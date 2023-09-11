Restaurant info

Welcome to Swirls & Twirls, the ultimate destination for frozen yogurt fanatics and dessert enthusiasts alike! Our self-serve frozen yogurt store is a magical wonderland of flavors, toppings, and all things sweet. Step right up & grab a cup, because the possibilities are endless! Whether you're in the mood for tangy tartness, sweet & creamy, or a flavor explosion of epic proportions, we've got you covered. Toppings ranging from fruity pebbles to gummy bears, sprinkles to fresh fruit, the only limit is your imagination. We don't stop at frozen yogurt - we also have a delicious selection of ice cream flavors that will make your taste buds dance with joy. & for those looking for a healthier option, our acai bowls & smoothies are a refreshing and guilt-free treat. Feeling thirsty? We've got you covered with our delicious shakes, made with real ice cream and a variety of fun mix-ins, as well as our refreshing Bubble tea, available in a wide variety of flavors paired with jelly and boba.