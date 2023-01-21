Swirls Soft Serve 1217 W. FOOTHILL BLVD.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
We are new modern fun atmosphere Soft Serve Ice cream and boba shop. Come in and enjoy!
1217 W. FOOTHILL BLVD., Upland, CA 91786
