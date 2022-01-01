Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Swish Swish Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

14603 NE 20th St #5c

Bellevue, WA 98005

Order Again

Appetizer

Seaweed Appetizer

$2.99

Deep Fried Buns

$5.49

Sweet & Sour Radish

$2.99

Taiwanese-style Fried Chicken Cutlet

$5.99

Japanese Fried Chicken Karrage

$5.99

Homemade Shrimp and Pork Gyoza

$6.49

Korean Kimchi

$3.99

Hot Pot

Quick Pot 快鍋

$13.99

It is a nutritious pre-cooked hot-pot with (list of main vegetables and dumplings) and a choise of your protein, with a side of starch!

Entrees

Deep Fried Fish Fillet Set

$13.99

Fish Fillet Fried with Bread Crumb

Taiwanese Fried Pork Chop

$13.99

Taiwanese deep fried pork chop served with rice

Beef Donburi

$15.99

Rice topped with thinly-sliced beef cooked in a sweet savory sauce

Japanese Chicken Karaage Set

$12.99

Japanese-style Fried Chicken Karaage served with rice

Taiwanese Chicken Cutlet Set

$12.99

Taiwanese-styled fried chicken cutlet served with rice

Signature Pan-Fried Tender Chicken Cutlet Set

$15.99

Tender, juicy chicken cutlet marinated in our special spices and panfried crispy

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice with kimchi, vegetables, egg and chicken

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.49

All You Can Drink

$7.99

Tea/Milk Tea

Assam Milk Tea

$5.49

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.99

Honey Green Milk Tea

$4.99

Green Milk Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.99

Green Tea

$4.49

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.99

Yogurt Green Tea

$4.99

Honey Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.99

Hot Green Tea

$2.99

Hot Ginger Tea

$4.49

Hot Honey Citron Tea

$4.49

Wintermelon Tea

$4.99

Assam Black Tea

$4.75

Happy Yogurt

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious, healthy, hot-pot!!

Location

14603 NE 20th St #5c, Bellevue, WA 98005

Swish Swish image
Swish Swish image
Swish Swish image

