The Swiss Chalet 19263 E US HWY 24

review star

No reviews yet

19263 E US HWY 24

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Food

Appetizers

Gambas

$17.00

Topinambur

$17.00

Fondue

$15.00

Onion soup

$13.00

Soup du jour

$12.00

Kalamata salad

$13.00

Caesar salad

$13.00

Entrées

Pappardelle

$20.00

Käsespätzle

$21.00

Paella

$26.00

Piri Piri

$25.00

Lamb lollipops

$37.00

Filet mignon

$36.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Schnitzel

$26.00

Goulash

$29.00

Salmon

$29.00

Loup de mer

$32.00

Sides

Side House salad

$6.00

Seasonal harvest

$4.00

Wild asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli rabe

$4.00

Blistered corn

$4.00

Spätzle

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side of rice

$4.00

Desserts

Strudel

$9.00

Mille-feuille

$10.00

Creme brûlée

$9.00

Chocolate fondue

$15.00

Little ones

Pappardelle kids

$7.00

Spätzle and cheese kids

$8.00

Chicken bites kids

$8.00

Crostini kids

$8.00

Chantilly kids

$5.00

Ganache kids

$5.00

Valentines

Caviar

$14.40

Pollo al limone

$23.20

Beef Wellington

$47.20

Ruby Chocolate

$12.00

Drinks

Soft drinks

Coca-cola

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Kids soda

$2.50

Kids juice

$2.50

Kids milk

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Red Wines

Pinot noir reserve Haut blanville

$9.00+

Pinot noir Weingut Gottardi

$129.00

Pinot noir Chalk hill

$8.10+

Red Wine The Prisoner

$140.00

Cab Sauvignon Stags leap

$185.00

Cab Sauvignon Albertoni

$10.00+

Cab Sauvignon reserve Gerard Bertrand

$13.00+

Tempranillo Sauvignon Spanish quarter

$9.00+

Cab Sauvignon Rose mulderbosch

$9.00+

Merlot Toad hollow

$10.00+

Merlot Chateau ste michelle

$11.00+

Malbec Colores del sol

$9.00+

Amarone Luigi Righetti

$115.00

Syrah Tenet

$13.00+

Zinfandel Saldo

$21.00+

Porto Sanderman

$13.00+

Sangiovese Borreo

$18.00+

White Wines

Chardonnay Ferrari Carano

$12.00+

Chardonnay Meiomi

$11.00+

Chardonnay The Prisoner

$94.00

Chardonnay reserve Haut Blanville

$8.00+

Sauvignon blanc Gerard Bertrand

$12.00+

Sauvignon blanc Rickshaw

$9.00+

Sauvignon blanc Schug

$14.00+

Chenin blanc Terra d'oro

$9.00+

Pinot grigio Gemma di luna

$9.00+

Pinot gris Lucien Albrecht

$11.00+

Pinor grigio Seaglass

$8.00+

White zinfandel Beringer

$8.00+

Riesling Saint M

$9.00+

Prosecco Martini & Rossi

$9.00+

Prosecco Syltbar

$50.00

Moscato d'Asti Bartenura

$11.00+

Garnacha rosè Campo viejo

$9.00+

Cocktails

Old fashioned

$11.00

Bellini

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Aperol spritz

$11.00

Paper plane

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mule

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Specialty Cocktail

$11.00

Well and mixers

$9.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Sangria

$13.00

Espresso martini

$13.00

Hemingway

$13.00

Smoking bishop

$13.00

Angelo azzurro

$13.00

Basil smash

$13.00

Shots

Regular

$7.00

Premium

$10.00

Digestiv

$8.00

Beers

Warsteiner

$7.00

Warsteiner dark

$7.00

Amstel

$7.00

Moretti rossa

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Newcastle

$7.00

Beehive

$7.00

Compass

$7.00

Laughing lab

$7.00

Heineken 0%

$7.00

Angry Orchard GF

$7.00

Coffees

Espresso single

$3.00

Espresso doppio

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Americano

$3.00

Irish coffee

$6.00

Drip coffee (bottomless)

$3.00

Hot tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fine dining European food

Location

19263 E US HWY 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863

