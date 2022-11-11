Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
swissbakers - Allston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
swissbakers is Boston's authentic, family owned, European bakery. We serve, fresh made croissants, sandwiches, coffee and pastries in our cafe's daily.
Location
168 Western Ave, Allston, MA 02134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boathouse - Harvard Square - 49 Mount Auburn Street
No Reviews
49 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurant