Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

swissbakers - Allston

168 Western Ave

Allston, MA 02134

Hot Coffee, Espresso & Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Hot Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Hot Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.00+

Hot Irish Crème Latte

$4.00+

Hot Maple Latte

$4.00+

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

Hot Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Hot Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Coffee, Espresso & Drinks

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.50+

Brewed in-house daily, steeped in cold water for 24 hours—swissbakers Cold Brew is made from our custom Fazenda coffee blend that results in a bold, super-smooth flavor.

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.25+

Iced Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.25+

Iced Irish Crème Latte

$4.25+

Iced Maple Latte

$4.25+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso Over Ice

$2.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Iced Raspberry Hibiscus

$2.75+

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

Bottled Drinks

Cold Pressed Orange Juice (bottled)

Cold Pressed Orange Juice (bottled)

$4.25

Cold Pressed Strawberry Lemonade (bottled)

$4.25Out of stock

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Polar Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

Polar Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Coca Cola Classic

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Box of Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate

Box of Coffee

$21.25

Box of Hot Chocolate

$24.00

Box of Tea

$18.00

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Pretzels

Pretzel

$3.50

Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Pretzel Stick

$2.00

Berliners

Nutella Berliner

$2.50

Raspberry Berliner

$2.50

Sandwiches

Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Avocado, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Bacon, Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Scrambled Egg Patties and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Hardwood Smoked Ham, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Wisconsin Pork Sausage Patty, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

BLT

$4.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant.

Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Hardwood Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Dijonnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Tomato Mozzarella

$4.75

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette Glaze on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Tuna

$4.75

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Dijionnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Turkey

$4.75

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Dijonnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Muffins

Banana Chocolate Muffin (gluten free)

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cookies

Smiley Face Linzer

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Our take on an American Classic with Swiss Chocolate.

Rolls, Muesli, & More

Chocoweggli

$2.50

French Roll

$2.00

Muesli

$5.75

Shredded Apples, Oatmeal, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Greek Yogurt, Blueberries, Raspberries, Dragon Fruit, Lemon Juice, Whipped Cream & Calcium Ascorbate (Vitamin C)

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$1.75
Nutella Mini Jar

Nutella Mini Jar

$1.00

Premium chocolate hazelnut spread Package Size: 0.88 Ounces

Toblerone

Toblerone

$3.75

A Swiss milk chocolate bar made with honey and almond nougat. Package Size: 3.52 oz Bar

Tumblers

swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler 16oz | Black

$30.00Out of stock

The swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler keeps your morning coffee or tea hot or cold longer with a leak proof lid that prevents you from spilling your drink. Featuring double wall vacuum insulated design, this stainless steel Travel Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine. Features - Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology - Keeps cold / stays hot - Leak free design - Insulated Lid - 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste - BPA Free - Cup holder & Ice cube compatible - Easy to clean Bring in your swissbakers tumbler and get $0.25 off on your choice of beverage (bottled and ready-to-drink beverages not included).

swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler 16oz | White

$30.00Out of stock

The swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler keeps your morning coffee or tea hot or cold longer with a leak proof lid that prevents you from spilling your drink. Featuring double wall vacuum insulated design, this stainless steel Travel Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine. Features - Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology - Keeps cold / stays hot - Leak free design - Insulated Lid - 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste - BPA Free - Cup holder & Ice cube compatible - Easy to clean Bring in your swissbakers tumbler and get $0.25 off on your choice of beverage (bottled and ready-to-drink beverages not included).

Sweatshirts

SMALL - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock

MEDIUM - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock

LARGE - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock

X-LARGE - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00

XX-LARGE - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

swissbakers is Boston's authentic, family owned, European bakery. We serve, fresh made croissants, sandwiches, coffee and pastries in our cafe's daily.

Website

Location

168 Western Ave, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

