swissbakers - Reading

swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler 16oz | Black

$30.00 Out of stock

The swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler keeps your morning coffee or tea hot or cold longer with a leak proof lid that prevents you from spilling your drink. Featuring double wall vacuum insulated design, this stainless steel Travel Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine. Features - Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology - Keeps cold / stays hot - Leak free design - Insulated Lid - 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste - BPA Free - Cup holder & Ice cube compatible - Easy to clean Bring in your swissbakers tumbler and get $0.25 off on your choice of beverage (bottled and ready-to-drink beverages not included).