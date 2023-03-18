Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

swissbakers - Reading

231 Reviews

$$

32 Lincoln St

Reading, MA 01867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pretzel
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Easter Pre-Order

Bunny Roll

$5.00

Baked Goods, Sandwiches & more

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Pretzels

Pretzel

$4.00

Pretzel Roll

$2.25

Pretzel Stick

$2.25

Berliners

Nutella Berliner

$2.75

Raspberry Berliner

$2.75

Sandwiches

Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Avocado, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Bacon, Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$7.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Scrambled Egg Patties and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Hardwood Smoked Ham, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Wisconsin Pork Sausage Patty, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

BLT

$5.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Ham & Cheese

$5.25

Hardwood Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Dijonnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Tomato Mozzarella

$5.25

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette Glaze on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Turkey

$5.25

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Dijonnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Tuna

$5.25

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Dijionnaise on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant

Muffins

Banana Chocolate Muffin (gluten free)

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Cookies

Smiley Face Linzer

$3.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Our take on an American Classic with Swiss Chocolate.

Rolls, Muesli & More

Chocoweggli

$2.75

French Roll

$2.25

Muesli

$5.75

Shredded Apples, Oatmeal, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Greek Yogurt, Blueberries, Raspberries, Dragon Fruit, Lemon Juice, Whipped Cream & Calcium Ascorbate (Vitamin C)

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$1.75
Nutella Mini Jar

Nutella Mini Jar

$1.00

Premium chocolate hazelnut spread Package Size: .88 oz.

Tiptree Raspberry Preserve Mini Jar

$1.50

Premium chocolate raspberry preserve spread Package Size: 1 oz.

Toblerone

Toblerone

$3.75

A Swiss milk chocolate bar made with honey and almond nougat. Package Size: 3.52 oz Bar

Coffee, Espresso, Tea & more

Hot Coffee, Espresso & Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Hot Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Hot Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.00+

Hot Irish Crème Latte

$4.00+

Hot Maple Latte

$4.00+

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

Hot Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Hot Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Coffee, Espresso & Drinks

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.50+

Brewed in-house daily, steeped in cold water for 24 hours—swissbakers Cold Brew is made from our custom Fazenda coffee blend that results in a bold, super-smooth flavor.

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.25+

Iced Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.25+

Iced Irish Crème Latte

$4.25+

Iced Maple Latte

$4.25+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso Over Ice

$2.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Iced Raspberry Hibiscus

$2.75+

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

Bottled Drinks

Cold Pressed Orange Juice (bottled)

Cold Pressed Orange Juice (bottled)

$4.25

Cold Pressed Strawberry Lemonade (bottled)

$4.25

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Polar Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

Polar Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Coca Cola Classic

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Box of Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate

Box of Coffee

$21.25

Box of Hot Chocolate

$24.00

Box of Tea

$18.00

Merchandise

Tumblers

swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler 16oz | Black

$30.00Out of stock

The swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler keeps your morning coffee or tea hot or cold longer with a leak proof lid that prevents you from spilling your drink. Featuring double wall vacuum insulated design, this stainless steel Travel Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine. Features - Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology - Keeps cold / stays hot - Leak free design - Insulated Lid - 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste - BPA Free - Cup holder & Ice cube compatible - Easy to clean Bring in your swissbakers tumbler and get $0.25 off on your choice of beverage (bottled and ready-to-drink beverages not included).

swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler 16oz | White

$30.00Out of stock

The swissbakers x MiiR Travel Tumbler keeps your morning coffee or tea hot or cold longer with a leak proof lid that prevents you from spilling your drink. Featuring double wall vacuum insulated design, this stainless steel Travel Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine. Features - Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology - Keeps cold / stays hot - Leak free design - Insulated Lid - 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste - BPA Free - Cup holder & Ice cube compatible - Easy to clean Bring in your swissbakers tumbler and get $0.25 off on your choice of beverage (bottled and ready-to-drink beverages not included).

Sweatshirts

SMALL - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock

MEDIUM - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock

LARGE - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock

X-LARGE - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00

XX-LARGE - Champion Reverse Weave Hooded Sweatshirt - Embroidered (Pretzel Edition)

$60.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

swissbakers is Boston's authentic, family owned, European bakery. We serve, fresh made croissants, sandwiches, coffee and pastries in our cafe's daily.

Website

Location

32 Lincoln St, Reading, MA 01867

Directions

Gallery
swissbakers image
swissbakers image
swissbakers image
swissbakers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Creations Coffee
orange star4.5 • 229
400 Main Street Wakefield, MA 01880
View restaurantnext
Early Harvest Diner - Wakefield
orange star4.6 • 355
25 Broadway St Wakefield, MA 01880
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 215 - Amazon
orange starNo Reviews
300 Riverpark Drive North Reading, MA 01864
View restaurantnext
The BrickYard
orange starNo Reviews
371 Main Street Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
GREATER PIZZA PLUS - 781-587-3890
orange starNo Reviews
1117 Main Street Wakefield, MA 01880
View restaurantnext
Chicken & The Pig
orange starNo Reviews
525 Market Street Lynnfield, MA 01940
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston