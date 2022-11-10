Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Switchback Pizza Company

338 Reviews

$$

525 Jubilee St

Emmaus, PA 18049

Popular Items

Marguerita Pizza 12"
Happy Pig 12"
Ciabatta Roll

Small bites

Ciabatta Roll

$3.25

Pillow of heaven, freshly baked ciabatta roll from our wood oven. Served with olive & vinegar.

House Salad

$9.50

local greens, seasonal vegetables & house made balsamic dressing *Gluten Free

Burst of Sun Salad

$12.00

local greens, Gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, roasted sunflower seeds & house made balsamic dressing *Gluten Free

Arugula salad

$13.00

local arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, wild rice, garlic oil topped with balsamic reduction * gluten free

Meatball small plate

$12.00

5 house made meatballs in sauce topped with Parmigiana cheese- Make it real and add a ciabatta

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza Menu

Happy Pig 12"

$18.00

local & naturally raised sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella & tomato sauce

Pepperoni 12"

$16.00

local pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Four Cheese 12"

$15.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh mozzarella, ricotta and Gorgonzola cheese. This is a white pizza.

Prosciutto 12"

$19.00

Italian prosciutto, stracciatella, roasted red peppers and arugula topped with Pecorino Romano.

Blue moon

$17.00

roasted portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions & Gorgonzola cheese

Marguerita Pizza 12"

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil and extra virgin olive oil

Make your own Pizza 12" Base

$11.00

This pizza starts with just a 12" pizza skin and you can make what ever you want with a three topping limit, SAUCE AND CHEESE NOT AUTOMATICALLY ADDED. Our pizzas can get a bit soft if there are too many toppings. Thanks!

kids plain 10"

$11.00

Just for kids- fresh mozzarella hand shredded and tomato sauce. This is a 10" pizza.

Kids white pizza 10"

$11.00

Kids only 10" The only pizza our son eats, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese. It's basically an open faced pizza quesadilla out of a wood oven!

Jalapeño

$18.50

The Calzone

$18.50Out of stock

Roasted Shiitake mushrooms, Coppa salami, Red onions, Provolone, Ricotta, Arugula and topped with our roasted garlic cream sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Tahini Tart

$7.00Out of stock

rich, creamy, chocolaty deliciousness in a homemade tart crust

Ricotta Cheesecake

$7.00

Grandmom Viola's famous ricotta cheese cake. This is a light and airy cheese cake. *Gluten Free

Flight of Macarons

$7.00Out of stock

French Vanilla plus 2 other rotating flavors of the month. *Gluten Free

Lemon Curd Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Mousse

$8.00

Hard Cider, Beer, Wine & cocktails

Cider Flight 4- 5oz pours

$13.50

Pick any four of our hard ciders for a flight. Please see our paper menu for the descriptions of all the ciders and beers.

Farmhouse cider

$6.00+

dry - high acidity - slightly tannic - pleasant funk - notes of lemon zest & apples (ABV 8%)

Cider Jubilee

$6.00+

semi-sweet - balanced acidity - apple aromas. Made with Turbinado sugar

Acorn's Mother

$6.00+

Dry ~balanced acidity~creamy mouthful & crisp. Aged on American oak

Double Dry Hopped Cider

$6.50+

Unfiltered Double Dry Hopped with Citra and Mosaic (ABV 8%)

Rosé Hibiscus Chardonnay

$7.00+

A dry cider aged on French oak and organic hibiscus flowers. This cider leans a little bit floral with a hint of ripe red berries with a crisp finish. If you're a Rosé drinker this is right up your alley.

Purple Rain

$6.00+

Semi-sweet, crisp, with taste of apples and floral notes, it is aged on Butterfly Pea flowers. Served with a lemon slice to accent the acidity this playfully purple cider will delight your senses.

Blueberry Ginger

$3.50+

This Cider is matured on fresh blueberries for a month then enticingly infused with ginger and lemongrass. Not too punchy but just enough to lighten your day.

Watermelon

$3.50+

Toucan's Delight

$3.50+

Aldus- Jason Hates It. IPA. 6.2%

$6.00+

Cork Fee

$10.00

Limit to one bottle per table, thank you!

Habitat 8 Oz Pour

Tiny Tickle

$8.00Out of stock

Session IPA 5.1%

21 IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks Non Alcoholic

Coke in a bottle

$3.50

SanPellegrino Lemon

$3.00

SanPellegrino Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea-

$2.50

Iced black tea made in house 12oz

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.00

Hibiscus Iced tea 12oz

Pink Lady

$4.00

half lemonade and half hibiscus tea for a delicious pink drink 12 oz

lemonade

$3.50

Freshly squeezed lemonade 12oz

Kutztown Red Cream Soda in bottle

$3.50

Kutztown Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Margherita Pizza 10"

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdoughcrust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen 3 Pack 12" Margherita

$35.00

Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdough made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven,and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! This is 3 pizzas that will be in a freezer bag. Our vacuum sealer only seals 10" pizzas. Thank you! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen 12" Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdough made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven,and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! This is 3 pizzas that will be in a freezer bag. Our vacuum sealer only seals 10" pizzas. Thank you! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen Blue Moon 10"

$12.50

Fire roasted portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola cheese on a sourdough crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen Four Cheese 10"

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola, ricotta and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese on a sourdough crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen Happy Pig 10"

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, bacon(Stryker Farm), Italian sausage (Stryker Farm),Italian tomatoes on a sourdough crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen Pepperoni 10"

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, local pepperoni, Italian tomatoes on a sourdough crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen Gorggie Kale- Gorgonzola, local bacon and local kale

$12.00

Local bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and local kale on this week's special pizza:) The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!

Frozen The Americana Pizza- 3 cheeses with sauce 10"

$10.00

This frozen pizza is inspired by an old fashioned "cheese pizza". It's a delicious comfort pizza made with fresh mozzarella, Provolone and cheddar cheese with sauce on our crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!

Frozen Roasted garlic cream sauce with local shiitake mushrooms frozen pizza

$13.00

We have a limited stock of this new variety. Primordia Farm shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic cream sauce with coppa, provolone cheese and red onions

Frozen Hot Italian sausage and onions pizza

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, Italian hot sausage (Stryker Farm), fresh onions and Italian tomatoes on a sourdough crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! *Produced in a facility that uses nuts*

Frozen Vegan 10"

$10.00

Fire roasted portobello mushrooms, onions and local kale Italian tomatoes on a sourdough crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!

frozen 3 pack 12" blue moon

$42.00

3 12" blue moon pizzas

Drunken Apple

$13.00

Rita 3 Pack

$36.00

Market

olive oil

$18.00+

Italian Anchovies

$8.75

Artichokes

$9.75

Hot Sauce

$8.50+

Balsamic

$18.00+

Wild Alaska sockeye Salmon Fillet

$20.48+

Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets

wild salmon portions

$7.20+

pot pies

$12.00

These are the most delicious pot pies made by Kreeky Tree in Slatington from their own farm raised chickens.

Eggs

$7.00

Fresh Pasture Raised eggs from Stryker Farm in Saylorsburg

Pizza Kit 2 @12"

$13.25

Greens

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

525 Jubilee St, Emmaus, PA 18049

