Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Switchback Coffee Roasters

324 Reviews

$

330 N Institute St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast
Cappuccino

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.06

2 oz espresso shot (aka two shots), usually served with seltzer water

One & One

One & One

$3.83
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.83

2 oz espresso shot, marked with about 1 oz of steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.83

2 oz of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk. A perfect blend of equal parts espresso and milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.08

2 oz of espresso with ~5 oz of milk. Our signature beverage.

Latte

Latte

$5.10

2 oz espresso in ~9 oz of milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.12
Americano

Americano

$3.32

Cafe Au Lait

$4.08

Half coffee half steamed milk

Red Eye

$5.10

Ice Coffees

Fifty Fifty

$4.34

Ice Coffee

$3.57

Batch Brew

Suggested Price $3.75

Suggested Price $3.75

$3.82
Pay $3.00`

Pay $3.00`

$3.06
We Got You $0

We Got You $0

Pay it Forward $4.75

Pay it Forward $4.75

$4.84
Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$25.00

3/4 gallon of coffee, a whole 96 oz to-go! Comes with six 12 oz cups/lids and sleeves. Put in the notes if you’d like sugar, stir sticks, or anything else with it (or more cups) Assume it might take 10 minutes to brew this up, we likely have it right away, but in case we need to brew a fresh batch. It’s good for quite a few hours!

Tea & Chocolate

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.12
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.63+
Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.10
Tea

Tea

$4.08+

Iced Fruit Loop

$5.10

Black Tea Latte

$5.10

Pour Overs

Ethiopia Anderacha washed anaerobic

$5.36

Guatemala Santos

$4.75

Kids Drinks

Steamer

$2.81

Kids Cocoa

$3.06

Cup of Milk

$2.81

Chocolate Milk

$3.06

Adult Hot Chocolate or Chocolate Milk

$4.08

Food Menu

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.77

Avocado mash on local rustique, two sunny side up eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, honey sriracha, micro greens, plated in a house made herb sauce. *Vegan Option* - Sub extra micro greens for eggs, sub plain sriracha for honey sriracha

Bagel & Side

$4.59
Colorado Granola

Colorado Granola

$8.16

Locally made granola, greek yogurt, fresh apple compote with drizzled honey *Vegan option: Sub almond milk or oat milk for greek yogurt. No honey.

Honey Toast

Honey Toast

$5.10

Four thin slices of toasted local rustique, w/sides of vegan butter and organic honey.

Smoked Salmon Sandy

$14.79

A La Carte

Ham, Egg & Chz Sammy

$11.22

French Toast

$12.24

Grilled Cheese

$10.71

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.12

Seasonal Veggie Hash

$8.16

Seasonal Hash (VEGAN)

$6.12

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Soup & Grilled Chz

$10.00

Pastries

Other Cookie!

$3.57

Quiche

$5.10

Chocolate Cookie!

$4.34

Bagged Coffee

Cream & Sugar Blend

$16.00
Colombia San Fermin

Colombia San Fermin

$18.00

12 oz bag of coffee - comes whole bean unless noted. Taste Notes: Caramel, Fuji Apple, Roasted Hazelnut, & Smooth Bodied

Institute Street House Blend

Institute Street House Blend

$17.00

12 oz bag of coffee - comes whole bean unless noted. Taste Notes: Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, Raw Sugar, Full Bodied

Decaf Colombia Excelso

Decaf Colombia Excelso

$17.00

12 oz bag of coffee - comes whole bean unless noted. Taste Notes: Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Pecan & Smooth Bodied

Golden Age Espresso

Golden Age Espresso

$18.00

12 oz bag of coffee - comes whole bean unless noted. Taste Notes: Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Cherry and Silky Body

Guatemala Santos Jorge

$19.00

Rwanda - Reserve

$19.00

Summer Blend

$21.00

Colombia - Nectario Zuniga - El Oasis (10 oz)

$26.00

Bolivia - Jacinto

$20.00

Ethiopia - Washed Anderacha

$21.00

Ethiopia - Natural Shakiso

$19.00

Steeped Coffee

Institute Street Steeped Bag (Single Pack)

$2.75

Our delicious Institute Street coffee in a single pack, single cup, take with you option. All you need is boiling water! Add 8 oz of boiling water to a cup, dunk your back up and down for 15-30 seconds (depends on taste) and keep in the water for another 7-10 minutes (also desired taste). Bags, and package, are completely compostable so enjoy!

Institute Street Steeped Bag (Buy 5)

$12.50

Buy 5 packets of our Institute Street Steeped Coffee and get a deal! Stock up!

Decaf Colombia Steeped (Single Pack)

$2.50

Steeped in a Decaf! Yes! Our Decaf Colombia in a single pack, single cup, take with you option. All you need is boiling water! Add 8 oz of boiling water to a cup, dunk your back up and down for 15-30 seconds (depends on taste) and keep in the water for another 7-10 minutes (also desired taste). Bags, and package, are completely compostable so enjoy!

Decaf Colombia Steeped (Buy 5)

$11.25

Buy 5 packets of our Decaf Colombia Steeped Coffee and get a deal! Stock up!

Outside Merch

Vase

$25.00

Candle

$15.00

Clothing

White Tee

$22.00

Yellow Tee

$22.00

Teal Tee

$22.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Panel Hat

$30.00

Beanie

$30.00

Mugs

Blue Mug

$15.00

Pink Mug

$15.00

Stickers

Hands Sticker

$1.00

Portafilter Love

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Excellent Coffee, For Everyone

