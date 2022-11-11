Restaurant header imageView gallery

Switchyard 309 Mobile St

309 Mobile St

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beers

ACE Guava

$4.54

ACE Mango

$4.54

ACE Pear

$4.54

ACE Pina

$4.54
ALE - Bell's Two Hearted 12 oz

$4.54

Blue Moon

$3.64
Bud Lite 16oz

$4.54

Budweiser - 16oz

$4.54
Coors 16 oz

$4.54

Coors Light 16oz

$4.54

Desthil Dragon Mango

$4.54

Gold Rush

$3.64
IPA Crowd Control SoPro 12 oz

$4.54
IPA Devil's Harvest SoPro 12 oz

$4.54
Lil Miss Sour

$4.54
Mich Ultra - 16 oz

$3.64
Miller Lite 16 oz

$4.54

Natty Light 12 oz

$1.81
Pabst - 16 oz

$2.73

Sopro light

$2.73
Suzy B 12 oz

$4.54

XX

$4.54

Guiness

$4.54

Paradise Park

$3.64

Liquor

Cazadores PALOMA

$5.46

Clubtail MARGARITA

$4.64

High Noon BLACK CHERRY

$5.46

High Noon CRANBERRY

$5.46

High Noon GRAPEFRUIT

$5.46
High Noon PEACH

$5.45

High Noon PEAR

$5.46

High Noon PINEAPPLE

$5.46

High Noon WATERMELON

$5.46

Jack Daniels Cola

$5.45

SMNF BLU RAZZ

$5.46

SMNF PEACH

$5.46

SMNF PINEAPPLE

$5.46

SMNF PINK

$5.46

SMNF PUNCH

$2.73

BUZZ LEMON

$3.64

HN LEMON

$5.45

BUZZ PEACH

$3.64

Non-alcoholic

Water

$1.81
Coke

$1.81
Sprite

$1.81
Diet Coke

$1.81

Sparkling Water

$1.81

Red Bull 8 oz

$3.64

Cover

$5

$5.00

$1

$1.00

10

$10.00

$7

$7.00

Pool

1$ QUARTERS

$1.00

Chips

$0.91
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

309 Mobile St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Directions

