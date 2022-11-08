Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Swizzler - Navy Yard

118 Reviews

$$

1259 1st St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Burgers

Signature Cheeseburger

Signature Cheeseburger

$6.50

Comes with signature sauce, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.50

Comes with ketchup, mustard, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.

The Stack

The Stack

$7.25

(Formerly the 'Swizz Stack') Comes with house aioli, shallots, arugula, and crisp pickles on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.

Bacon Jalapeño (Limited Time Only!)

Bacon Jalapeño (Limited Time Only!)

$9.50

Comes with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, griddled onions, arugula, and signature sauce on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.

Signature Veggie Burger

Signature Veggie Burger

$6.50

Comes with American cheese, signature sauce, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled brioche bun. Featuring our house-made sweet potato veggie patty.

Classic Veggie Burger

Classic Veggie Burger

$6.50

Comes with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled brioche bun. Featuring our house-made sweet potato veggie patty.

Chicken + Hot Dogs

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Comes with signature sauce, shredded lettuce, and crisp pickles on a griddled potato bun. Features our hand-breaded crispy chicken and signature seasoning.

Classic Hot Dog

Classic Hot Dog

$4.50

Comes 'all the way' with ketchup, mustard, house relish, and raw onion. Features our signature 'swizzle' cut dogs on a local brioche bun.

Signature Hot Dog

Signature Hot Dog

$4.50

Dog topped with cheese, griddle onion, candied jalapeños, and signature sauce, severed on a local brioche bun. No modifications are allowed on this ~secret menu~ item.

Sides + Sauces

Additional Sauces and Condiments. Order as many as you'd like!
Golden Spudz

Golden Spudz

$3.15

Our signature french fries, fried until crispy and golden.

Candied Jalapeño

$0.50

A must-try! Served on the side to keep your sandwich out of soggy city.

Spudz Ultimate Fry Sauce

$0.50

The ultimate fry sauce for your all your dipping needs.

Signature Sauce

$0.50

The signature sauce on our signature sandwiches. You'll want some extra.

Spicy Spudz Sauce

$0.50

(Formerly 'Swizzler Sauce') A creamy, tangy, spicy dipping sauce for all your dipping needs.

Hand-Spun Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.95

Hand-spun Vanilla shake with local ice cream from South Mountain Creamery.

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.95

Hand-spun Chocolate shake with local ice cream from South Mountain Creamery.

Drinks

fountain sodas made with pure cane sugar and the best ice money can buy!

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Puck's Root Beer

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Disposables

Add Napkins

Let us know if you need some napkins!

Add Straw

Let us know if you need a straw!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real food. Real fast. Feel good. Welcome to the future of fast food! 100% grass-fed beef burgers, plant-based burgers, and house-cut spudz.

Website

Location

1259 1st St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

