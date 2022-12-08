Sword and Shield: Restaurant and Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
The Sword and Shield is a student run restaurant and catering service located with-in Normandy High School. For more information on the program or the services we provide please contact Chef Iann Johnson or Chef Christie Gibbons at the above number or SwordandShield@parmacityschools.org. Thanks supporting our students and program!
Location
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44134
