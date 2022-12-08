Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sword and Shield: Restaurant and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd

Parma, OH 44134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:15 am - 12:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 12:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Sword and Shield is a student run restaurant and catering service located with-in Normandy High School. For more information on the program or the services we provide please contact Chef Iann Johnson or Chef Christie Gibbons at the above number or SwordandShield@parmacityschools.org. Thanks supporting our students and program!

Location

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44134

Directions

Gallery
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Bucks - Parma
orange starNo Reviews
7880 Broadview Road Parma, OH 44134
View restaurantnext
Danny Boys- BROADVIEW HEIGHTS - 8158 Broadview Road
orange starNo Reviews
8158 Broadview Road Broadview Heights, OH 44147
View restaurantnext
Rosa's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 635
8185 Avery Rd Broadview Heights, OH 44147
View restaurantnext
Au Jus - 5875 Broadview Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
5875 Broadview Rd. Parma, OH 44134
View restaurantnext
Lotus Thai House
orange star4.4 • 362
5869 Broadview Rd Parma, OH 44134
View restaurantnext
Victoria’s
orange starNo Reviews
677 Ames Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parma

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parma
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4 (28 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston