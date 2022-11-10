Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar

4,562 Reviews

$

4628 119th St W

Cortez, FL 34215

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Cup Chowder
Side Of Slaw

Appetizers

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Chowder

$7.00

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallop App

$17.00

Calamari Appetizer

$13.00

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Conch Fritters

$11.00

Crab Cake

$14.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Fish Spread

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Soup Of Day (Bowl)

$7.00

Soup Of Day (Cup)

$5.00

Raw

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$25.00+Out of stock

Combo Cold Sampler

$22.00Out of stock

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00+

Bacon Jalapeno Oysters

$16.00+

Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$16.00+

The Garden

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Large House

$10.00

Zorba's Favorite

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

Sandwiches

Angus Cheese Burger

$14.00

Grilled Caribbean Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grouper Tacos

$23.00

Grouper Reuben

$28.00

Grouper Sandwich

$24.00

Oyster Po' Boy

$17.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Add Grouper Taco

$12.00

Baskets

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Fried Fish

$19.00

Golden Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried Scallops

$23.00

Grouper Bites

$23.00

Fried Oysters

$17.00

Entrees

Atlantic Lobster Mac

$27.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$26.00

Chicken & Bacon Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$20.00

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$27.00

Grouper Dinner

$35.00

Fish Dinner

$26.00

Seafood Platter

$29.00

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp Stir Fry

$21.00

No Meat Stir Fry

$15.00

Cook Your Own Catch

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Focaccia Bread Basket

$4.50

Side Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side House

$4.50

Side Of Applesauce

$2.00

Side Of Fries

$4.50

Side Of Grits

$4.50

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side Of Potato Salad

$4.50

Side Of Rice

$4.50

Side Of Slaw

$4.50

Side Of Veggies

$4.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$9.00

Kid Fish Basket

$9.00

Kid Spaghetti

$9.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Shrimp

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$39.00

Strawberry Pie

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit us at the Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar!!!! Awesome Food and Beautiful View of Sarasota Bay!

Website

Location

4628 119th St W, Cortez, FL 34215

Directions

