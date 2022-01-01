Restaurant header imageView gallery

South x Northwest

1 Review

3928 N. Mississippi Ave.

Portland, OR 97227

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
100% plant-based kitchen and bar. Serving southern and southwestern inspired food and drink.

3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland, OR 97227

