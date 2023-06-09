Sybill's Saint James Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sybill's is truly a dining experience from the moment you walk in. We strive to provide legendary atmosphere, food & service. Our restaurant is lovingly dedicated to our mother and father, Zeno and Loretta Scheffer, who instilled the love of the restaurant business in our hearts. We would like to welcome you and hope you always feel at home here. We sincerely thank you for dining with us at Sybill’s Saint James. The Scheffer Family, Janet, Tom, & Sybill
Location
1100 N Jefferson St, Saint James, MO 65559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Taco Company - Missouri's First
4.1 • 69
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill -
No Reviews
1505 N Bishop Ave, Rolla Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
Pearl's Crooked Cone Creamery LLC - 411 Highway Dd
No Reviews
411 Highway Dd Cuba, MO 65453
View restaurant