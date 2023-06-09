Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sybill's Saint James Restaurant

No reviews yet

1100 N Jefferson St

Saint James, MO 65559

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

$15.00


Dessert

Hot Fudge Choc Chip Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Belgium Waffle Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Lemon Brioche Bread Pudding

$9.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$9.00
Brownie Bottom Cheesecake

$9.00

Blackberry Cobbler A la Mode

$9.00
Aunt Kara’s Carrot Cake

$9.00
Vanilla Crème Brulee

$9.00
German Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake

$9.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel Sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00
Coconut Cream Pie

$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$8.00

1 Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.00

Spumoni Ice Cream

$6.00

1 Scoop Spumoni Ice Cream

$3.00

Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$8.00

1 Scoop Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Kid's Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Kid's 4oz Filet

$25.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Kid's Toasted Ravioli

$15.00

Kids Coconut Shrimp

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sybill's is truly a dining experience from the moment you walk in. We strive to provide legendary atmosphere, food & service. Our restaurant is lovingly dedicated to our mother and father, Zeno and Loretta Scheffer, who instilled the love of the restaurant business in our hearts. We would like to welcome you and hope you always feel at home here. We sincerely thank you for dining with us at Sybill’s Saint James. The Scheffer Family, Janet, Tom, & Sybill

1100 N Jefferson St, Saint James, MO 65559

