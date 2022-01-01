Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sycamore Dairy Ripple 675 East State Street

675 East State Street

Sycamore, IL 60178

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.95+
Diet Pepsi

$1.95+
Root Beer

$1.95+
Dr. Pepper

$1.95+
Sierra Mist

$1.95+
Orange

$1.95+
Lemonade

$1.95+
Iced Tea

$1.95+
Mountain Dew

$1.95+
Bottle Water

$1.00
Coffee

$1.25

Food - Burgers & Dogs

Single Cheeseburger

$6.75

Sycamore's Inbodens Meats Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Sycamore's Inbodens Meats Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato

Double Cheeseburger

$9.75

Sycamore's Inbodens Meats Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

Sycamore's Inbodens Meats Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato

Hot Dog

$3.95
Cheese Dog

$3.95
Corn Dogs

$3.25+

Food - Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

$5.95
Pork Tenderloin

$5.95
Grilled Cheese

$2.95
BLT

$5.95
Pizza Burger

$6.25
Veggie Burger

$6.50

Food - Sides & Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$3.95+
Fries

$2.50+
Tator Tots

$2.50+
Onion Rings

$3.95
Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95
Cheese Curds

$4.95
Mac & Cheese Bits

$4.25
Fried Pickles

$4.25
Fried Mushrooms

$3.25
Churro

$1.25
Pizza Puff

$3.75

Treats

Cones & Dishes

$1.80+
Flurries

$4.95+
Shakes

$3.50+
Malts

$3.95+
Floats

$3.50+
Slushies

$2.75+

Regular Sundaes

$3.95+

Speical Sundaes

$5.25+

Banana Split

$5.95

Coffee Float

$2.25

Doggie Dish

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
675 East State Street, Sycamore, IL 60178

