Sydnor Boy's BBQ, LLC
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
We specialize in smoking a wide variety of meats using the tried and true low and slow method. We are available to book for parties, weddings, festivals, fairs, school/ sporting events, family and church functions plus much, much more. Call, text or email for more info.
Tennessee Highway 76, Springfield, TN 37172
