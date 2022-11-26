Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque

Sydnor Boy's BBQ, LLC

No reviews yet

Tennessee Highway 76

Springfield, TN 37172

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$4.50

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce

Veggie Nachos

$7.50

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce and your choice of veggie toppings.

Chicken Nacho

$8.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese and veggie toppings of choice.

Brisket Nachos

$11.00
Loaded Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla chips topped with 3 smoked meats (chopped brisket, chicken AND pork chop), nacho cheese and additional toppings of choice.

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Mt. Dew

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Chips

Lays Regular

$0.50

BBQ Lays

$0.50

Rubs and Sauces

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$6.50

Homemade and sweet. Great taste & flavor. Customers love our homemade sauces. They dont stay on the shelves long so don't miss out.

Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.50

Homemade sweet heat with a kick! Great taste & flavor. Customers love our homemade sauces. They dont stay on the shelves long so don't miss out.

Gift Certificates

Purchase $10 Gift Certificate

$10.00
Purchase $20 Gift Certificate

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in smoking a wide variety of meats using the tried and true low and slow method. We are available to book for parties, weddings, festivals, fairs, school/ sporting events, family and church functions plus much, much more. Call, text or email for more info.

Website

Location

Tennessee Highway 76, Springfield, TN 37172

Directions

