Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$10.34

Served with remoulade or ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$11.37

Served with cocktail sauce

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.68

Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and onion with sour cream on the side

Pretzel Bites

$10.34

Served with nacho cheese

Onion Rings

$10.11

Served with ranch dressing

Jumbo Wings (6)

$11.14

Fried crisp and tossed buffalo style; served with celery and choice of sauce

Jumbo Wings (9)

$14.82

Fried crisp and tossed buffalo style; served with celery and choice of sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.91

Fried boneless wings with choice of sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.34

Served with ranch dressing

Chips & Salsa

$5.16

Chips and Cheese

$9.19

Choose between nacho cheese or queso dip

Nachos

$14.13

Topped with nacho cheese, onions, diced tomatoes, chili, and lettuce with salsa, sour cream, and guac on the side. Add BBQ pulled pork for $1.70.

Quesadilla

$9.19

Toasted tortilla with lettuce and tomato on the side

Combo Platter

$14.94

Choice of three with two dressings: Fried Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Cheese Curds, Chicken Fingers, Fried Pickles

Soups

Cream of Chicken

$3.99+

Syd's Homemade Chili

$3.99+

Light Meals

Black Bean Vegeterian Burger

$10.34

Veggie burger with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Cold Plate

$11.83

Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with cottage cheese, potato salad, and tomato slices

Entrees/House Favorites

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.79+

2 pieces of boneless chicken breasts served plain, BBQ, cajun, or teriyaki

Shrimp Dinner

$18.39

8 large fantail shrimp and hushpuppies

12 OZ Rib-Eye

$25.06

Hand-cut in house and grilled to tender and juicy perfection

3 PC Fish Dinner

$17.24

4 pieces of hand-battered fried fish served with hushpuppies

Catfish Dinner

$17.59

2 catfish fillets hand-battered and fried and served with hushpuppies.

Five Jumbo Breaded Fantail Shrimp

$10.34

Burgers and Steaks

1/4 lb Syd's Burger

$10.34

Charbroiled to perfection

1/2 lb Syd's Burger

$12.06

Charbroiled to perfection

1/2 lb Bacon & Swiss

$12.98

Charbroiled with bacon strips and Swiss cheese

1/2 lb Black and Blue

$12.98

Served with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

1/2 lb Patty Melt

$12.98

Served on grilled rye with jack cheese and onions

1/2 lb Western Burger

$12.98

Charbroiled with BBQ, bacon, and cheese

Steak Sandwich

$15.97

Hand-cut in house USDA choice ribeye charbroiled and served on a hoagie bun

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.98

Thin sliced prime beef topped with bell pepper and onion blend and Swiss cheese, served on a toasted hoagie bun

Double Cheeseburger

$11.49

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$10.34

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.64

Grilled chicken served on top of romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Ham, turkey, American & jack cheese, boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber on a bed of fresh greens

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Served over salad greens with a boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Served over salad greens with a boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber

Black and Blue Salad

$16.55

Sliced grilled sirloin, onion, tomato, bacon, croutons, and blue cheese crumbles on romaine lettuce

Large Side Salad

$9.19

Favorite Sandwiches

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.64

Fully trimmed and breaded served with your choice of toppings on the side

Grilled Tenderloin

$12.64

Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of toppings on the side

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$13.21

Boneless and hand-battered farm-raised catfish filet served on a hoagie bun.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$11.49

Thin Sliced Ham & American Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Old Tyme B.L.T.

$11.72

Crisp Bacon & Fresh Lettuce and Tomato Served on White Toast

Reuben

$12.64

Tender Corned Beef cooked in house with Sauerkraut and Cheese on Grilled Rye W/ Thousand Island Dressing on the side

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.83

Smoked Pulled Pork on a Toasted Hoagie

Sides

Veggies

$3.21

French Fries

$3.44

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.03

Onion Rings

$3.78

Apple Sauce

$3.44

Side Salad

$4.59

Cole Slaw

$3.44

Cottage Cheese

$3.44

Potato Salad

$3.44

Potato chips

$1.44

Tater Tots

$3.44

Caesar Side Salad

$4.59

Chicken Salad

$3.44

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Boneless Grilled Chicken Served Your Way. Plain, BBQ, Cajon, Teriyaki or Buffalo Style

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Boneless Breaded Chicken Served Your Way. Plain, BBQ, Cajon, Teriyaki or Buffalo Style

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.41

Chicken Salad and Jack Cheese on Grilled Sour Dough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.83

Homemade with White Chicken Meat Served on White, Whole Wheat or Sour Dough Bread

Chicken Fingers

$12.64

Served with your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Buffalo Style

Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Sandwich

$12.64

Grilled Chicken covered with Crisp Bacon Strips, Topped with Swiss Cheese on a grilled bun

Vegan

Beyond Burger

$17.25

Weekly Specials

Monday

Pineapple upside down special

$5.00

Tuesday

PBR\fireball

$8.00

Wednesday

Domestic Bucket Special

$18.00

Thursday

$5.00 Bartenders Choice

$5.00

Sunday

