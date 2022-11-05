Serenidad Serenidad

A map showing the location of Serenidad SerenidadView gallery

Dessert - Dinner

Brigadeiros Flight

$14.00

Cuarto Leche

$14.00

Horchata Panna Cotta

$14.00

Panquesques

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees - Dinner

Canoas de Plantanos

$27.00

Kan Kan Chop

$30.00

Lomo Saltado

$32.00

Ojo de Bife

$50.00

Paella Grits

$42.00

Pescado Encocado

$34.00

Sea Scallops

$38.00Out of stock

Short Rib Tomahawk

$36.00

Smoked Half Chicken

$30.00

Whole Snapper

$40.00

Sides - Dinner

Arroz con Grandules

$8.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Chiccharones

$8.00

Cilantro Rice

$6.00

French Fries

$8.00

Frijoles Colombianos

$8.00

Plantain Mash

$9.00

Plantanos Maduros

$8.00

Tostones

$6.00

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Small Plates - Dinner

Albondigas

$14.00

Choripapas

$14.00

Dip Trio

$16.00

Duck Tamales

$15.00

Elote Ribs

$10.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$18.00

La Picada

$24.00

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Tequenos

$13.00

Soups/Sandwiches/Salads

Chimi Burger

$18.00

Choripan

$13.00

Cubano

$14.00

Birria Ramen

$18.00

Ensalada Mixta

$12.00

Caesar salad

$13.00

Avocado Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Duck Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Small Plates - Lunch

Dip Trio

$16.00

Tequenos

$12.00

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Elote Ribs

$13.00

Choripapas

$15.00

Soups/Sands/Salads - Lunch

Chimi Burger

$17.00

Choripan

$15.00

Cubano

$18.00

Chix Tacos

$18.00

Birria Ramen

$26.00

Avocado Gazpacho

$19.00

Ensalada Mixta

$14.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Entree - Lunch

Quarter Chicken

$24.00

Paella Grits

$28.00

Canoas de Plantanos

$27.00

Small Plates - Brunch

Avocado Arepa Toast

$14.00

Churro Waffle

$14.00

Choripapas

$15.00

Dip Trio

$16.00

Tequenos

$12.00

Elote Ribs

$13.00

Entree - Brunch

Cuban Benedict

$18.00

French Toast

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Paella Grits

$28.00

Lomo Saltado con Huevos

$28.00

Short Rib Hash

$18.00

Breakfast Chimi Burger

$18.00

Picadillo Breakfast

$18.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Chorizo Frittata

$17.00

Breakfast Platter

$18.00

Soups/Sands/Salads - Brunch

Avocado Gazpacho

$19.00

Sodas

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Mezcals

Banhez Joven

$11.00

Ilegal Anejo

$23.00

Ilegal Joven

$13.00

Peloton De La Muerte

$12.00

Producer Mezcal

Sombra

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Ocho

$11.00

Bacardi Sherry Cask

$11.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Coconut Cartel

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva

Flor De Cana 12 Yr

$12.00

Havana Blanco

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Pyrat Xo

$9.00

Cultural Spirits

Cumbe Aguardiente

$10.00

Leblon Cahacha

$11.00

Punta Agave Raicilla

$15.00

Tabernero Pisco

$9.00

Puntagave Sotol

$12.00

Alternatives

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00

McQueen Gin

$11.00

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Naud Cognac

$14.00
