Bars & Lounges

Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge Canarsie

No reviews yet

1370 Rockaway Parkway

Brooklyn, NY 11236

Popular Items

FRIES

FRIES

$5.29

Crispy golden french fries

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

Beef w/ sautéed onion, American cheese, sauce on a toasted brioche.

BAKED MAC & CHEESE PIE

BAKED MAC & CHEESE PIE

$7.49

Delicious Individually baked mac & cheese pie - 4x2 inch pan.

BAR MENU

N/A BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

Poland Spring 20 oz bottled water

COKE

COKE

$1.99

Coke - 12 oz can

CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

Tropicana Cranberry Juice 10 oz plastic bottle

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$1.99

Ginger Ale - 12 oz can

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

Orange juice 10 oz bottle

PEPSI

PEPSI

$1.99

Pepsi 12 oz can

RED BULL

RED BULL

$4.00

Red Bull energy drink 8.4oz

SNAPPLE JUICE

SNAPPLE JUICE

$2.99

Snapple juice - 16 oz bottle

SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.99

Sprite - 12 oz can

VIRGIN DRINKS

VIRGIN LYCHEE COLADA

$11.02

Frozen virgin lychee colada

VIRGIN MANGO COLADA

$11.02

Frozen virgin mango colada

VIRGIN MANGO DAIQUIRI

$11.02

Frozen virgin mango daiquiri

VIRGIN PASSION COLADA

$11.02

Frozen virgin passion fruit colada

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$11.02

Frozen virgin pina colada

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY COLADA

$11.02

Frozen virgin strawberry colada

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$11.02

Frozen virgin strawberry daiquiri

RESTAURANT MENU

BURGERS

BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.99

Beef w/ 3-strips bacons, sautéed onion, American cheese, sauce on a toasted brioche.

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

Beef w/ sautéed onion, American cheese, sauce on a toasted brioche.

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$12.99

Beef, baby spinach, tomatoes, sautéed onion, sauce on a toasted brioche.

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$14.99

Grilled salmon, pepper jack cheese, baby spinach, tomato, sautéed onion, sauce on a toasted brioche.

BEYOND BURGER

BEYOND BURGER

$14.99

Beyond meat plant-based burger- served w/ spinach, onion, tomato, sauce on a toasted brioche.

CHICKEN APPETIZERS

BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$12.49

6pcs, served with choice dip (blue cheese /ranch), celeries and carrots.

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$12.49

6pcs, served with choice dip (blue cheese /ranch), celeries and carrots.

FRIED WINGS

FRIED WINGS

$12.49

6 pieces delicious golden crispy fried wings smothered in sriracha hot chili sauce served w/ celeries, carrots & sriracha dip.

GARLIC PARMESAN WINGS

GARLIC PARMESAN WINGS

$12.49

6pcs, tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, sprinkled w/ grated parmesan cheese / choice dip (blue cheese/ranch) celeries & carrots.

JERK WINGS

JERK WINGS

$12.99

6pcs, served with jerk & hot pepper sauce, celeries and carrots.

LEMON PEPPER WINGS

LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$12.49

6pcs, served with choice dip (blue cheese /ranch), celeries and carrots.

SCOTCH BONNET WINGS

SCOTCH BONNET WINGS

$12.49

Spicy hot scotch bonnet wings served w/ choice dip ( blue cheese/ranch) celeries and carrots.

SWEET CHILI WINGS

SWEET CHILI WINGS

$12.49

6pcs, served with choice of dip (blue cheese /ranch), celeries and carrots.

WINGS PLATTER -30 PIECES

WINGS PLATTER -30 PIECES

$55.00

30pcs, served w/ choice of wings, dips (blue cheese/ranch - 5 dips) celeries and carrots.

ENTREES

SHRIMP PASTA W/ CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE

SHRIMP PASTA W/ CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE

$22.00

CREAMY GARLIC SHRIMP W/ PASTA. Delicious pasta, 10 pieces shrimp, heavy cream, garlic, white cooking wine, parsley, parmesan cheese.

CHICKEN PASTA W/ CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE

$22.00

CHICKEN PASTA - Grilled chicken smothered in creamy garlic sauce served with pasta. Bell pepper, dried tomato, onion, heavy cream, garlic, white cooking wine, parsley, parmesan cheese.

CHIPS & DIPS

CHIPS & CHEESE DIP

CHIPS & CHEESE DIP

$5.99

Chips -served with melting cheese dip

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE DIP

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.99

Chips - served with guacamole dip.

CHIPS & SALSA DIP

CHIPS & SALSA DIP

$5.99

Chips - served with salsa dip

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, carrots, crotons, Caesar dressing on side.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese, cranberries, carrots, crotons, w/ dressing on side.

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, crotons, parmesan cheese topped with grilled salmon.

JERK SHRIMP SALAD

$14.99

Jerk Shrimp 6pcs, romaine lettuce, tomato, crotons, carrots, red onion, parmesan cheese, dressing.

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, sautéed onion, pepper jack cheese, sauce on a toasted brioche.

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$12.99

BBQ chicken breast, spinach, tomato, sautéed onion, cheese, sauce on a toasted brioche.

SEAFOOD APPETIZERS

BBQ SHRIMP

BBQ SHRIMP

$11.99

BBQ shrimps - 6pcs jumbo shrimps w/ choice dip, celeries and carrots.

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$11.99

Coconut shrimps - 6pcs golden brown coconut shrimps - served with our sweet chili dip

GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP

GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP

$11.99

6 pieces shrimp - smothered in butter, herbs, garlic and served our apricot sauce, celeries and carrots.

JERK SHRIMP

JERK SHRIMP

$12.99

6 pieces finger licking jerk shrimp served with jerk & scotch bonnet pepper sauce, celeries and carrots.

SHRIMP W/ CREAMY SAUCE

SHRIMP W/ CREAMY SAUCE

$14.99

10pcs jumbo shrimps, parmesan cheese, wine, heavy cream & parsley.

SWEET CHILI SHRIMP

SWEET CHILI SHRIMP

$11.99

Sweet chili shrimps - 6pcs shrimp served w/ choice dip, celeries and carrots.

FRIED SHRIMP

$11.99

Butter fried shrimp served with apricot dip, celeries and carrots

SIDES

BAKED MAC & CHEESE PIE

BAKED MAC & CHEESE PIE

$7.49

Delicious Individually baked mac & cheese pie - 4x2 inch pan.

FRIES

FRIES

$5.29

Crispy golden french fries

SEASONED FRIES

SEASONED FRIES

$5.29

Seasoned french fries

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.49

Crispy fried sweet potato fries

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

FRENCE FRIES SMOTHERED WITH MELTING CHEESE SAUCE

CHEESE FRIES W/ BACON BITS

$6.49

French fries sprinkled with bacon bits and smothered with melting cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS W/ MARINARA SAUCE

MOZZARELLA STICKS W/ MARINARA SAUCE

$5.99

7 PIECES 3" MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

MIXED FRIES

$5.49

Mixed Fries - combination blend of seasoned, sweet potato and plain fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge the #1 social restaurant / bar in Canarsie. Enjoy happy hour 5-7pm, karaoke Mondays, ladies night, live performance, music, backyard seating and much more!

1370 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11236

Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge image

