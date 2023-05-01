Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest

Palm Coast, FL 32137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Chicken Dinner

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$16.45

Spicy grilled chicken

Curry Chicken Dinner

$15.99

seasoned chicken slow cooked with Indian curry power

Baked Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Oven baked

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Oven baked

Brown Stew Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Wings Meal Dinner (5)

$15.99

Five piece

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jerk Chicken Lunch

$14.25

Spicy grilled chicken

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Jerk

$14.00

Groit (Fried Pork)

$14.00

Reai!

$200.00

Haitian Dinner

Groit (Fried Pork) Dinner

$18.99

slow cook with caribben season and fried

Fried Goat (Tossat Cabrit) Dinner

$23.99

slow cook with caribben season and fried

Tossat Turkey (Fried Turkey) Dinner

$15.99

Legume (Vegetable Stew) Dinner

$17.99

Meat Dinner

Oxtail (Quce Bocuf) Dinner

$25.36

Curry Goat Dinner

$23.66

Slow cooked with cuury power and carrot

Beef Stew Dinner

$19.99

slow cooked beef with potato and carrot

Jerk Pork Dinner

$18.69

BBQ Rib Dinner

$18.99

Curry Goat Dinner (Copy)

$24.66

Slow cooked with cuury power and carrot

Curry Shrimp

$25.99

Seafood Dinner

Snapper Dinner

$24.95

whole fish

Salmon Dinner

$25.96

Whiting Dinner

$18.99

meal

Tilapia Dinner

$18.99

King fish Dinner

$20.99

Snapper Just

$15.99

Ackee And Salt Fish

$19.99

cod fish

Food Menu

Caribbean Food

Roti

$3.95

Soft indian style flatbread

Curried Chicken + Roti

$11.99

Curried Goat + Roti

$13.69

Curried Veggie + Roti

$13.99

Dharpuri

$4.95

soft Indian style flat bread with Yellow spit peas

Curried Chicken + Dharpuri

$12.99

Curried Goat + Dharpuri

$14.99

Curried Veggies + Dharpuri

$14.56

Brown Stew

$13.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Wing (4)

$7.99

Kids Baked Chicken

$10.99

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$12.99

Patties

Jam Beef Patty

$3.45

Jam Chicken Patty

$3.50

Jam Veggie Patty

$3.99

Haitian Beef Patty

$3.50

Haitian Chicken Patty

$3.50

Haitian Veggie Patty

$3.99

Haitain Fish Patty

$3.99

cod fish

coco bread

$3.25

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Red Velvet

$5.99

Yellow Cake

$5.99

Corn Bread

$5.99

Banana Bread

$5.99

Salara

$5.99

Cocount bread

Cocount Buns

$5.99

Rum Cake

$7.96

Bun

$4.99

Cocount Drop (Suger Cake)

$3.00

Peaunt Drop

$3.00

Sides

Mac And Cheese

$6.69

Plantain Sweet

$5.69

Plantain Green

$5.69

Steamed Broccoli

$5.69

Steamed Vegetable

$5.69

Fried Dumpling

$5.69

Yucca

$5.69

Seasoned Potato

$5.69

white potato season with sazon and caribbean blend

Rice And Pea

$6.99

Bake Fried

$1.35

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Cabbage And Carrot

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Meat Sides

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Curry Chicken

$7.35

Brown Chicken

$7.35

Baked Chicken

$7.35

Oxtail(side)

$13.99

Goat

$12.99

Groit (Fried Pork)

$14.00

Turkey

$9.99

Beef Stew

$11.99

Jerk Pork

$11.99

Lugume

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Goat

$11.99

Sea Food Soup

$9.99

NA Beverage

Cari King

Sorrel + Ginger

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Mango + Passion

$3.99

Pineapple + Ginger

$3.99

Kiwi

$3.99

Fruit Punch

$3.99

Soursop

$3.99

Pineapple + Guava

$3.99

Mango Black Tea

$3.99

Homemade Drinks

Sorrel + Ginger

$3.99

Mauby

$3.99

Pinapple

$3.99

Carrot Juice

$4.99

Bottled Drinks

DG Pinapple

$2.99

DG Kola

$2.99

DG Ginger

$2.99

DG Cream Soda

$2.99

DG Orange

$2.99

Can Coke

$1.59

Can Diet Coke

$1.59

Can Sprite

$1.59

Can Ginger Ale

$1.59

Can Coke Zero

$1.59

Goya Coconut Water

$3.99

Ting Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.99

Jarritos Lime

$3.99

Jarritos Guava

$3.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.99

Minute Maid Lemonaid

$2.99

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottled Sprite

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.59

Powerade Zero Grape

$2.99

Powerade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Couronne Fruit Champagne

$2.99

Gatorade Orange

$2.99

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.99

Pure Leaf Black Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Can Juplina Pineapple

$1.59

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Can Faygo Orange

$1.59

Can Pepsi Zero Sugar

$1.59

Irish Moss

$2.99

Vita Malt Classic

$2.99

Vita Malt Ginger

$2.99

Catering Menu

Catering Appetizers

Wing Platter (20)

$24.99

Boneless Wings Catering

$40.00

Cheese And Cracker Platter

Fish Fritter

$55.00

Mushrook

$1.15

Full Pan Catering

Full Pan Jerk Chicken

$140.56

Full Pan BBQ Chicken

$135.99

Full Pan Baked Chicken

$135.99

Full Pan Curry Chicken

$135.99

Full Pan Fried Chicken

$135.99

Full Pan Meat

$169.99

Full Pan Jerk Pork

$150.99

Full Pan Griot (Fried Pork)

$150.99

Rice And Peas

$65.99

Plantain Sweet

$45.99

Cabbage And Carrot

$56.00

Yellow rice

$63.99

White Rice

$60.99

Mac and Cheese

$92.56

Half Pan Catering

Half Pan Jerk Chicken

$65.99

Half Pan BBQ Chicken

$65.99

Half Pan Baked Chicken

$65.99

Half Pan Curry Chicken

$65.99

Half Pan Fried Chicken

$65.99

Half Pan Griot (Fried Pork)

Half Pan Meat

Whiting Fish

$92.99

Cabbage

$30.00

Plantain sweet

$28.00

Beef Stew

$95.00

Yellow Rice

$40.00

Retail

Soursop Tea

$3.50

Honey Ginger Tea

$5.40

Peppermint Tea

$3.99

Firestick Pepper Sauce

$3.15

Jamican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

$5.99

Green Banana Chips

Baba Root

$7.25

Bully Bed

$7.38

Delivery Fee

$3.00

Ferrek

$15.00

Soup

$10.00

Etermal Root And Tonic

$6.99

Soupsop Leaf

$3.99

Sss Tonic 10 Oz

$16.99

Sss Tonic 20 Oz

$22.00

Cerasse Bitter

$3.99

Bisdy Power

$3.99

Senna Pod

$3.25

Sea Mooss

$7.00

Sea Mose

$10.00

Sea Mose

$30.00

Wings

5

$7.99

10

$14.99

15

$22.99

20

$31.99

25

$38.99

30

$46.99

Fries

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant is a family owned and operated restaurant in Flagler County, Florida. From cooking for family and friends, to opening a catering business in 2015, the Taste of the Caribbean is coming to Palm Coast. Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant is your home away from home! A place where you can relax and enjoy the finest flavors of the Caribbean. Come and enjoy our Savory Lunch & Dinner specials, smoothies and treats from the Islands!

Website

Location

1000 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Palm Coast
orange starNo Reviews
5 Utility Drive Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Palm Coast FL
orange star4.5 • 2,101
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Red White & Blues - 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132
orange starNo Reviews
101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132 Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Loopers
orange starNo Reviews
100 cooper lane palm coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
JT's Seafood Shack
orange star4.0 • 1,747
5224 North Oceanshore Blvd. Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Good Times Dog Bar - 3468 North Oceanshore Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
3468 North Oceanshore Boulevard Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Coast

The Brass Tap - Palm Coast FL
orange star4.5 • 2,101
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
JT's Seafood Shack
orange star4.0 • 1,747
5224 North Oceanshore Blvd. Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
La Pizza Nostra - 7 Old Kings Road North
orange star4.9 • 200
7 Old Kings Road North Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Coast
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4 (31 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston