Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant is a family owned and operated restaurant in Flagler County, Florida. From cooking for family and friends, to opening a catering business in 2015, the Taste of the Caribbean is coming to Palm Coast. Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant is your home away from home! A place where you can relax and enjoy the finest flavors of the Caribbean. Come and enjoy our Savory Lunch & Dinner specials, smoothies and treats from the Islands!
Location
1000 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Gallery
