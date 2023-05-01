Restaurant info

Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant is a family owned and operated restaurant in Flagler County, Florida. From cooking for family and friends, to opening a catering business in 2015, the Taste of the Caribbean is coming to Palm Coast. Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant is your home away from home! A place where you can relax and enjoy the finest flavors of the Caribbean. Come and enjoy our Savory Lunch & Dinner specials, smoothies and treats from the Islands!

