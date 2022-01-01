Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA 195 Elm Street
195 Elm Street
Salisbury, MA 01952
Specials
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, summer squash, zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes tossed with penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Pot PIe
Our famous chicken pot pie loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables topped with a homemade crispy pastry served with garlic mashed potatoes
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled swordfish topped with cilantro honey garlic lemon butter. Served with rice and asparagus.
Appetizers
Asian Chicken Fingers
Boneless chicken marinated in a Mandarin orange sesame sauce on top of napa cabbage slaw, served with a spicy chili dipping sauce.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites
Homemade macaroni and cheese and bacon fried golden brown and served with a Sriracha mayonnaise dipping sauce.
Basket French Fries
Served with Texas petal sauce
Basket Onion Rings
Hand-cut, hand-breaded and fried golden brown. A Sylvan favorite.
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts
Deep fried Brussels sprout tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce and served with homemade bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A creamy blend of bleu cheese and Buffalo Chicken served with homemade potato chips, carrot and celery sticks.
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Spicy Buffalo chicken and crumbled bleu cheese in a crisp egg roll wrapper served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Fingers
Traditional Chicken Fingers- served with honey mustard sauce
Chicken Fingers tossed in sauce
Your choice: Traditional- served with honey mustard sauce | Honey Mustard - served with Asian dipping sauce | Buffalo Chicken Fingers - served with celery/carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing | Asian style-served with honey mustard sauce. Chicken Finger Style (Select 1); Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
Chicken Wings
Spicy wings with celery and carrot sticks, served with bleu cheese dressing. Chicken Finger Style (Select 1):No Sauce Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
Crock of Chili
Homemade chili topped with melted cheese and served with fresh cooked tortilla chips.
Firecracker Shrimp
Panko fried shrimp tossed in a Sriracha mayonnaise with diced tomatoes, hot cherry peppers and scallions.
Fried Pickles
Sliced kosher dills lightly coated in our special breading and deep fried served with a horseradish dipping sauce.
Fried Provolone Cheese
Homemade provolone wedges with Italian breadcrumbs and herbs, served with marinara sauce.
Fried Shrimp App
A New England classic. Golden fried, served with homemade cajun sauce.
Lobster Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with Maine Lobster meat, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and scallions.
Nachos
Topped with mixed cheeses, scallions, sour cream, guacamole, queso and salsa. For two.
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Extra lean shaved steak and American cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper served with a spicy ketchup.
Philly Cheesesteak/Buffalo Eggrolls
A combo of Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls served with spicy ketchup and Spicy Buffalo chicken and crumbled bleu cheese eggrolls served with bleu cheese dressing.
Po-ta-choes
"Not your Dad's Potato Skins." Homemade potato chips covered with melted cheese, bacon and scallions. Sour cream and salsa on the side. For two.
Potato Skin/Buffalo Eggroll Combo
4 potato skins with our Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls served with sour cream and blue cheese dressing.
Potato Skin/Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll Combo
4 potato skins with our Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls served with sour cream and spicy ketchup.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Rhode Island Style Calamari
Golden fried and served with cherry peppers and cajun sauce.
Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Stuffed Potato Skins
Filled with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions. Sour cream for dipping.
Sylvan Sliders
A trio of bite size burgers with melted American cheese served on toasted mini rolls.
Sylvan Street Appetizer Combo
Our popular platter overflowing with Sylvan favorites-Buffalo chicken wings, fried provolone wedges and potato skins with all their appropriate sauces.
Sylvan Street Combo Platter with Fingers
Our popular platter overflowing with Sylvan favorites - Buffalo chicken fingers, fried provolone wedges and potato skins with all their appropriate sauces.
Sylvan Street Traditional Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Ultimate Nachos
Sour cream, salsa, guacamole plus shredded lettuce, spicy taco meat, diced tomatoes and jalapeños.
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with a plate of warm nacho chips and warmed flatbread.
Zucchini Stix
Extra-long, fancy zucchini tossed in our secret breading fried golden brown and served with horseradish dipping sauce and Texas Petal sauce.
Soups
Salads
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
Grilled teriyaki chicken breast over fresh mixed greens with our homemade honey mustard sauce, chopped tomato, shredded carrots, crispy wontons and sesame angel hair pasta.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
A delicious pairing of our popular boneless Buffalo chicken fingers over our Caesar salad.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar W/blue cheese
A delicious pairing of our popular boneless Buffalo chicken fingers over our Caesar salad. Served with a side of blue cheese for dipping
Buffalo Chicken House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings. Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chicken House Salad W/blue cheese
Cancun Salad
A giant, crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded iceberg, spicy ground beef or chicken, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, scallions, black olives and guacamole ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese. Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, sliced granny smith apples and honey glazed walnuts, tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken and crumbled blue cheese
Cobb Salad
The club sandwich in a salad bowl! Fresh garden greens topped with julienne ham, chicken, bacon and Monterey jack cheese together with avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, sunflower seeds and hard-boiled egg.
Grilled Sirloin Salad
Mixed greens, peppers, scallions, tomatoes and bleu cheese tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with our grilled sirloin tips.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese. Proteins can be added.
Large House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings. Proteins can be added.
Large Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing. Proteins can be added.
Mustard Crusted Chicken Salad
Mustard marinated chicken breast served over mixed field greens, feta cheese, cashews, sliced papaya and carrots tossed in a lime chipotle dressing.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken tenders over crisp greens, Mandarin oranges, tomatoes and wonton noodles tossed in a light orange-sesame dressing.
Salmon Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage tossed in a lime chipotle vinaigrette and topped with fresh seared Atlantic salmon.
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese.
Small House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack Cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings.
Small Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing.
Tex-Mex Salad
Citrus-marinated grilled chicken, sweet corn and black bean salsa, crispy tortilla strips, mixed cheddar cheese, chopped tomato and fresh salad greens tossed in a spicy lime chipotle vinaigrette.
Fall Salad
Mixed greens with Gala apples, red grapes, walnuts, craisins and feta cheese tossed in a vanilla balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Athenian Wrap
Lemon pepper chicken, shredded lettuce, feta cheese, cucumbers, black olives and onion tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.
Blackened Cajun Grill
Blackened Cajun chicken breast coated with our special Cajun spice blend and topped with onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
California Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon and sliced avocado wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
Cape Cod Reuben
Our fish sandwich topped with melted swiss cheese, homemade coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on a grilled brioche roll.
Caprese Flatbread Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes and grilled marinated chicken pressed on soft, grilled flatbread with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own caesar dressing with garlic croutons and romano cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Italian breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a freshly baked braided roll.
Chicken Salad Flatbread
Fresh homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts served on soft, grilled flatbread.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Atlantic Haddock topped with melted cheese and served with tartar sauce on a toasted burger bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mustard crusted chicken breast with American cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce and mayonnaise on a sesame braided roll.
Lemon Honey Chicken Grille
Our signature marinated lemon honey chicken breast grilled and finished with honey glaze on a brioche roll served with a side of honey mustard.
Lobster Avocado Club
Fresh Maine lobster salad, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, bacon and sliced avocado served club style on white, wheat or marble rye.
Maine Lobster Roll
Packed with fresh Maine lobster meat, tossed lightly with mayonnaise and served with shredded lettuce in a toasted roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork smothered in our own BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche roll.
Reuben Rye
An all time favorite. A combo of lean corned beef, tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with our own 1000 island dressing and served on toasted marbled rye.
Philadelphia Steak Sandwich
Shaved sirloin steak grilled with red onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms and cheese in a freshly baked braided roll.
Sylvan Chicken Grille
Boneless chicken breast topped with crisp bacon strips and Monterey jack cheese served on a burger bun.
Thunderbird Sandwich
Panko fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayonnaise on a brioche burger bun.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
Triple Decker Turkey Club
Thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast.
Grilled Chicken Veggie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
A local favorite made with crisp bacon strips with your choice of cheese served on a toasted burger bun.
Black & Blue Burger
Blackened with fresh cracked black peppercorns and topped with melted bleu cheese. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Black Bean Garden® Burger
Black Bean Vegetarian Burger with jack cheese, avocado, chipotle mayonnaise and pico de gallo served on a toasted burger bun.
Bunless Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and cheddar cheese served with a demi Caesar salad or side choice.
Burger
Juicy, flavorful and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Cheeseburger
Juicy, flavorful and grilled to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted burger bun.
Impossible® Burger
Impossible plant based burger topped with pepper jack cheese and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Vegan option substitutes cheese for avocado and bread choice to our house burger bun.
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Fresh sautéed mushrooms with your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Smokehouse BBQ Burger
Smothered in our special BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Turkey Burger
Lean ground turkey topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Sriracha mayonnaise and a fried egg. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Paninis/Quiche/Combo
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Soup Combo
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
1/2 Tuna Sandwich & Soup Combo
Half of a tuna sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
1/2 Tuna Sandwich and Salad Combo
Half of a tuna sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Salad Combo
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup Combo
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
Cordon Bleu Panini
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, thinly sliced ham and our homemade honey mustard sauce pressed on ciabatta bread.
Cuban Panini
Slow roasted BBQ pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles and mayonnaise.
Quiche Combo
Quiche of the day served with your choice of a salad or soup. Monday: Ham & Cheese Tuesday: Broccoli & Cheddar Wednesday: Bacon & Cheddar Thursday: Ham & Cheese Friday: Mushroom & Cheddar Saturday: Broccoli & Cheddar Sunday: Chicken & Spinach
Soup & Salad
Choice of French Onion Soup, New England Clam Chowder, Soup du Jour or Chili served with Caesar, House Salad or Wedge Salad.
Sylvan Street Panini
Grilled marinated chicken with fire-roasted peppers, sliced mozzarella and caramelized onions on ciabatta bread.
Pasta
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, summer squash, zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes tossed with penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Spicy Buffalo chicken sautéed with our creamy cheese sauce, tossed with penne pasta and topped with buttered cracker crumbs and crumbled blue cheese.
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Sautéed chicken tenders with garlic, chicken stock and white wine served over imported ziti pasta and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed in a sweet Marsala wine sauce with prosciutto, shiitake and baby portabella mushrooms and parsley and served over linguine pasta.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Maine lobster meat tossed with a creamy cheese and baked with a buttery cracker crumb crust.
Scallop Carbonara
Local seared scallops over a rich Alfredo sauce sautéed with bacon, green peas and diced tomatoes tossed with linguine pasta.
Sylvan Stir Fry
Chicken, beef, shrimp or combination sautéed with carrots, peppers, onions, green beans and pineapple with our homemade stir fry sauce served over rice pilaf.
Seafood
Baked Atlantic Haddock
Broiled Atlantic Haddock topped with bread crumbs and served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of side.
Baked Atlantic Haddock Au Gratin
Broiled Atlantic Haddock topped with breadcrumbs and mixed cheese and served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of side.
Clam Roll
Lightly breaded, golden fried Ipswich clams served on a toasted roll with your choice of side.
Fish Tacos
Fried haddock over a Napa cabbage slaw with pico de gallo, pickled onion and cilantro creme served in three warm corn or flour tortillas. Also served with Mexican rice.
Fisherman's Catch
A classic combination of golden fried clams, shrimp, scallops and haddock served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw. Seafood Substitutions +$2
Fried Haddock
Filets of haddock, lightly breaded and fried golden brown and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Native Clams
Lightly breaded Ipswich clams, fried golden brown and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Scallops
Tender sea scallops, fried golden brown served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp
Hand-breaded gulf shrimp, golden fried and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and homemade coleslaw.
Mixed Seafood Broil
Shrimp, sea scallops and cod/haddock topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and lightly broiled served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of side.
Scallop Pie
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
Tropical Grilled Salmon
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with our fresh pineapple salsa and served with asparagus and your choice of side.
Grille Favorites
1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack of our slow roasted Hickory BBQ Pork Ribs served with homemade coleslaw and french fries.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Full rack of our slow roasted Hickory BBQ Pork Ribs served with homemade coleslaw and french fries.
Mixed Grille
For those who can't decide, a combination of teriyaki chicken, marinated sirloin tips and BBQ shrimp served with mixed vegetables and your choice of a side.
New York Strip Sirloin
A hand-cut choice New York strip chargrilled to perfection and topped with sauteed mushrooms and served with asparagus and your choice of a side.
Steak Tips
House marinated hand-cut sirloin tips served with fresh steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side.
Sylvan Top Sirloin
Choice Angus Top Sirloin chargrilled and served with our fresh steamed vegetable medley and your choice of a side.
Sylvan Specialties
Chicken Finger Plate
Freshly cut chicken, hand-breaded, fried and served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Italian breaded chicken breast covered in mozzarella and parmesan cheese and our marinara sauce and served with penne pasta and garlic toast.
Chicken Piccata Dinner
Sauteed chicken breast medallions topped with homemade piccata sauce. Served with rice pilaf and sauteed garlic spinach.
Fajitas
Grilled strips of marinated steak, chicken, or shrimp, served sizzling hot with bell peppers, red onions, and spices. Comes complete with pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheeses, mild salsa, and warm flour tortillas. Chicken, beef, shrimp, or combo.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Crispy fried Statler chicken breast topped with a savory chicken gravy and served with green beans and your choice of a side.
Honey Lemon Chicken Dinner
Two grilled lemon honey chicken breasts served with our fresh steamed vegetable medley and your choice of a side.
Turkey Tips
A half pound of fresh turkey tips marinated in our homemade BBQ sauce and served with our fresh steamed vegetable medley and your choice of a side.
Sylvan Stir Fry
Chicken, beef, shrimp or combination sautéed with carrots, peppers, onions, green beans and pineapple with our homemade stir fry sauce served over rice pilaf.
Sides
TO-GO Bread & Oil
Side Apple Sauce
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Baked Potato
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Steamed Carrots
Side Coleslaw
Side Dressing
Side French Fries
Side Fruit
Side Green Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Loaded Mashed Potato
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potato
Side Nacho Chips
Side Onion Rings
Side Pasta
Side Pita Bread
Side Potachoe Chips
Side Queso
Side Rice
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Vegetable Medley
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Homemade with red apples and an oatmeal crumble crust served warm with premium vanilla ice cream.
Old Fashioned Bread Pudding
Old fashioned bread pudding with white chocolate chips and craisins topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Mama Louanne's Brickle Pie
Premium vanilla and coffee ice cream layered with Heath® bar and marshmallow on top of a cookie crust drizzled with our own brickle sauce.
Double Fudge Brownie
An extra chocolaty, double fudge brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped nuts. Share only if you have to.
Warm Chocolate Cake
Homemade moist chocolate cake with a warm fudge center served with premium ice cream and hot fudge.
Classic Crème Brulée
Vanilla infused custard, caramelized turbinado sugar and caramel sauce.
Ice Cream Sundae
Premium ice cream topped with your choice of hot fudge or strawberries with whipped cream and nuts.
Toll House Pie
Original Toll House® cookie dough with nuts baked in a pie crust and topped with chocolate drizzle and your choice of whipped cream or ice cream.
Children's Menu
Kid's B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread served with your choice of side.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Two kid size burger sliders with cheese served with your choice of side.
Kid's Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog served with your choice of side.
Kid's Chicken Finger
Kid-size chicken fingers served with your choice of side.
Kid's Fish & Chips
Fried haddock with onion rings and french fries.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken served with your choice of side.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread served with your choice of side.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni with lots and lots of cheese. Served with your choice of a side.
Kid's Chicken Parmesan
Italian chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over penne pasta. Served with your choice of a side.
Kid's Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled diced chicken and cheese on a six inch tortilla served with your choice of side.
Kid's Pasta with Butter
Penne pasta tossed in butter. Your choice of a side.
Kid's Pasta in Marinara Sauce
Penne pasta tossed in marinara sauce. Your choice of a side.
Kid's Burger
Two kid size burger sliders (without cheese) served with your choice of side.
Kid's Salmon
Three pieces of grilled salmon served with your choice of side.
Kid's Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips grilled to your liking and served with your choice of side.
Gluten Free
Buffalo Chicken Dip ~ Gluten Free
A creamy blend of bleu cheese and Buffalo Chicken served with homemade potato chips, carrot and celery sticks.
Bunless Burger ~ Gluten Free
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and cheddar cheese served with a small demi house salad or your choice of a side.
Chicken Spinach Salad ~ Gluten Free
Fresh baby spinach, sliced granny smith apples and honey glazed walnuts, tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken and crumbled blue cheese
Cobb Salad ~ Gluten Free
The club sandwich in a salad bowl! Fresh garden greens topped with julienne ham, chicken, bacon and Monterey jack cheese together with avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, sunflower seeds and hard-boiled egg.
Classic Creme Brulee ~ Gluten Free
Vanilla infused custard, caramelized turbinado sugar and caramel sauce.
Fajita's ~ Gluten Free
Grilled strips of marinated steak, chicken, or shrimp, served sizzling hot with bell peppers, red onions, and spices. Comes complete with pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheeses, mild salsa, and warm corn tortillas. Chicken, beef, shrimp, or combo.
Honey Lemon Chicken ~ Gluten Free
Two grilled lemon honey chicken breasts served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of a side.
Mixed Grille ~ Gluten Free
For those who can't decide, a combination of chicken teriyaki, marinated sirloin tips and barbecue shrimp served with our fresh steamed vegetable medley and your choice of a side.
New York Strip Sirloin ~ Gluten Free
A hand-cut choice New York strip char-grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with fresh grilled asparagus and your choice of a side.
Stuffed Potato Skins ~ Gluten Free
Filled with crisp bacon bits, cheddar cheese and scallions and served with our sour cream for dipping.
Po-ta-choes ~ Gluten Free
"Not your Dad's Potato Skins." Homemade potato chips covered with melted cheese, bacon and scallions. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Tropical Grilled Salmon ~ Gluten Free
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with fresh golden pineapple salsa served with grilled asparagus and your choice of a side.
Salmon Salad ~ Gluten Free
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage tossed in a lime chipotle vinaigrette and topped with fresh grilled Atlantic salmon.
Grilled Sirloin Salad ~ Gluten Free
Mixed greens, peppers, scallions, tomatoes and bleu cheese tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with our grilled sirloin tips.
Steak Tips ~ Gluten Free
Hand-cut marinated sirloin tips served over caramelized onions with our fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of a side.
Sylvan Stir Fry ~ Gluten Free
Chicken, beef, shrimp or combination sautéed with carrots, peppers, onions, green beans and pineapple with our homemade stir fry sauce served over rice pilaf.
Basket Sweet Potato Fry ~ Gluten Free
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.
Tex-Mex Salad ~ Gluten Free
Citrus marinated grilled chicken, sweet corn and black bean salsa, crispy tortilla strips, mixed cheddar cheese, chopped tomato and fresh salad greens tossed in a spicy lime chipotle vinaigrette.
Sylvan Top Sirloin ~ Gluten Free
Choice Angus Top Sirloin chargrilled and served with our fresh steamed vegetable medley and your choice of a side.
Turkey Tips ~ Gluten Free
A half pound of fresh turkey tips marinated in our homemade BBQ sauce and served with our fresh steamed vegetable medley and your choice of a side.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
Sylvan Street Grille with 2 great North shore locations. Located in Peabody/Danvers, MA and Salisbury, MA. Sylvan Street Grille is one of the best restaurant locations near you for live events, functions, or just grabbing a beer and watching the game. As a local casual dining restaurant and bar, we've been serving the Peabody and Danvers, MA as well as Salisbury and Newburyport, MA areas for over 30 years.
195 Elm Street, Salisbury, MA 01952