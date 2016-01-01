Sylvan Street Grille Peabody
No reviews yet
12 Sylvan Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Order Again
Specials
Chicken Pot Pie
Our famous chicken pot pie loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with a homemade crispy pastry. Served with your choice of side.
Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Chipotle chicken, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Pollo Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken with sauteed peppers and onions, jack cheese rolled up "burrito style" with a side of pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
Popover Salad
Fresh Popover with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sliced apples and drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Add Chicken $4.00 Add Steak Tips $6.00* Add Turkey Tips $5.00* Add Grilled Salmon $6.00* Add Grilled Shrimp $6.00*
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers
Traditional Chicken Fingers- served with honey mustard sauce
Fried Shrimp App
A New England classic. Golden fried, served with homemade cajun sauce.
Asian Chicken Fingers
Boneless chicken marinated in a Mandarin orange sesame sauce on top of napa cabbage slaw, served with a spicy chili dipping sauce.
Basket French Fries
Served with Texas petal sauce
Basket Onion Rings
Hand-cut, hand-breaded and fried golden brown. A Sylvan favorite.
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts
Deep fried Brussels sprout tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce and served with homemade bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A creamy blend of bleu cheese and Buffalo Chicken served with homemade potato chips, carrot and celery sticks.
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Spicy Buffalo chicken and crumbled bleu cheese in a crisp egg roll wrapper served with bleu cheese dressing.
Crock of Chili
Homemade chili topped with melted cheese and served with fresh cooked tortilla chips.
Chicken Fingers tossed in sauce
Your choice: Traditional- served with honey mustard sauce | Honey Mustard - served with Asian dipping sauce | Buffalo Chicken Fingers - served with celery/carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing | Asian style-served with honey mustard sauce. Chicken Finger Style (Select 1); Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
Firecracker Shrimp
Panko fried shrimp tossed in a Sriracha mayonnaise with diced tomatoes, hot cherry peppers and scallions.
Fried Pickles
Sliced kosher dills lightly coated in our special breading and deep fried served with a horseradish dipping sauce.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites
Homemade macaroni and cheese and bacon fried golden brown and served with a Sriracha mayonnaise dipping sauce.
Nachos
Topped with mixed cheeses, scallions, sour cream, guacamole, queso and salsa. For two.
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Extra lean shaved steak and American cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper served with a spicy ketchup.
Philly Cheesesteak/Buffalo Eggrolls Combo
A combo of Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls served with spicy ketchup and Spicy Buffalo chicken and crumbled bleu cheese eggrolls served with bleu cheese dressing.
Po-ta-choes
"Not your Dad's Potato Skins." Homemade potato chips covered with melted cheese, bacon and scallions. Sour cream and salsa on the side. For two.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Stuffed Potato Skins
Filled with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions. Sour cream for dipping.
Fried Provolone Cheese
Homemade provolone wedges with Italian breadcrumbs and herbs, served with marinara sauce.
Rhode Island Style Calamari
Golden fried and served with cherry peppers and cajun sauce.
Potato Skin/Buffalo Eggroll Combo
4 potato skins with our Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls served with sour cream and blue cheese dressing.
Potato Skin/Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll Combo
4 potato skins with our Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls served with sour cream and spicy ketchup.
Sylvan Sliders
A trio of bite size burgers with melted American cheese served on toasted mini rolls.
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with a plate of warm nacho chips and warmed flatbread.
Sylvan Street Traditional Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Ultimate Nachos
Sour cream, salsa, guacamole plus shredded lettuce, spicy taco meat, diced tomatoes and jalapeños.
Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chicken Wings
Spicy wings with celery and carrot sticks, served with bleu cheese dressing. Chicken Finger Style (Select 1):No Sauce Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
Zucchini Stix
Extra-long, fancy zucchini tossed in our secret breading fried golden brown and served with horseradish dipping sauce and Texas Petal sauce.
Soups
Salads
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
Grilled teriyaki chicken breast over fresh mixed greens with our homemade honey mustard sauce, chopped tomato, shredded carrots, crispy wontons and sesame angel hair pasta.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
A delicious pairing of our popular boneless Buffalo chicken fingers over our Caesar salad.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar W/blue cheese
A delicious pairing of our popular boneless Buffalo chicken fingers over our Caesar salad. Served with a side of blue cheese for dipping
Buffalo Chicken House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings. Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Cancun Salad
A giant, crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded iceberg, spicy ground beef or chicken, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, scallions, black olives and guacamole ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese. Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, sliced granny smith apples and honey glazed walnuts, tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken and crumbled blue cheese
Cobb Salad
The club sandwich in a salad bowl! Fresh garden greens topped with julienne ham, chicken, bacon and Monterey jack cheese together with avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, sunflower seeds and hard-boiled egg.
Grilled Sirloin Salad
Mixed greens, peppers, scallions, tomatoes and bleu cheese tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with our grilled sirloin tips.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese. Proteins can be added.
Large House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings. Proteins can be added.
Large Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing. Proteins can be added.
Mustard Crusted Chicken Salad
Mustard marinated chicken breast served over mixed field greens, feta cheese, cashews, sliced papaya and carrots tossed in a lime chipotle dressing.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken tenders over crisp greens, Mandarin oranges, tomatoes and wonton noodles tossed in a light orange-sesame dressing.
Salmon Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage tossed in a lime chipotle vinaigrette and topped with fresh seared Atlantic salmon.
Seasonal Salad
Mixed greens with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, red grapes, hazelnuts, and goat cheese tossed in a vanilla vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese.
Small House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack Cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings.
Small Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing.
Tex-Mex Salad
Citrus-marinated grilled chicken, sweet corn and black bean salsa, crispy tortilla strips, mixed cheddar cheese, chopped tomato and fresh salad greens tossed in a spicy lime chipotle vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Athenian Wrap
Lemon pepper chicken, shredded lettuce, feta cheese, cucumbers, black olives and onion tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Blackened Cajun Grill
Blackened Cajun chicken breast coated with our special Cajun spice blend and topped with onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.
California Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon and sliced avocado wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
Cape Cod Reuben
Our fish sandwich topped with melted swiss cheese, homemade coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on a grilled brioche roll.
Caprese Flatbread Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes and grilled marinated chicken pressed on soft, grilled flatbread with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own caesar dressing with garlic croutons and romano cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Italian breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a freshly baked braided roll.
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad Flatbread
Fresh homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts served on soft, grilled flatbread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mustard crusted chicken breast with American cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce and mayonnaise on a sesame braided roll.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Atlantic Haddock topped with melted cheese and served with tartar sauce on a toasted burger bun.
Grilled Chicken Veggie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lemon Honey Chicken Grille
Our signature marinated lemon honey chicken breast grilled and finished with honey glaze on a brioche roll served with a side of honey mustard.
Lobster Avocado Club
Fresh Maine lobster salad, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, bacon and sliced avocado served club style on white, wheat or marble rye.
Maine Lobster Roll
Packed with fresh Maine lobster meat, tossed lightly with mayonnaise and served with shredded lettuce in a toasted roll.
Philadelphia Steak Sandwich
Shaved sirloin steak grilled with red onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms and cheese in a freshly baked braided roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork smothered in our own BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche roll.
Reuben Rye
An all time favorite. A combo of lean corned beef, tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with our own 1000 island dressing and served on toasted marbled rye.
Sylvan Chicken Grille
Boneless chicken breast topped with crisp bacon strips and Monterey jack cheese served on a burger bun.
Thunderbird Sandwich
Panko fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayonnaise on a brioche burger bun.
Triple Decker Turkey Club
Thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
A local favorite made with crisp bacon strips with your choice of cheese served on a toasted burger bun.
Black & Blue Burger
Blackened with fresh cracked black peppercorns and topped with melted bleu cheese. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Black Bean Garden® Burger
Black Bean Vegetarian Burger with jack cheese, avocado, chipotle mayonnaise and pico de gallo served on a toasted burger bun.
Bunless Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and cheddar cheese served with a demi Caesar salad or side choice.
Burger
Juicy, flavorful and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Cheeseburger
Juicy, flavorful and grilled to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted burger bun.
Impossible® Burger
Impossible plant based burger topped with pepper jack cheese and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Vegan option substitutes cheese for avocado and bread choice to our house burger bun.
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Fresh sautéed mushrooms with your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Smokehouse BBQ Burger
Smothered in our special BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Turkey Burger
Lean ground turkey topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Sriracha mayonnaise and a fried egg. Served on a toasted burger bun.
Paninis/Quiche/Combo
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Soup Combo
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
1/2 Tuna Sandwich & Soup Combo
Half of a tuna sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
1/2 Tuna Sandwich and Salad Combo
Half of a tuna sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Salad Combo
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup Combo
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
Cordon Bleu Panini
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, thinly sliced ham and our homemade honey mustard sauce pressed on ciabatta bread.
Cuban Panini
Slow roasted BBQ pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles and mayonnaise.
Quiche Combo
Quiche of the day served with your choice of a salad or soup. Monday: Ham & Cheese Tuesday: Broccoli & Cheddar Wednesday: Bacon & Cheddar Thursday: Ham & Cheese Friday: Mushroom & Cheddar Saturday: Broccoli & Cheddar Sunday: Spinach, Feta & Artichoke
Soup & Salad
Choice of French Onion Soup, New England Clam Chowder, Soup du Jour or Chili served with Caesar, House Salad or Wedge Salad.
Sylvan Street Panini
Grilled marinated chicken with fire-roasted peppers, sliced mozzarella and caramelized onions on ciabatta bread.
Pasta
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, summer squash, zucchini and broccoli tossed with penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Spicy Buffalo chicken sautéed with our creamy cheese sauce, tossed with penne pasta and topped with buttered cracker crumbs and crumbled blue cheese.
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Sautéed chicken tenders with garlic, chicken stock and white wine served over imported ziti pasta and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed in a sweet Marsala wine sauce with prosciutto, shiitake and baby portabella mushrooms and parsley and served over linguine pasta.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Maine lobster meat tossed with a creamy cheese and baked with a buttery cracker crumb crust.
Scallop Carbonara
Local seared scallops over a rich Alfredo sauce sautéed with bacon, green peas and diced tomatoes tossed with linguine pasta.
Sylvan Stir Fry
Chicken, beef, shrimp or combination sautéed with carrots, peppers, onions, green beans and pineapple with our homemade stir fry sauce served over rice pilaf.
Seafood
Baked Atlantic Haddock
Broiled Atlantic Haddock topped with bread crumbs and served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of side.
Baked Atlantic Haddock Au Gratin
Broiled Atlantic Haddock topped with breadcrumbs and mixed cheese and served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of side.
Clam Roll
Lightly breaded, golden fried Ipswich clams served on a toasted roll with your choice of side.
Fish Tacos
Fried haddock over a Napa cabbage slaw with pico de gallo, pickled onion and cilantro creme served in three warm corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice.
Fisherman's Catch
A classic combination of golden fried clams, shrimp, scallops and haddock served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw. Seafood Substitutions +$2
Fried Haddock
Filets of haddock, lightly breaded and fried golden brown and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Native Clams
Lightly breaded Ipswich clams, fried golden brown and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Scallops
Tender sea scallops, fried golden brown served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp
Hand-breaded gulf shrimp, golden fried and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and homemade coleslaw.
Lobster Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with Maine Lobster meat, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and scallions.
Mixed Seafood Broil
Shrimp, sea scallops and cod/haddock topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and lightly broiled served with fresh steamed vegetables and your choice of side.
Scallop Pie
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
Tropical Grilled Salmon
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with our fresh pineapple salsa and served with asparagus and your choice of side.
Grille Favorites
1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack of our slow roasted Hickory BBQ Pork Ribs served with homemade coleslaw and french fries.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Full rack of our slow roasted Hickory BBQ Pork Ribs served with homemade coleslaw and french fries.
Mixed Grille
For those who can't decide, a combination of teriyaki chicken, marinated sirloin tips and BBQ shrimp served with mixed vegetables and your choice of a side.
New York Strip Sirloin
A hand-cut choice New York strip chargrilled to perfection and topped with sauteed mushrooms and served with asparagus and your choice of a side.