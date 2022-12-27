Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sylvia's Pizzeria

6715 SHERIDAN RD SUITE C

Pine Bluff, AR 71602

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Bambino

$24.00+

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Calabrese Salami, Ground Beef

Vegetarian

$19.00+

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Yellow Onion, Minced Garlic, Peppadew Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Olive Oil

Pepperoni

$19.00+
The New Yorker

$22.00+

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Minced Garlic, Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese

Johnny Pepp

$20.00+

Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers

Iron Horse

$20.00+

Mozzarella, Asiago, Gorgonzola, Shaved Parmesan

Tony's Cal Italia

$24.00+

Asiago, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic, Gorgonzola, Sweet Fig Preserve

Soprano

$23.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ricotta, Honey, Peppadew

Hot Hawaiian

$20.00+

Pineapple, Jalapeños, Canadian Bacon, Hot Honey

The Mick

$24.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6715 SHERIDAN RD SUITE C, Pine Bluff, AR 71602

