The Symposium at Studio West 117 11794 Detroit Ave

No reviews yet

11794 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Monicas Margarita

$6.00

Cucumber Bitch

$8.00

Kinky Kardi

$7.00

Whitney & Bobby

$7.00

Ice Water

$5.00

DOMESTIC

Bud Light PRIDE 16oz can

$5.00

Bud Light 16oz can

$3.00

Bud Light 12oz can

$2.00

Budweiser 16oz can

$3.00

Miller Lite 16 oz (Can)

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)

$3.00

GL Dortmunder

$4.00

12oz Miller Lite (Can)

$2.00

CRAFT

PLATFORM Haze Jude IPA

$5.00

PLATFORM Odd Future IPA

$5.00

PLATFORM Sun Surfer IPA

$5.00

RHINEGEIST Truth IPA

$6.00

SAUGATUCK Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$5.00

VOODOO Good Vibes IPA (Can)

$6.00

FAT HEADS Bumbleberry

$7.00

BREW KETTLE Balloon City

$7.00

Narragansett

$5.00

IMPORT

Corona Extra (Btl)

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager Especial (Btl)

$5.00

Modelo (Btl)

$5.00

Red Stripe

$3.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$4.00

Red bull sugar free

$4.00

Juice

Lemonade

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Old Orchard Citrus Juice

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Wine - White

House white

$6.00

LaMarka Prosecco

$6.00

SE Wine

$5.00

Wine - Red

SE Red

$5.00

Athletics

Upside Dawn

$5.00

Octoberfest

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Studio West 117 is a new hub for the LGBTQ+ Community of Greater Cleveland and the Symposium is its perfect local neighborhood watering hole!

11794 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

