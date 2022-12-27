Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

SYRUP (Aurora)

review star

No reviews yet

1961 West Galena Road

Aurora, IL 60506

Popular Items

Legendary Breakfast
Skillet Carnivore
Hickory Smoked Bacon

Hot Off The Griddle

S'Moreo (3) Pancakes

S'Moreo (3) Pancakes

$14.00

Toasted marshmallows, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, chocolate chips and crumbled Oreos.

Toffana (3) Pancakes

Toffana (3) Pancakes

$14.00

Banana infused, topped with chocolate chips, crunchy Heath bits and warm SYRUP made sweet cream syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Cinnamon Swirl (3) Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl (3) Pancakes

$14.00

A cinnamon swirl explosion topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.

Sweet Honey (3) Pancakes

Sweet Honey (3) Pancakes

$14.00

Honey infused buttermilk pancakes, topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing, toasted almonds and drizzled honey.

Raspberry Mascarp (3) Pancakes

Raspberry Mascarp (3) Pancakes

$14.00

Lemon zested mascarpone and raspberry compote, vanilla custard, drizzled with SYRUP made lemon curd syrup and whipped cream.

Loaded Potato Cakes (3)

Loaded Potato Cakes (3)

$14.00

With Tillamook Cheddar. Hearty cakes loaded with cheese, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, seasoned crema drizzle and chives.

Classic Potato Cakes (3)

Classic Potato Cakes (3)

$13.00

With applesauce and sour cream

Buttermilk (3) Pancakes

Buttermilk (3) Pancakes

$11.00

Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.

Buttermilk (2) Pancakes

Buttermilk (2) Pancakes

$10.00

Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.

French Toast

Cinnamon Roll (3) French Toast

Cinnamon Roll (3) French Toast

$13.50

Three slices of cinnamon roll bread dipped in our Mexican vanilla, cinnamon infused batter and drizzled with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.

Maui (2) French Toast

Maui (2) French Toast

$13.50

Stuffed with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with toasted coconut, strawberries and topped with SYRUP made toasted coconut syrup.

Funky Monkey (4) French Toast

Funky Monkey (4) French Toast

$13.50

SYRUP made banana bread, cinnamon sauteed banana with Ghirardelli sea salt caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream and chopped pecans.

Classic (3) French Toast

Classic (3) French Toast

$11.50

Thick cut toast with cinnamon butter and cinnamon sugar, served with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.

Waffles

(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe

(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe

$18.00

Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.

(Sm) Chicken & Waffles Deluxe

(Sm) Chicken & Waffles Deluxe

$15.50

Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.

(Lg) Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

Crispy chicken breasts, chipotle maple syrup and chives.

(Sm) Chicken & Waffles

$13.50

Crispy chicken breasts, chipotle maple syrup and chives.

Waffle Flight

Waffle Flight

$15.50

Try each signature flavor on four individual mini waffles.

Waffle Raspberry Mascarpone

Waffle Raspberry Mascarpone

$13.00

Lemon zested mascarpone, raspberry compote and vanilla custard drizzle topped with SYRUP made lemon curd syrup.

Waffle Chocolate Chip Bacon

Waffle Chocolate Chip Bacon

$13.00

Bacon infused, topped with chocolate chips and hickory smoked bacon and topped with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.

Waffle Maui

Waffle Maui

$13.00

Lemon zested mascarpone, toasted coconut and strawberries topped with SYRUP made toasted coconut syrup.

Waffle Bananza

Waffle Bananza

$13.00

Cinnamon filling and fresh bananas served with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.

Waffle Belgian

$11.00

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.

Crepes

Crepes Swedish

Crepes Swedish

$13.00

Sweet and thin with lingonberries and lingonberry butter.

Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana

Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana

$14.00

Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.

Crepes Berries & Yogurt

Crepes Berries & Yogurt

$14.00

Vanilla bean Greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola and honey drizzle with cinnamon.

Crepes Lemon Berry

Crepes Lemon Berry

$14.00

Filled with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with fresh berries and drizzled with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.

Crepes The Market

Crepes The Market

$15.00

Ham off the bone, scrambled cage-free eggs, asparagus, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, dressed with hollandaise sauce and chives.

Benedicts

Benedict Benny

Benedict Benny

$14.00

Ham off the bone with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin

Benedict Nova

Benedict Nova

$17.00

Wild Alaska Smoked Sockeye Salmon, herb and chive cream cheese tomato, baby arugula, dill, Old Bay seasoned hollandaise and chives servd on toasted rustica bread.

Benedict Crabby Cake

Benedict Crabby Cake

$17.00

Bed of baby arugula served on a signature SYRUP made crab cake topped with Old Bay hollandaise sauce and chives.

Benedict Cali

Benedict Cali

$14.00

Hickory smoked bacon, ripe avocado, tomatoes and baby arugula on a toasted English muffin.

Benedict Garden

Benedict Garden

$13.50

Crimini mushrooms, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and avocado on potato pancakes.

Five Egg Omelettes

Omelette Veggie Goat

Omelette Veggie Goat

$15.00

Asparagus, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese.

Omelette The Butcher

$16.00

Sausage, ham off the bone, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Tillamook cheddar.

Omelette Santa Fe

Omelette Santa Fe

$16.00

Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.

Omelette Mediterranean

Omelette Mediterranean

$15.00

Sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes with parmesan, fresh basil and feta cheese,

Omelette Mile High

Omelette Mile High

$15.00

Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.

Skillets

Skillet Carnivore

Skillet Carnivore

$16.00

Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar

Skillet On The Border

Skillet On The Border

$16.00

Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.

Skillet Cluck Cluck

Skillet Cluck Cluck

$16.00

Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.

Eggs

The Irishman

The Irishman

$16.50

Homestyle corned beef, crispy seasoned potatoes with sauteed green peppers and onions, two cage free eggs.

Legendary Breakfast

Legendary Breakfast

$14.00

Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone. With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.

Legendary Breakfast no meat

Legendary Breakfast no meat

$11.50

Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone. With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.

Skirt Steak & Eggs

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$26.50

Three cage free eggs, marinated, seasoned steak, crispy seasoned potatoes and English muffin.

2 egg Classic Breakfast

$12.50

Farm fresh, cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes or Bob's Red Mill grits. Choice of: sausage links, hand pattied sausage, hickory smoked bacon, JONES turkey bacon or ham off the bone.

2 egg Classic Breakfast no meat

$10.00

Farm fresh, cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes.

Specialties

Billion Dollar Bacon

$8.50

Four slices of our thick cut hickory smoked bacon baked with brown sugar and a specialty spice blend.

Biscuits (2) & Gravy with Sausage & Eggs

$16.00

Two large, flaky biscuits smothered in our flavorful sausage gravy with eggs, hand pattied sausage and crispy seasoned potatoes,

Biscuits (2) & Gravy & Eggs

$14.00

Served with seasoned potatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs (Lg)

$18.00

Hand battered crispy chicken with mild chorizo sausage gravy, chives, two eggs, crispy seasoned potatoes and English muffin.

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs (Sm)

$15.50

Hand battered crispy chicken with mild chorizo sausage gravy, chives, two eggs, crispy seasoned potatoes and English muffin.

Mega-rrito (Green)

$15.00

Breakfast burrito with chorizo, chicken, Tillamook cheddar, onions, avocado, cage free eggs and jalapenos with SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans and with crispy seasoned potatoes.

Mega-rrito (Red)

$15.00

Breakfast burrito with chorizo, chicken, Tillamook cheddar, onions, avocado, cage free eggs and jalapenos with SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans and with crispy seasoned potatoes.

Chilaquiles (Green)

$15.00

Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.

Chilaquiles (Red)

$15.00

Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$17.00

Open-faced toasted bagel topped with herb and chive cream cheese, sliced cucumber, tomato, Wild Alaska Smoked Sockeye Salmon, house pickled red onions, dill and lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula. with a side of fresh fruit.

Breakfast Sliders

$14.50

(3) Flavorful nitrate free chicken sausages on brioche mini buns with savory, sweet bacon jam, scrambled eggs and Tillmook cheddar. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.

BLT+EA

$14.50

Avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, over hard egg and pesto aioli on multigrain toast.

The Healthier Side

Home Sweet Home

Home Sweet Home

$14.50

Two cage free eggs, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, baby kale and goat cheese served over maple sweet potatoes and topped with EVOO and Maldon salt flakes.

Avocado Toast Mediterranean

Avocado Toast Mediterranean

$15.50

Smashed avocado, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and lemon wedge. Served with choice of poached eggs, cottage cheese or fruit.

Power Veggie Scrambler

Power Veggie Scrambler

$14.50

Egg whites, asparagus, crimini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, pepper-jack cheese, topped with ranchero salsa and chives, fresh fruit and multi-grain toast.

KQ Breakfast Bowl

KQ Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Gluten free quinoa, nitrate free cherry maple chicken sausage, sauteed baby kale, avocado, roasted red peppers, sprinkled with red pepper flakes, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and two cage free eggs.

Natures Fusion GF Pancakes

Natures Fusion GF Pancakes

$15.00

Gluten free organic granola nut blend, dried cranberries, chopped pecans, infused in gluten free pancakes and topped with local honey drizzle.

Chia 'N Berries Bowl

Chia 'N Berries Bowl

$12.00

Chia porridge in almond milk, bananas, mixed berries, walnuts, gluten free organic granola nut blend and local honey drizzle.

Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$11.00

Vanilla bean Greek yogurt topped with crunchy gluten free organic nut blend, fresh berries, bananas, walnuts, cinnamon and local honey.

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Bob's Red Mill Organic Steel Cut Oats, gluten free quinoa, with berries, banana, honey and walnuts. Served with milk.

Steel Cut Bowl

Steel Cut Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Bob's Red Mill Organic Steel Cut Oats served with brown sugar and milk.

Salads

Kimmie's Favorite Salad

Kimmie's Favorite Salad

$14.50

For you or to share. Four slices of toasted baguette with sweet fig preserves served along side a creamy spreadable mozzarella ball (Burrata) atop a bed of arugula, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze, sprinkled with fresh ground pepper and roasted red peppers.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, egg, avocado, hickory smoked bacon.

Berry Citrus Salad

Berry Citrus Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens dressed with a lemon vinaigrette, honey-glazed pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pineapple and strawberries.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$13.50

Field greens mixed with baby argula, beets, fuji apples, red onion honey glazed pecans and goat cheese, dressed with Fuji apple vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, red onions and mixed greens tossed in house Greek dressing.

Burgers

Ream's Burger

Ream's Burger

$15.00

"Ream's" burger Local Ream's brisket, short rib 1/2 lb patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and mayo

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.50

SYRUP made all natural black bean patty, fresh cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, baby arugula, pesto aioli on brioche bun.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant based patty, havarti, pesto aioli, red onion, tomato, baby arugula on a brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$14.00

American, havarti, Tillamook cheddar, SYRUP made bacon jam and crisp Fuji apple slices pressed on sourdough bread.

Hei Hei Panini

Hei Hei Panini

$15.00

Seasoned chicken breast with red onion, havarti cheese, apricot preserves and baby arugula pressed on sourdough bread.

Gobbler Club

$15.50

Roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, swiss, lettuce, tomato and pesto aioli on tomato focaccia bread.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Hand battered crispy chicken breast, coated in our Nashville style hot sauce, pickles and mayo on brioche bun.

BLT+EA

$15.00

Avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, over hard egg and pesto aioli on multigrain toast.

Reuben Panini

Reuben Panini

$16.00

A corned beef classic with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on pressed marble rye.

Caprese Focaccia

$14.00

Basil pesto, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle on grilled tomato focaccia.

Weekday 2 For You

$14.50

Choose two from the following Half Sandwich:  Reuben Panini, Gobbler Club, Caprese Focaccia, Grown-Up Grilled Cheese Bowl of Soup:  Tomato red pepper bisque Half Salad: Berry Citrus, Cobb, Harvest, Mediterranean

Sides & Small Plates

Billion Dollar Bacon

$8.50

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$4.50

Nitrate-Free Cherry Maple Chicken Sausage

$5.50

Ham Off The Bone

$5.50

Sausage Links

$5.50

Hand Pattied Sausage

$4.50

Seasoned House Potatoes

$3.50

Loaded House Potatoes

$6.25

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$4.50

Grits

$3.50

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Lightly Dressed Field Greens

$4.00

Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Udi's Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Bowl of Soup w/pretzel roll

$6.25

Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Bisque served with a pretzel roll

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Macchiato Cafe

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Macchiato Cafe

$4.50Out of stock

Macchiato Iced

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Macchiato Iced

$4.50Out of stock

Cafe Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Cafe Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Iced Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Iced Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Espresso - single

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso - double

$3.50Out of stock
Americano

Americano

$3.75Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50Out of stock

Red Eye

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

S'Moreo Hot Chocolate

$6.25

2% Milk

$3.50

(Sm) 2% Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

(Sm) Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Side Almond Milk

$0.75

Side Coconut Milk

$0.75

Frappes

Blended Iced Coffee

$6.50

Sm Blended Iced Coffee

$6.00

Blended (No Coffee)

$6.50

Sm Blended (No Coffee)

$6.00

Jr. Blended (No Coffee)

$3.50

Fresh Juices

Strawberry Orange Juice

$6.50

Small Strawberry Orange Juice

$6.00

Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Squeezed OJ Small

$5.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Small Apple Juice

$4.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

V8

$5.00

Small V8

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Classic Limeade

$5.00

Strawberry Mint Limeade

$6.00

Mango Habanero Limeade

$6.00

Blackberry Limeade

$6.00

Blueberry Basil Limeade

$6.00

Smoothies

Yogurt Smoothie

$7.00

(Sm) Yogurt Smoothie

$6.00

Non Dairy Smoothie

$7.00

(Sm) Non Dairy Smoothie

$6.00

Jr Yogurt Smoothie

$3.50

Jr Non Daily Smoothie

$3.50

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Breakfast

Kids (1) Egg

$6.50

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50

Kids Chocolate Pancakes

$6.50

Kids Strawberry Pancakes

$6.50

Kids Bday Cake Pancakes

$6.50

Kids Banana Pancakes

$6.50

Kids GF Pancakes

$6.50

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.50

Kids Mini Waffles

$6.50

Lunch

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken (3)

$7.00

Kids Mini Cheeseburger (2)

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Egg & Cheese Sliders

$6.50

Drinks

Jr Soda

Jr Apple Juice

Jr 2% milk

Jr Chocolate milk

$2.00

Jr Limeade

$1.00

Jr Orange Juice

$3.00

Jr. Strawberry OJ

$3.25

Jr. Yogurt Mango Smoothie

$3.00

Jr. Non Dairy Mango Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Yogurt Wildberry Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Non Dairy Wildberry Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Yogurt Peach Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Non Dairy Peach Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Non Dairy Strawberry Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Yogurt Strawberry Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Non Dairy Banana Smoothie

$3.00

Jr Yogurt Banana Smoothie

$3.00

Jr. Blended (No Coffee)

$3.00

Utensils

Utensils

No Utensils

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Ream's meats and made from scratch syrups.

Website

Location

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora, IL 60506

Directions

Gallery
SYRUP image
SYRUP image

