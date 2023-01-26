Syrup Restaurant Cherry Creek
300 Josephine Street #20
Denver, CO 80206
Appetizers
Beignets
Lightly fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar glaze
Churro Donuts
4 churro donuts served with Nutella and homemade caramel sauce
GF Cake Flight
4 sand dollar sized pancakes
BW Cake Flight
4 sand dollar sized pancakes
Pancake Flight
4 sand dollar sized pancakes
D ' Lish
2 crostinis, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers, greens
Pigs In Blanket
3 sand dollar sized pancakes stuffed with sausage
Crack Bacon
5 pieces of maple bacon with brown sugar & black pepper
Classics
Eggs Your Way
2 eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of bread, served with smashed tater tots
House Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, sausage patties, American cheese on a pretzel bun with spicy chipotle aioli. Served with smashed tater tots
Chicken & Waffles
Buttermilk waffle topped with 4 homemade fried chicken strips, served with spicy syrup and honey mustard
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, green onion, cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered in homemade pork green chili. Served with sour cream and tomatillo salsa
Monster Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, ham, bacon, green onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered in homemade queso sauce, Pico de Gallo and avocado slices
Steak 'n Eggs
Beef strip loin steak, 2 eggs any style, potatoes
Breakfast Tacos
3 tacos made from corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, chorizo, Pico de Gallo, avocado, queso sauce. Served with potatoes
The Remedy
Diced potatoes topped with chorizo, cheddar, onion, roasted red pepper, avocado, 2 eggs any style. Smothered in our pork green chili
The Kitchen Sink
A bed of smashed tater tots, open faced biscuit, maple peppered bacon, and 2 eggs any style, smothered in homemade country gravy
The Mile High Tower
A mixture of scrambled eggs, jalapeno cream cheese, chicken, mushrooms, potatoes, onion, stacked high and smothered in hollandaise sauce
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style, fried corn tortillas, chorizo, jack, pork green chili. Served with potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Homemade biscuits smothered in house country gravy
Savory Special
Easy Like Sunday Morning
Sweet Treats
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Sliced bananas & Nutella, topped with fresh strawberries
Crunchy French Toast
Texas toast coated with granola and lightly fried
Elvis French Toast
Peanut butter, bacon, and sliced banana
Coconut French Toast
3 slices of French Baguette coated with coconut flakes, served with our handcrafted coconut syrup
Sweet & Savory
3 Buttermilk pancakes with pieces of bacon, sausage & walnuts cooked inside, served with pecan butter
Caramel Apple
3 Buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter roasted apples, granola, and homemade caramel sauce
Art of the Pour
Traditional
Old School
Blueberry
Fresh blueberries sauteed in our handcrafted blackberry syrup
The Foster
Banana slices sauteed in our handcrafted maple vanilla syrup
Strawberry Fields
Fresh strawberries sauteed in our handcrafted strawberry syrup
Double Berry Bliss
Fresh blueberries and strawberries topped with whipped cream
Sweet Special
Benedicts
The Wisconsin
Ham, cheddar, English muffin, hollandaise
The Cherry Creeker
Award-winning corned beef hash, English muffin, hollandaise
The California
Smashed avocado, grilled tomato, asparagus, English muffin, hollandaise
The Maryland
Crab cakes over potato cakes, hollandaise, mixed greens
The New Yorker
Smoked salmon, grilled tomato, spinach, English muffin, hollandaise
The Gunnison
Beef strip loin steak, bell peppers, onions, cheddar & jack, potato cakes, hollandaise, mixed greens
The Buena Vista
Chorizo sausage patties, avocado, cheddar & Jack, fresh jalapenos, potato cakes, hollandaise, mixed greens
Special Benne
Omelets
The Jerry
Ham, cheddar, green & white onion
The Garden
Asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, Feta
The Aztec
Local chorizo, cheddar, green onion, homemade pork green chili
The Brooklyn
Award winning corned beef hash, Swiss, green onion
The Lenny
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onion, tomato
The Trail Runner
Spinach, mushroom, Swiss
The Jalepeno Popper
Fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, jalapeno cream cheese, crispy fried onions
Build Your Own
Any veggies or cheese $1.25 each , meat or avocado $3 each
Sides
1 Egg
1 Pancake
Smashed Tots
1 Piece of French Toast
2 Egg
2 Pancakes
2 Piece of French Toast
3 Eggs
Avacado
Bacon
Bagel
Biscuit
Side Syrup
Burger Patty
Chicken
Chili Bowl
Chili Cup
Chili Ramekin
Chorizo Patty
Corned Beef Hash
Crab Cake
Cream Cheese
Croissant
Cup of Berries
Cup of Yogurt
Diced Potatoes
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit
Fries
GF English Muffin
Gravy Cup
Gravy Ramekin
Ham
Hollandaise
Marble Rye Toast
Potato Cakes
Queso Cup
Queso Ramekin
Ranch Ramekin
Salmon
Salsa
Sausage Link
Sausage Patty
Side Chorizo
Side Nutella
Sour Cream
Sourdough Toast
Strip Steak
Turkey Bacon
Wheat Toast
Sandwiches
Pretzel Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard on pretzel bun
Traditional Club Sandwich
3 pieces of wheat toast, ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Cali-Rado Wrap
Roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Syrup Rueben
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand island dressing, on marble rye
Burgers
Patty Melt
Angus beef patty, American and Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, on grilled marble rye
Breakfast Burger
Angus beef patty, ham, bacon, homemade queso sauce, over easy egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, drizzle of siracha sauce
Baja Burger
Angus beef patty, caramelized onions, whole roasted poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus Patty, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss, homemade garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion
BYO Burger
Angus beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion Add any veggie or cheese- $1.25ea., add meat or avocado- $3 ea.
Salads/Chili
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, cheddar, jack cheese, ranch dressing
Strawberry Greens Salad
Roasted chicken, spring mix, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Roasted Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken, spring mix, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomato, onion, jack cheese, honey mustard dressing
Side Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, choice of dressing
Chili Cup
Homemade pork green chili
Chili Bowl
Homemade pork green chili served with a flour tortilla
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, cheddar, jack cheese, ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Strawberry Salad Wrap
Roasted chicken, spring mix, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, raspberry vinaigrette dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap
Roasted chicken, spring mix, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomato, onion, jack cheese, honey mustard dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Cali-Rado Wrap
Roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Side Salad Wrap
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, choice of dressing , wrapped in a flour tortilla
Catering
Full Buffet
Top it Off Buffet
The Staples Buffet
Breakfast Taco Bar
Mini Pancake Bar
Scrambled Egg Bar
GNG Veggie Burrito
2 Mini Pancakes
French Toast stick
Beignet
Churro Donut
1pc Bacon
Sausage Link
1pc Crack Bacon
Scrambled Egg Tray
Smashed Tot Tray
1 Dozen Muffins
1 Dozen Scones
1 Dozen Apple Turnovers
1 Dozen Cookies
Coffee Cake
Catering Fruit
Catering Berries
Yogurt & Granola
Catering House Salad
96oz Coffee Box
Gallon Premium OJ
Grilled Cheese
Catering Traditional Club
Catering Cali Wrap
Catering Chicken Strip
Reuben Slider
Cheeseburger Slider
French Fry Tray
Catering Strawberry Greens Salad
Catering Buffalo Chicken Salad
Catering Roasted Chicken Salad
Bottled Water
Canned Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Creative pancakes served with a variety of syrup options, plus burgers, omelets & gluten-free items.
300 Josephine Street #20, Denver, CO 80206