Syrup Restaurant City Park

1875 York Street

Denver, CO 80206

Breakfast

Appetizers

Beignets

$9.00

Lightly fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar glaze

Churro Donuts

$10.00

4 churro donuts served with Nutella and homemade caramel sauce

GF Cake Flight

$9.00

4 sand dollar sized pancakes

Pancake Flight

$8.00

4 sand dollar sized pancakes

D ' Lish

$11.00

2 crostinis, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers, greens

Pigs In Blanket

$10.00

3 sand dollar sized pancakes stuffed with sausage

Crack Bacon

$10.00

5 pieces of maple bacon with brown sugar & black pepper

App Special

$9.00

Classics

Eggs Your Way

$13.00

2 eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of bread, served with smashed tater tots

House Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage patties, American cheese on a pretzel bun with spicy chipotle aioli. Served with smashed tater tots

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Buttermilk waffle topped with 4 homemade fried chicken strips, served with spicy syrup and honey mustard

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, green onion, cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered in homemade pork green chili. Served with sour cream and tomatillo salsa

Monster Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, ham, bacon, green onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered in homemade queso sauce, Pico de Gallo and avocado slices

Steak 'n Eggs

$20.00

8 oz. beef strip loin steak, 2 eggs any style, potatoes

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos made from corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, chorizo, Pico de Gallo, avocado, queso sauce. Served with potatoes

The Remedy

$16.00

Diced potatoes topped with chorizo, cheddar, onion, roasted red pepper, avocado, 2 eggs any style. Smothered in our pork green chili

The Kitchen Sink

$16.00

A bed of smashed tater tots, open faced biscuit, maple peppered bacon, and 2 eggs any style, smothered in homemade country gravy

The Mile High Tower

$15.00

A mixture of scrambled eggs, jalapeno cream cheese, chicken, mushrooms, potatoes, onion, stacked high and smothered in hollandaise sauce

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

2 eggs any style, fried corn tortillas, chorizo, jack, pork green chili. Served with potatoes

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

2 Homemade biscuits smothered in house country gravy

Savory Special

$15.00

Easy Like Sunday Morning

Oatmeal

$6.00

Steel cut oatmeal finished creme brulee style

Greek Yogurt bowl

$11.00

Greek yogurt, granola, blueberries, strawberries, banana, candied walnuts and honey drizzle

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Sauteed asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, and squash on a bed of potatoes- VEGAN

Sweet Treats

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Sliced bananas & Nutella, topped with fresh strawberries

Crunchy French Toast

$14.00

Texas toast coated with granola and lightly fried

Elvis French Toast

$15.00

Peanut butter, bacon, and sliced banana

Coconut French Toast

$14.00

3 slices of French Baguette coated with coconut flakes, served with our handcrafted coconut syrup

Sweet & Savory

$15.00

3 Buttermilk pancakes with pieces of bacon, sausage & walnuts cooked inside, served with pecan butter

Caramel Apple

$15.00

3 Buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter roasted apples, granola, and homemade caramel sauce

Art of the Pour

Traditional

$11.00

Old School

Blueberry

$14.00

Fresh blueberries with warm handcrafted blackberry syrup poured on top

The Foster

$14.00

Banana slices with warm handcrafted maple vanilla syrup poured on top

Strawberry Fields

$14.00

Fresh strawberries with warm handcrafted strawberry syrup poured on top

Double Berry Bliss

$15.00

Fresh blueberries and strawberries topped with whipped cream

Sweet Special

$15.00

Benedicts

The Wisconsin

$15.00

Ham, cheddar, English muffin, hollandaise

The Cherry Creeker

$16.00

Award-winning corned beef hash, English muffin, hollandaise

The California

$15.00

Smashed avocado, grilled tomato, asparagus, English muffin, hollandaise

The Maryland

$17.00

Crab cakes over potato cakes, hollandaise, mixed greens

The New Yorker

$17.00

Smoked salmon, grilled tomato, spinach, English muffin, hollandaise

The Gunnison

$20.00

Beef strip loin steak, bell peppers, onions, cheddar & jack, potato cakes, hollandaise, mixed greens

The Buena Vista

$16.00

Chorizo sausage patties, avocado, cheddar & Jack, fresh jalapenos, potato cakes, hollandaise, mixed greens

Special Benne

$15.00

Omelets

The Jerry

$15.00

Ham, cheddar, green & white onion

The Garden

$15.00

Asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, Feta

The Aztec

$15.00

Local chorizo, cheddar, green onion, homemade pork green chili

The Brooklyn

$16.00

Award winning corned beef hash, Swiss, green onion

The Lenny

$16.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onion, tomato

The Trail Runner

$13.00

Spinach, mushroom, Swiss

The Jalepeno Popper

$15.00

Fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, jalapeno cream cheese, crispy fried onions

Build Your Own

$9.00

Any veggies or cheese $1.25 each , meat or avocado $3 each

Sides

1 Egg

$2.25

1 Egg White

$2.50

1 Vegan Egg

$2.50

1 Pancake

$4.50

Smashed Tots

$4.00

1 Piece of French Toast

$4.00

2 Egg

$5.00

2 Egg Whites

$5.00

2 Vegan Eggs

$5.00

2 Pancakes

$9.00

2 Piece of French Toast

$8.00

3 Eggs

$6.75

3 Egg Whites

$7.50

3 Vegan Eggs

$7.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$5.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Side Syrup

$1.25

Burger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Ramekin

$1.25

Chorizo Patty

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Croissant

$3.00

Cup of Berries

$5.00

Cup of Yogurt

$4.00

Diced Potatoes

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

GF English Muffin

$5.00

Gravy Cup

$4.00

Gravy Ramekin

$1.25

Ham

$5.00

Hollandaise

$1.25

Marble Rye Toast

$3.00

Cup of Oatmeal

$4.00

Potato Cakes

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

Queso Cup

$4.00

Queso Ramekin

$1.25

Ranch Ramekin

$1.25

Salmon

$8.00

Sausage Link

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Nutella

$1.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Strip Steak

$10.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Tomatillo

$1.25

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Side Veggies

Flour Tortilla

$3.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Walnuts

$1.25

Lunch

Sandwiches

Pretzel Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard on pretzel bun

Traditional Club Sandwich

$14.00

3 pieces of wheat toast, ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Cali-Rado Wrap

$14.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Syrup Reuben

$14.00

Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand island dressing, on marble rye

BLT

$11.00

Burgers

Patty Melt

$15.00

Angus beef patty, American and Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, on grilled marble rye

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Angus beef patty, ham, bacon, homemade queso sauce, over easy egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, drizzle of siracha sauce

Baja Burger

$15.00

Angus beef patty, caramelized onions, whole roasted poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Angus Patty, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss, homemade garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion

BYO Burger

$12.00

Angus beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion Add any veggie or cheese- $1.25ea., add meat or avocado- $3 ea.

Salads/Chili

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, cheddar, jack cheese, ranch dressing

Strawberry Greens Salad

$14.00

Roasted chicken, spring mix, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Roasted Chicken Salad

$14.00

Roasted chicken, spring mix, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomato, onion, jack cheese, honey mustard dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, choice of dressing

Chili Cup

$4.00

Homemade pork green chili

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Homemade pork green chili served with a flour tortilla

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, cheddar, jack cheese, ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Strawberry Salad Wrap

$16.00

Roasted chicken, spring mix, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, raspberry vinaigrette dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap

$16.00

Roasted chicken, spring mix, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomato, onion, jack cheese, honey mustard dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Cali-Rado Wrap

$14.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Side Salad Wrap

$8.00

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, choice of dressing , wrapped in a flour tortilla

Sides

1 Egg

$2.25

1 Egg White

$2.50

1 Vegan Egg

$2.50

1 Pancake

$4.50

1 Piece of French Toast

$4.00

2 Egg

$5.00

2 Egg Whites

$5.00

2 Vegan Eggs

$5.00

2 Pancakes

$9.00

2 Piece of French Toast

$8.00

3 Eggs

$6.75

3 Egg Whites

$7.50

3 Vegan Eggs

$7.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$5.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Ramekin

$1.25

Chorizo Patty

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Croissant

$3.00

Cup of Berries

$5.00

Cup of Yogurt

$4.00

Diced Potatoes

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

GF English Muffin

$4.00

Gravy Cup

$4.00

Gravy Ramekin

$1.25

Ham

$5.00

Hollandaise

$1.25

Marble Rye Toast

$3.00

Potato Cakes

$4.00

Queso Cup

$4.00

Queso Ramekin

$1.25

Ranch Ramekin

$1.25

Salmon

$8.00

Tomatillo

$0.50

Sausage Link

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Nutella

$1.25

Smashed Tots

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Strip Steak

$10.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Coffee/Barista

Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chai Tea

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Coffee Syrup Flavor

Latte Special

$6.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$5.00

NA Beverages

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice Small

$3.00

Milks

Whole Milk

$4.00

Skim Milk

$4.00

Oat Milk

$4.00

Almond Milk

$4.00

Soda/Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Catering

Full Buffet

$20.00

Top it Off Buffet

$16.00

The Staples Buffet

$13.00

Breakfast Taco Bar

$9.00

Mini Pancake Bar

$6.00

Scrambled Egg Bar

$6.00

GNG Veggie Burrito

$6.00

2 Mini Pancakes

$5.00

French Toast stick

$1.50

Beignet

$2.00

Churro Donut

$4.00

1pc Bacon

$1.75

Sausage Link

$1.50

1pc Crack Bacon

$2.00

Scrambled Egg Tray

$25.00+

Smashed Tot Tray

$20.00+

1 Dozen Muffins

$40.00

1 Dozen Scones

$40.00

1 Dozen Apple Turnovers

$40.00

1 Dozen Cookies

$40.00

Coffee Cake

$40.00

Catering Fruit

$35.00+

Catering Berries

$65.00+

Yogurt & Granola

$4.00

Catering House Salad

$25.00+

96oz Coffee Box

$24.00

Gallon Premium OJ

$18.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Catering Traditional Club

$11.00

Catering Cali Wrap

$11.00

Catering Chicken Strip

$2.50

Reuben Slider

$3.00

Cheeseburger Slider

$4.00

French Fry Tray

$20.00+

Catering Strawberry Greens Salad

$25.00+

Catering Buffalo Chicken Salad

$35.00+

Catering Roasted Chicken Salad

$35.00+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Creative pancakes served with a variety of syrup options, plus burgers, omelets & gluten-free items.

Location

1875 York Street, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

