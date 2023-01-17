Sy's Edible Creations sys edible creations cake and patisserie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
French American infuse patisserie with one of a kind custom cake
Location
6430 West Lake Mead Boulevard, suite 145, Las Vegas, NV 89108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teriyaki Boy - N. Rainbow - 1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170
No Reviews
1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170 Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurant
Makai Island Grill - Rocks Springs
No Reviews
1932 Rock Springs Drive Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant
Old School Pizzeria - Lake Mead & 95
No Reviews
1930 Rock Springs Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant