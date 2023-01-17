  • Home
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Sy's Edible Creations - sys edible creations cake and patisserie
Main picView gallery

Sy's Edible Creations sys edible creations cake and patisserie

review star

No reviews yet

6430 West Lake Mead Boulevard

suite 145

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAD ITEMS

DANISH

$4.25

GLAZED DONUTS

$1.25

BEAR CLAWS

$4.25

BANANA BREAD

$4.25

CARROT CAKE

$4.25

BREAD PUDDING

$4.25

MUFFIN

$3.85

CAKE

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$4.85

CHEESECAKE

$5.85

CARROT CAKE

$4.25

BREAD PUDDING

$4.25

COOKIES

CHOCO COOKIE PACK 5

$7.00

CHOUX PASTRIES

ECLAIR

$7.99

CREAM PUFF

$7.50

CUPCAKES

RED VELVET

$3.85

STAWBERRY CC

$3.85

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$3.85

YELLOW CUPCAKE

$3.85

DRINKS

WATER

$1.00

BROWNIES

CHOCO MOUSSE BROWNIES

$6.85

CARAMEL BROWNIES

$6.75

PUDDING

PUDDING

$3.85

SYS SIGNATURE

SYS CAKE

$4.85

SALAD

COBB

$7.99

CEASAR

$7.99

SOUTHWEST

$7.99

BREAKFAST

BISTRO BREAKFAST

$6.50

BISTRO SNACK

$6.50

CROISSANT BREAK

$6.99

SHEETCAKE- SIZE

6" cake - Serves 8

$55.00

Single tier 6 inch cake serving about 8 people

8" cake - serves 12

$65.00

10" cake - serves 16

$75.00

12" cake - Serves 24

$100.00

Custom Cake Type

$15.00

Custom Flavor

$10.00

Custom Fondant work

$15.00

Custom Filling

$10.00

TIER CAKE - SIZE

6" cake - Serves 8

$55.00

Single tier 6 inch cake serving about 8 people

8" cake - serves 12

$65.00

10" cake - serves 16

$75.00

12" cake - Serves 24

$100.00

Custom Cake Type

$15.00

Custom Flavor

$10.00

Custom Fondant work

$15.00

Custom Filling

$10.00

SEASONAL CAKES

PEPPERMINT CAKE

$5.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

French American infuse patisserie with one of a kind custom cake

Location

6430 West Lake Mead Boulevard, suite 145, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
6121 W Lake Mead St Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki Boy - N. Rainbow - 1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170
orange starNo Reviews
1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170 Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
Makai Island Grill - Rocks Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1932 Rock Springs Drive Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
Old School Pizzeria - Lake Mead & 95
orange starNo Reviews
1930 Rock Springs Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
Daikon Vegan Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
orange starNo Reviews
2801 N Tenaya Way LAS VEGAS, NV 89128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston