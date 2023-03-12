Szechuan Mountain House - FLUSHING

Main picView gallery

Food

凉菜Cold Dish

晾衣白肉 Swing Pork Belly

$13.95

川山甲跳水鸡 House Chicken

$14.95

竹林三贤 Bamboo Grove Trio

$16.95

葱汁椒麻鸡 Szechuan Numbing Chicken

$14.95

柚葱香油墨鱼仔Grapefruit Fragranced Baby Cuttlefish With Scallion

$12.95

香辣手撕带鱼Spicy Hairtail

$14.95

夫妻肺片 Fu-Qi Special

$14.95

四川泡菜 Szechuan Pickles

$7.95Out of stock

鲜椒草原肚 Green Pepper Beef Tripe

$12.95

老坛子泡椒凤爪 Peppers&Paws

$10.95

椒汁凉拌秋葵 Okra Salad

$9.95

椒香牛舌 Pepper Beef Tongue

$16.95

川北凉粉 Mung Bean Jelly

$9.95

钵钵鸡 Bo-Bo Chicken

$15.95

品味川山甲House Signature

川山甲辣子鸡 Lazi Chicken

$19.95

小米椒爱上小公鸡 Pepper Lover

$24.95

金针酸汤肥牛 Beef Sour Soup

$27.95

荷香糯米蒸大蟹 House Steam Crab

$82.00

舌尖上的蛙跳 Spicy Frog Lover

$33.95

麻婆豆腐 Ma-Po Tofu

$13.95

老坛酸菜鱼 Szechuan Cabbage & Fish

$31.95

金牌毛血旺 Mao Xue Wang

$28.95

闻香黄金笋壳 Szchuan Pea Fish

$35.95

石锅青椒鱼 Stone Pot Fish

$35.95

开门红剁椒鱼头 Red Fish Head

$42.00

葱香爆炒肝腰 Stir Fried Pork Liver&Kidney w. Scallion

$23.95

味道江湖Modernist Cuisine

泡椒跳水鱼 Pickled Pepper Fish

$34.95

泡菜黑鱼片 Black Fish Fillet With Szechuan Pickles

$32.95

铁板蒜香虾 Teppen Shrimp

$23.95

酒香牛腩小土豆 Claypot Beef Stew

$20.95

藕椒鸡 Diced Chicken w. Lotus Root

$23.95

番茄酸汤鱼 House Tomato Fish Stew

$31.95

咸蛋黄焗玉米粒 Golden Corn Kernels

$18.95

火焰牛肋骨 Grilled Beef Ribs

$28.95

鲜辣馋嘴兔子 Mix Pepper w. Cony Meat

$25.95

糖醋排骨 Sweet & Sour Spare Ribs

$19.95

鲜辣韭香鲈鱼 Green Spicy Bass

$34.95

鲜椒花甲肥肠 Spicy Clam and Pork Intestine

$23.95

酸辣金汤牛蛙 Frog Sour Soup

$31.95

包浆脆滑豆腐 Sizzling Crispy Tofu

$18.95

清蒸鱼 House Steam Fish

$34.95

藏不住的川味Traditional Cuisine

跷脚牛三宝 Traditional Beef Treasure Soup

$26.95

黔江泡椒鸡杂 Qianjiang Style Chicken Giblets With Pickled Peppers

$24.95

麻辣销魂猪三宝 Ma-la Pork Ear intestine&Tripe

$25.95

青椒鳝鱼 Green Pepper Eel

$28.95

火辣剁椒牛蛙 Spicy Frog w. Pickled Pepper Chops

$31.95

尖叫的兔子 Pepper Cony Meat

$23.95

鱼香肉丝 Szechuan Shredded Pork

$15.95

水煮牛肉 Ma-La Beef

$23.95

宫保鸡丁 Gong Bo Chicken

$15.95

盐菜回锅肉 Szechuan Double Cooked Pork

$16.95

家乡小炒肉 Green Pepper Pork

$16.95

乡土烧白 Country Braised Pork

$18.95

干烧鲈鱼 Dry Fried Whole Striped Bass

$34.95Out of stock

麻辣印象Ma-La Szechuan

川山甲香辣大蟹 House Ma-La Dungeness Crab

$78.00

麻麻藤椒鱼 Ma-Ma Hot Fish

$31.95

青一色毛血旺 Green Pepper Mao Xue Wang

$31.95

麻辣双椒腰花 Hot Spicy Pork Kidney

$23.95Out of stock

袍哥拿手烧鸡公 Ma-La Chicken Stew

$26.95

江北水煮鱼 Jiang Stew Fish

$31.95

麻辣龙虾 Ma-La Lobster

$46.95

干香鳝丝 Fried Shredded Eel

$27.95

香辣诱惑肥肠 Ma-La Pork Intestines

$23.95

泡椒田鸡 Pickled Pepper Frog

$31.95

游水走地 Sancui Ma-La Trio

$24.95

香辣大虾 Ma-La Prawn

$23.95

川西羊蝎子 Szechuan Lamb Spine

$26.95

花椒牛肉 Peppercorn Beef

$24.95

鸭血脑花豆腐Ma-po Style Duck Blood And Pork Brains

$24.95

辣椒堆堆鸭脑壳 Spicy Duck Head

$22.95

田园蔬菜Vegetable

干锅手撕包菜 Stir Fried Cabbage

$15.95

荷塘翠玉 Stir Fried Lotus Root & Celery

$14.95

白玉丝瓜 Steamed Ridge Gourd

$16.95

酸辣土豆丝 Sauteed Shredded Potato

$14.95

清炒空心菜 Sautéed Water Spinich

$15.95

豆角烧茄子Sautéed Chinese Long Beans w. Eggplant

$14.95

扁豆白果炒百合 Sautéed Lily Bulbs w. Snow Peas

$15.95

干锅花菜 Stir Fried Cauliflowers

$15.95

干煸四季豆 Stir Fried Chinese Long Beans

$14.95

清炒豆苗 Stir Fried Pea Shoots

$21.95

羹汤Soup

老妈蹄花汤 House Special Pig Feet Soup

$19.95

西湖牛肉羹 Minced Beef & Egg Drop Soup

$16.95

双菇豆腐汤 Mushroom & Tofu Soup

$14.95

酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup

$14.95

人参乌鸡甲鱼汤 Stewed Soft-Shell Turtle & Black Bone Chicken

$29.95

炒饭炒面Fried Rice & Noodles

白饭 White Rice

$1.50

芽菜蛋炒饭 Fried Rice

$15.95

川西炒面 Szechuan Style Fried Noodles

$16.95

餐具Utensils

不要餐具No Utensils

泡菜腊肉炒饭 Fried Rice With Szechuan Pickles&preserved Bacon

$17.95

竹筒牛肉饭 Bamboo Beef Rice

$19.95

宜宾燃面 Yibin Style Ran Noodles

$15.95

红油抄手 Dumplings In Chili Oil

$9.95

菌菇鸡汤抄手 Dumplings In Mushroom Chicken Soup

$9.95

甜点Dessert

花田醉冰粉 Sweet Drunken Jelly

$8.95

桃胶小丸子 Peach Resin Rice Ball

$8.95

桂花酒酿芝麻汤圆 Osmanthus Rice Dumplings

$6.95

桂花椰奶西米露 Osmanthus Coconut Jelly with Sago

$9.95Out of stock

踏雪寻梅 Blossom On Snow

$9.95

Drink

软饮Soft Drink

蜂蜜雪梨菊花茶 Honey Sydney Tea

$4.99+

酸梅汤 Plum Juice

$4.99+

蜂蜜柚子汁 Honey Grapefruit Juice

$4.99+

王老吉 Wang Lao Ji

$3.00

北冰洋 Arctic Ocean

$3.00

健怡可乐 Diet Coke

$2.00

可乐 Coke

$2.00

雪碧 Sprite

$2.00

椰汁 Coconut Drink

$3.00

唯怡豆奶 Soymilk

$3.00

酒精饮品Wine

Grgich Hills (Fume Blanc)

$59.99

真露烧酒 Jinro Soju

$12.99

Andre (Brut Rose)

$19.99

Simi Merlot

$29.99

Carnivores Cabernet

$29.99

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$49.99

DuckHorn Merlot

$149.99

Legende

$99.99

Mei Jian

$29.99

Dassai 39

$59.99

Mio Sparkling Sake

$19.99

Murai Nigori Genshu Sake

$26.99

House Hot Sake

$9.99

Sapporo

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Tsingtao

$4.00

1664 Krognenbourg

$4.00

其他 Other

开瓶费 Corkage

不要餐具 No Utensils

一次性餐具 Utensils

