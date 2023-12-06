Szechuan Restaurant 1903 Electric Rd
1903 Electric Rd
Salem, VA 24153
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Crab Rangoon - 蟹角$6.95
Cream cheese and seafood deep fried in a crispy shell.
- Egg Roll - 春卷$1.75
Cabbage and pork mixed together and wrapped in a crispy golden shell.
- Golden Shrimp (4) - 炸大蝦$7.95
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in american cheese fried in a crispy shell.
- BBQ Spare Ribs (4) - 排骨$8.50
Basted in a in-house chinese sauce.
- Pan Fried Dumplings (6) - 鍋貼$7.50
- Steamed Dumplings (6) - 水餃$7.50
- Cho Cho Beef (4) - 牛串$7.50
Skewered strips of steak or chicken marinated in a in-house sauce.
- Cho Cho Chicken(4) - 雞串$7.50
- Pu Pu Tray (for 2) - 雞串$13.95
Comes with two of each: Cho Cho Beef
- Szechuan Wonton - 紅油炒手$6.95
- FriedWonton - 炸雲吞$6.95
- Pan Fried Wonton - 煎雲吞$6.95
- Fried Chicken Wings - 炸雞翅膀$8.25
Flavored with in-house sauce.
- Fried Calamari - 炸魷魚$8.95
Served with cocktail sauce.
- Sesame Seaweed - 芝麻海帶$5.75
Cooked seweed on lettuce in lightly sweet sesame flavor, served in cold dish.
- TempGrnBn - 炸季豆$5.75
Soups
- Egg Drop Soup - 蛋花湯$2.95
- Wonton Soup - 雲吞湯$3.25
- Hot and Sour Soup - 酸辣湯$3.50
Pork, tofu mushroom and bamboo shoots mixed together in a broth.
- Dragon Phoenix Soup (for 2) - 龍鳳湯二人份$8.95
Chicken and faux crab meat mixed together.
- Tofu Vegetable Soup (for 2) - 什菜豆腐湯二人份$7.50
- Shrimp Tomate Soup and Sizzling Rice (for 2) - 蝦鍋巴湯二人份$7.95
Jumbo shrimp mixed in a tomato broth.
- Sea Treasure Soup (for 2) - 海鮮湯二人份$9.95
Faux crab meat, jumbo shrimp and scallops with fresh mushrooms.
Beef
- Szechuan Beef - 四川牛$13.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- Beef with Green Pepper - 青椒牛$13.95
Comes with onions as well.
- Beef Broccoli - 芥蘭牛$13.95
Comes in a brown sauce
- Sesame Steak - 芝麻牛$16.95
Ribeye steak cut into chunky strips and lightly fried with in-house sesame sauce, comes with steamed broccoli.
- Mongolian Beef - 蒙古牛$13.95
Comes with broccoli, baby corn, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onion, and snow peas sautéed with soy sauceand spicy chinese BBQ sauce.
- Beef with Asparagus - 蘆筍牛$13.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spic
- Beef with Garlic Sauce - - 魚香牛$13.95
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- Moo Shu Beef - 木須牛$13.95
Comes with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery and hoisin (plum) sauce.
Poultry
- Szechuan Chicken - 四川雞$12.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Chicken - 甜酸雞$12.95
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, pineapple and water chestnuts.
- Moo Goo Gai Pan - 蘑菇雞片$12.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, snow peas, mushrooms, and celery.
- Chicken Curry - 咖喱雞$12.95
Comes with water chestnuts, peas, carrots, onions, and zucchini.
- Chicken with Garlic Sauce - 魚香雞$12.95
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.
- Chicken with Cashew Nuts - 腰果雞$12.95
Comes with cashews, zucchini, broccoli, and celery.
- Chicken with Peanuts - 宮保雞$12.95
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.
- Lemon Chicken - 檸檬雞$14.95
Comes served with a bed of cabbage
- Orange Duck - 陳皮鴨$24.95
Duck is cooked with a sweet and spicy
- BBQ Duck - 本樓鴨$24.95
Duck is cooked in a chinese BBQ sauce
- Chicken with Walnuts - 核桃雞$12.95
Comes with snow peas, red peppers, water chestnuts and onions.
- Three Runner - 三味雞$16.95
Combination of 3 chicken dishes: general's, walnut, and moo goo gai pan.
- House Grilled Chicken - 烤雞排$14.95
Comes with steamed mixed vegetables and sauce on side.
- Chicken Broccoli - 芥蘭雞$12.95
Comes in a brown sauce
- Sesame Chicken - 芝麻雞$13.95
Cooked in a tangy sweet sauce mixed with seeds.
- Mongolian Chicken - 蒙古雞$12.95
- Chicken Asparagus - 蘆筍雞$13.95
- Moo Shu Chicken - 木須雞$12.95
- Chicken with Black Bean - 豆豉雞$13.25
Seafood
- Szechuan Shrimp - 四川蝦$14.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce
- Shrimp with Peanuts - 宮保蝦$14.95
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.
- Shrimp with Garlic Sauce - 魚香蝦$14.95
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.
- Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce - 豆豉蝦$14.95
Comes with chinese cabbage, red peppers, green onions, and black bean seeds in a slightly sweet sauce.
- Mushroom Shrimp - 鮮菇蝦$14.95
Comes in a brown sauce
- Shrimp with Lobster Sauce - 蝦龍糊$14.95
Comes with peas, carrots, and mushrooms
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp - 甜酸蝦$14.95
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, pineapple and water chestnuts.
- Three Sailors - 三色蝦$16.95
Three smaller portions of: Shrimp with Garlic Sauce, Shrimp and Hot Tomato, Shrimp with mixed vegetables in awhite ginger sauce.
- Scallops with Orange Flavor - 陳皮乾貝$16.95
Comes in a sweet and spicy sauce.
- Shrimp with Cashew Nuts - 腰果蝦$14.95
Come with cashews, zucchini, broccoli, and celery.
- Perfect Couple - 魚香雙鮮$16.95
Comes with scallops, broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a garlic sauce.
- Grilled Salmon Fish Filet - 烤三文魚$17.95
Comes with steamed brocolli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, celery in a teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp with Snow Peas - 雪豆蝦$16.95
Comes with broccoli and water chestnuts.
- Shrimp with Walnuts - 核桃蝦$15.95
- Mandarin Combination - 炒三鮮$14.95
Comes with beef, chicken, and shrimp along with mixed vegetables.
Pork
- Szechuan Pork - 四川肉$11.95
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- Twice Cooked Pork - 回鍋肉$11.95
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, pineapple and water chestnuts.
- Pork with garlic sauce - 魚香肉$11.95
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- Moo Shu Pork - 木須肉$12.95
Comes with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery and hoisin (plum) sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Pork - 甜酸肉$11.95
- Pork Black Bean Sauce - 豆豉肉$11.95
- Pork Snow Peas - 雪豆义燒$11.95
Chef’s Recommendations
- Peking Duck – H - 北京烤鸭(半)$25.85
Tender young duckling roasted according to a traditional peking recipe. Served with pancakes, spring onions and hoisin (plum) sauce.
- Peking Duck – W - 北京烤鸭(全)$45.95
Tender young duckling roasted according to a traditional peking recipe. Served with pancakes, spring onions and hoisin (plum) sauce.
- Seafood Potter - 五味三鮮$16.95
Faux crab meat, jumbo shrimp and scallops with freshly mixed five-flavor sauce. Served in a hot potter.
- Orange Chicken - 陳皮雞$13.95
Big chunks of chicken sauteed in chef’s special sauce with a touch of orange peel flavor.
- Orange Beef - 陳皮牛$16.95
Big chunks of beef sauteed in chef’s special sauce with a touch of orange peel flavor.
- Happy Family - 全家福$16.95
Faux crab meat, shrimp, scallops, beef, chicken and vegetables sauteed with garlic sauce.
- Emperor’s Seafood - 海鮮鳥巢$15.95
Faux crab meat, shrimp, scallops sauteed together with fresh vegetables.
- General Tso’s Chicken - 左宗雞$13.95
Famous recipe with chicken or shrimp marinated with wine and lightly deep-fried then stir-fried in a sweet and hot sauce.
- General Tso’s Shrimp - 左宗蝦$16.95
Famous recipe with chicken or shrimp marinated with wine and lightly deep-fried then stir-fried in a sweet and hot sauce.
- Five Flavor Shrimp - 五味蝦$15.50
Jumbo shrimp sauteed together with snow peas and water chestnuts in a special sauce. (Mixture of sweet, sour, chili, tomato and soy sauce)
- Dragon & Phoenix - 龍鳳配$16.95
Jumbo shrimp with fresh vegetables in a win sauce and general’s chicken.
- Triple Delight - 花籃三鮮$15.95
Shrimp, scallops, and beef sauteed with an assortment of vegetables.
- Four Treasures Combo - 魚香四寶$16.95
A mix of shrimp, scallops, beef, and chicken prepared in a garlic sauce.
- Seafood Sizzling Plate - 鐵板海鮮$17.95
King crab meat, scallops, and jumbo shrimp sauteed, then simmered with chinese vegetables in a rich broth. Served on a hot sizzling plate.
- Szechuan Prawns - 乾煎蝦$16.95
Fresh jumbo shrimp lightly flavored, then sauteed with green onion, ginger, and fresh garlic.
- Lucky Shrimp - 吉利蝦$15.95
Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated with white wine then stir-fried with assorted vegetables mixed in.
- Szechuan Combo - 四川三樣$17.95
Jumbo shrimp in hot tomato sauce, pork with black bean sauce, and chicken with garlic sauce.
- Beef&ScallopsSizPlt - 干貝牛$17.95
Scallops and beef with fresh vegetables in chef’s special ginger sauce served on a sizzling plate.
- Pineapple Shrimp - 菠萝蝦$16.95
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried with fresh pineapple in chef’s special Hawaii sauce.
Egg Foo Young - 各式蓉蛋
FriedRice - 各式炒飯
- BeefFR - 牛炒飯$10.95
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- ChickFR - 雞炒飯$10.95
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- Pork FR - 猪肉炒飯$10.95
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- ShrimpFR - 蝦炒飯$10.95
- ComboFR - 什井炒飯$10.95
Comes with beef, chicken, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- VegeFR - 菜炒飯$10.95
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
Lo Mein - 各式撈面
- BeefLM - 牛撈面$10.95
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- ChickLM - 雞撈面$10.95
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- PorkLM - 肉撈面$10.95
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- ShrmpLM - 蝦撈面$10.95
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- CombLM - 什井撈面$11.95
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- VegLM - 菜撈面$10.95
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- Plain Lo Mein - 淨撈面$8.95
Lo Mein Noddles cooked in a soy based sauce.
ChowMn - 各式炒面
- BefChwM - 牛炒面$10.95
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- ChkChwM - 鸡炒面$10.95
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- PrkChwM - 猪肉炒面$10.95
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- ShrpChwM - 虾炒面$11.95
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- CmbChwM - 什井炒面$11.95
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- VegChwM - 蔬菜炒面$10.95
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
RiceNood - 米粉
- BefRicNod - 牛米粉$11.25
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- ChkRicNod - 鸡米粉$11.25
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- PrkRicNod - 肉米粉$11.25
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- ShrpRicNod - 虾米粉$11.25
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- CombRicNod - 什井米粉$12.25
Comes with beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- VegeRicNod - 菜米粉$11.25
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
- SngPRicNod - 新加坡米粉$11.25
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.
JaJiamM - 炸醬面
- BefJaJiM - 牛炸醬面$12.25
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.
- ChkJaJiM - 鸡炸醬面$12.25
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.
- PrkJaJiM - 猪肉炸醬面$12.25
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.
- ShrpJaJiM - 虾炸醬面$12.25
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.
- CombJaJiM - 什井炸醬面$13.25
Authentic chinese dish, served with beef, chicken, shrimp and minced vegetables.
- VegJaJiM - 蔬菜炸醬面$12.25
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.
Vegetable
- Szechuan Green Beans - 四季豆$10.95
Sautéed in garlic, chinese pickled vegetable, scallion, and white pepper.
- Buddist Delight - 羅漢齋$10.95
Comes with mixed vegetables in a white sauce
- Eggplant with Garlic Sauce - 魚香茄子$10.95
Fried in sweet and spicy sauce
- Eggplant with Sesame Sauce - 芝麻茄子$10.95
Fried in a sweet sesame sauce
- Broccoli with Garlic Sauce - 魚香芥蘭$10.95
Comes with carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- Home Style Tofu - 家常豆腐$11.75
Comes with green peppers, onions, carrots, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- Szechuan Tofu - 麻婆豆腐$11.75
Sautéed in a spicy sauce.
- Sesame Tofu - 芝麻豆腐$11.95
Cooked in a tangy sweet sauce mixed with seeds.
Light Special
- Steamed Vegetables with Tofu - 蔬菜豆腐$10.95
Cooked in a bamboo steamer with mixed vegetables along with a white sauce on the side.
- Prawns w/ Chin. Veg - 什菜蝦$15.95
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.
- Chicken w/ Snow Peas - 雪豆雞$12.95
Comes with broccoli and water chestnuts in a white sauce.
- Four Color Steamed Veg. - 清䒱四素$10.95
comes with red peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts and baby corn in a light sauce.
- Scallops with Steamed Seasonal Veg - 什菜干貝$16.95
Cooked with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.
- Prawns, Scallops, and Chicken with Asparagus - 蘆筍三鮮$16.95
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, and scallops cooked with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.
- Moo Shu Veg - 木須菜$12.50
Comes with snow peas, cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery, and hoisin (plum) sauce.
Deserts
Drinks
Lunch Menu
Lunch Special
- L:Szechuan Beef - 午:四川牛$9.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- L:Szechuan Shredded Beef - 午:干烧牛肉絲$9.95
Comes with broccoli, sweet onions, carrots, and celery.
- L:Bef Broc - 芥蘭牛$9.95
- L:BefGarS - 午:魚香牛$9.95
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- L:Beef with Green Pepper - 午:青椒牛$9.95
Comes with onions as well.
- L:MongBef - 午:蒙古牛$9.95
Comes with broccoli, baby corn, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onion, and snow peas sautéed with soy sauceand spicy chinese BBQ sauce.
- L:Szechuan Chicken - 午:四川雞$9.45
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- L:Moo Goo Gai Pan - 午:蘑菇雞片$9.45
Comes with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, snow peas, mushrooms, and celery.
- L:General Tso’s Chicken - 午:左宗雞$9.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, celery, water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- L:Chicken with Cashew Nuts - 午:腰果雞$9.45
Comes with zucchini, broccoli and celery.
- L:Sweet and Sour Chicken - 午:甜酸雞$9.45
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple.
- L:Chicken with Garlic Sauce - 午:魚香雞$9.45
Comes with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- L:ChkPeanuts - 午:宮保雞$9.45
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.
- L:Chicken Curry - 午:咖喱雞$9.45
Comes with water chestnuts, peas, carrots, onions, and zucchini.
- L:OrngChk - 午:陳皮雞$9.45
Big chunks of chicken sauteed in chef’s special sauce with a touch of orange peel flavor.
- L:ChkBroc - 午:芥蘭雞$9.45
Comes in a brown sauce.
- L:SesameChk - 午:芝麻雞$9.45
Cooked in a tangy sweet sauce mixed with seeds.
- L:SzePork - 午:四川肉$9.45
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.
- L:Sweet and Sour Pork - 午:甜酸肉$9.45
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple.
- L:PrkGarS - 午:魚香肉$9.45
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.
- L:ShrpCshN - 午:腰果蝦$10.50
Come with cashews, zucchini, broccoli, and celery.
- L:Shrimp with Snow Peas - 午:雪豆蝦$10.50
Comes with broccoli and water chestnuts.
- L:ShrpGarS - 午:魚香蝦$10.50
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.
- L:ShrpLobS - 午:蝦龍糊$10.50
Comes with peas, carrots, and mushrooms
- L:Mandarin Combination - 午:炒三鮮$10.95
Comes with beef, chicken, and shrimp along with mixed vegetables.
- L:Vegetable Combination - 午:素什錦$9.45
Comes with baby corn, broccoli, na pa (chi. cabb.) celery, carrots, mushrooms, and onions.
Light Lunch Special
- L:Chicken with Snow Peas - 午:雪豆雞$9.50
Comes with broccoli and water chestnuts.
- L:Four Color Steamed Vegetables - 午:清䒱四素$9.45
Comes with red peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts and baby corn.
- L:Prawns, Scallops and Chicken with Asparagus - 午:蘆筍三鮮$10.95
Comes with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.
- L:Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables - 午:什菜蝦$10.50
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, baby corn, and celery in a white sauce.
- L:Scallops with Steamed Seasonal Vegetables - 午:什菜干貝$10.50
Comes with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.
Lunch Fried Rice
- L: Beef FR - 午:牛炒飯$9.45
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- L: Chick FR - 午:雞炒飯$9.45
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- L:Pork FR - 午:猪肉炒飯$9.45
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- L: Shrimp FR - 午:蝦炒飯$9.45
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- L: Combo FR - 午:什井炒飯$10.45
Comes with beef, chicken, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
- L: Veg FR - 午:菜炒飯$9.45
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
Lunch Lo Mein
Lunch Chow Mein
- L:BefChwM - 午:牛炒面$9.45
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- L:ChkChwM - 午:鸡炒面$9.45
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- L:PrkChwM - 午:猪肉炒面$9.45
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- L:ShrpChwM - 午:虾炒面$9.45
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- L:CmbChwM - 午:什井炒面$10.50
Comes with beef, chicken, shrimp, na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
- L:VegChwM - 午:蔬菜炒面$9.45
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.
Add
General
- ExtSmWR - 多一小白飯$1.00
- Extra Large Wht Rice$3.00
- Extra Sml F/R$1.00
- Extra Large F/R$3.00
- Extra Pancake$0.40
- Extra Fried Noodles$0.75
- Extra Duck Sauce (x2)
- Extra Duck Sauce (x10)$1.00
- Extra Mustard Sauce (x2)
- Extra Mustard Sauce (x10)$1.00
- Extra Soy Sauce (x2)
- Extra Soy Sauce (x10)$1.00
- Extra Hot Sauce / Chili Oil$1.00
- Extra Hoisin/Plum Sauce$1.00
- Extra Dumpling Sauce$1.00
- Pay w/ Credit Card
- Paper Plates
- Forks
- Spoons
- Chopsticks
- Add T/O Menu
- Add Fortune Cookie
- 4-5mi Delivery Charge$5.00
- No Rice
- Add Wonton$0.30
- Dish Cooked Already
- 2 Liter Coke$3.50
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$3.50
- 2 Liter Sprite$3.50
- <===####===>
Extra Sauce
Liquor Menu
Cocktails
- Mai Tai$6.95
- Flaming Volcano(2)$12.95
- Flaming Volcano(1)$7.50
- Frozen Daiquiri$6.95
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.95
- Margarita$6.95
- Bahia$6.95
- Coco Loco$6.95
- Blue Hawaii$6.95
- Beachcomber$6.95
- Hilo Sour$6.95
- Tahaitian Sour$6.95
- Navy Grog$6.95
- Bloody Mary$6.95
- Head Hunter Swizzle$6.95
- Yellow Bird$6.95
- Planters Punch$6.95
- Scorpion$6.95
- Zombie$6.95
- Cosmopolitan$6.95
- Martini$6.95
- Old Fashioned$6.95
- Whiskey Sour$6.95
Wine Menu
Red Wine
White Wine
- House Wine (Copper Ridge)$4.95
- Plum Wine$5.50
- Prince Michelle Chardonnay$6.00
- Sake$5.50
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$5.50
- Berringer White Zinfidel$5.50
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$6.50
- BTL Plum Wine$21.00
- BTL Prince Michelle Chardonnay$23.00
- BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$21.00
- BTL Berringer White Zinfidel$21.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$25.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chinese cuisine at is finest.
1903 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153