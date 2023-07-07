A map showing the location of SZN Seattle 823 5th Avenue NorthView gallery

SZN Seattle 823 5th Avenue North

review star

No reviews yet

823 5th Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98109

Food Menu

Sharing

Bulgogi Fries Platter SMALL

$10.00

topped with bulgogi beef, caramelized onions, queso fresco, sriracha mayo

Bulgogi Fries Platter LARGE

$14.00

topped with bulgogi beef, caramelized onions, queso fresco, sriracha mayo

Crunchy Wings SMALL

$12.00

double fried, tossed in sauce of choice

Crunchy Wings LRG

$14.00

double fried, tossed in sauce of choice

Crunchy Tofu Bites SMALL

$10.00

deep fried in signature sweet & spicy glaze

Crunchy Tofu Bites LRG

$14.00

deep fried in siganture sweet & spicy glaze

SZN Nachos

$13.00

mexican cheese, pico, olives, jalapenos, guac, chipotle sour cream,

The Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla, stir-fried veggies, black beans, three cheese, pico

Brussel sprouts

$13.00

medjool dates, sesame & lime, garum

House Pear Salad

$14.00

pear, walnuts, bleu cheese, honey vinagrette

SZN Spring Rolls

$12.00

fried rolls, shrimp, pork, carrots, taro

Calamari

$12.00

Roasted Corn Avocado Dip

$13.00

Bustlin ID

$13.00

Bowls

Spicy Tofu Bowl

$16.00

black beans, tofu, rice, kimchi

Marinated Srteak Bowl

$16.00

sauteed veggies, black beans, lettuce, rice

Spicy Korean Pork Bowl

$16.00

black beans, kimchim rice

Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

$13.00

sauteed veggies, kimchi, soy sauce, sesame

Bibimbap

$16.00

beef, sauteed veggies, fried egg, rice, chili sauce

Noodles

Kimchi Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Japchae

$14.00

glass noodles, stir-fried veggies, soy sauce, sesame oil

Soup

Korean Kimchi Ramen

$14.00

soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms, scallions

Burritos&Tacos

SZN Beef Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, kimchi rice, cheese, beans, lettuce, spicy cucumbers,

SZN Chicken Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, kimchi rice, cheese, beans, lettuce

SZN Pork Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, spicy cucumbers, kimchi rice, cheese, beans, lettuce

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

carrots, peas, onions, egg, garlic & soy

SZN STeak Tacos

$16.00

flour tortillas, lettuce, spicy cucumber, queo fresco , onion

SZN Chicken Tacos

$15.00

corn tortillas, pineapple slaw.

SZN Pork Tacos

$15.00

corn tortillas, pineapple slaw. salsa verde

SZN Fish Tacos

$17.00

fried cod, corn tortillas, pineapple slaw

Meat Lovers BBQ

Bulgogi Beef Platter

$19.00

served with steamed rice and kimchi

Fried Chicken

$17.00

served with steamed rice and kimchi

Kalbi Rib Platter

$25.00

served with steamed rice and kimchi

This&That

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken habanero buttermilk batter, spicy pineapple slaw, saam sauce, side of garlic aioli

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

served with saam sauce & ranch

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer batter fish with spicy pineapple slaw

SZN Torta

$15.00

Bulgogi beef, pico, queso fresco, lettuce, chipotle mayo

Sides

House Marinated Veggies

$5.00

Chili Furikake Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Kimchi Trio

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Desserts

SZN Churros Bites

$9.00

Cold Brew Float

$7.00

Vanilla Cream

$5.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Lychee Soda

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Refill

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Yuzu Lemon Soda

$7.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

Mad Tasty CBD

$9.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Food

HH Wings

$10.00

double fried, tossed in sauce of choice

HH SZN Nachos

$10.00

mexican cheese, pico, olives, jalapenos, guac, chipotle sour cream,

HH Bulgogi Fries Platter

$11.00

topped with bulgogi beef, caramelized onions, queso fresco, sriracha mayo

HH House Pear Salad

$9.00

pear, walnuts, bleu cheese, honey vinagrette

HH Bibimbap

$12.00

beef, sauteed veggies, fried egg, rice, chili sauce

HH Kimchi Mac & Cheese

$8.00

HH Japchae

$11.00

glass noodles, stir-fried veggies, soy sauce, sesame oil

HH SZN Chicken Tacos

$11.00

corn tortillas, pineapple slaw.

HH SZN Pork Tacos

$11.00

corn tortillas, pineapple slaw. salsa verde

Happy Hour Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Happy Hour Beer & Wine

IPA

$6.00

Mannys

$6.00

Rotating Seasonal

$6.00

Mexican Lager

$6.00

House Red

House White

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

823 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

