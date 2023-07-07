SZN Seattle 823 5th Avenue North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
823 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant