Restaurant header imageView gallery

T&B Pizza - Union Square

108 Reviews

$

251 Washington St

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Wild Mushroom
Sausage & Peppers

Pizza

12 inch, 6 slices

Marinara

$12.00

tomato, garlic, basil

Margherita

$13.00

tomato, mozzarella, garlic, basil

Mexican Street Corn

$14.00

cherry tomato, roasted corn, feta, ancho chile sauce

Burrata

$15.00

tomato, garlic, basil sunflower seed pesto, burrata, arugula

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

mozzarella, fontina, asiago, romano, basil, cherry tomatoes

Wild Mushroom

$16.00

white pizza, mushrooms, garlic, oregano, ricotta, crème fraîche, citrus

Bacon & Jalapeño

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, bacon, pickled jalapeño

Sausage & Peppers

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, green peppers, sweet italian sausage, onions

Pepperoni

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, pepperoni, romano

I Love Meat

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage, romano

Spinach-Artichoke

$17.00

white sauce, artichoke, garlic, spinach, onion, brie cheese

Sicilian Pie

deep dish, thick crust, by the slice

Cheese Slice

$5.00

square slice of cheese Sicilian pie, tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, olive oil

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

square slice of Sicilian pie, cheese, pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, olive oil

Share Plates

Garlic Toast

$8.00

wood-fired bread, tomato compote, basil

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

wood-fired eggplant, crème fraîche, citrus, croutons

Arugula Salad

$10.00

arugula, cherry tomato, corn, basil, buttermilk ranch

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmigiano, croutons, caesar dressing

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

buratta, cherry tomato compote, mozzarella, basil sunflower seed pesto, balsamic

Meatballs

$12.00

pork and beef short rib, parmigiano, smoked chile peppers

Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

tomato, wood-fired beets, mozzarella, arugula, gribiche, bacon, toasted sesame seeds

Dessert

T&B Brownie

$7.00

valrhona chocolate brownie, coconut-cream cheese frosting

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

caesar dressing

$2.00

buttermilk ranch dressing

$2.00

olive oil

marinara sauce

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

CANS

Mystery Nightshift "Hoot "Seltzer

$7.00

rotating flavors

Castle Island "From Zoot" Grapefruit Sour

$9.00

Carlson "Summer Shandy" Cider & Lemonade

$8.00

Glutenburg

$9.00

BEVERAGES

Casamara Club - COMO

$6.00Out of stock

Amaro Soda 12oz non- alcoholic mandarin, peppermint, juniper, chamomile, honey

Maine Root Blueberry

$5.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$5.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime

$5.00

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$5.00

Maine Root Orange

$5.00

Maine Root Rootbeer

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Polar Passionfruit Blueberry Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Polar Pink Summer Ice Tea Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Polar Strawberry Margarita Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neapolitan Wood-fired Pizza in Union Square Somerville!

Website

Location

251 Washington St, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
T&B Wood-Fired image
T&B Wood-Fired image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa B Tapas
orange star4.3 • 492
253 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
The Independent
orange starNo Reviews
75 Union Square Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Turenne Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
251 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Vinal Bakery
orange star5.0 • 72
222 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
195 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Vinal General Store
orange starNo Reviews
220 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston