Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107

Redding, CA 96003

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackberry Lemonade

Feed Me

$13.45

Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.

$11.95

Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.

Snack Me

$8.95

Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.

$8.95

Toasty naan layered with fresh flavorful avocado mash and crowned with your choice of toppers.

$7.45

With Himalayan pink seasoned salt.

$7.95

Teriyaki chicken and fresh pineapple topped with teriyaki and sesame seeds.

$7.95

Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.

Fusion Miso Soup (Seasonal)

$6.95

Traditional Miso Soup With Grilled Tofu, Green Onions & Israeli Couscous.

$5.45

Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.

$5.45

Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.

$5.45

Fresh & Hot Churro Donuts with a chocolate chai dipping sauce

Ice Me

$4.45

Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.

$4.45

Green tea, sweet melon and fresh honeydew.

$4.45

Black tea, peach puree and tart lemonade.

$4.45

Green tea, tart pomegranate and fresh lemonade.

$4.45

Succulent strawberry with crisp, tart lemonade and green tea.

$4.45

Oolong tea, tropical fruit and mango.

$4.45

Tart Granny apple blended with refreshing green tea topped with a lemon slice

$4.45

Sweet orchard peach blended with oolong tea and topped with fresh mint

Sparkle Me

$4.45

Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.

$4.45

Black tea, plump blackberries and fresh lemonade.

$4.45

Green tea, sweet pear and candied ginger.

$4.45

Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.

$4.45

Black tea, strawberry and a whisper of lime.

$4.45

Oolong tea, mandarin and candied ginger.

$4.45

Black tea, ruby red raspberry & fresh mint

Freeze Me

$5.85

Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.

$5.85

Green tea and diced mango.

$5.85

Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.

$5.85

The fall classic is back! A pumpkin spice frozen indulgence blended with black tea, chai spice and topped with a cookie crumble

$5.85

A frozen lemonade sorbet with green tea.

$5.85

Black tea, sweet peach, topped with fresh mint.

$5.85

Oolong tea loaded with ripe raspberry.

$5.85

Green tea with tart strawberry & fresh mint

Steam Me

$5.85

Creamy black tea latte with a vanilla swirl.

$5.85

Rich in spice with a dusting of cinnamon.

$5.85

Green tea latte topped with sweet coconut.

$5.85

Creamy black tea latte with honey and almond.

$5.85

Rich matcha green tea, house specialty.

$5.85

Rich oolong tea latte with a caramel swirl.

$5.85

Soothing blend of black tea and toasty maple crème

Tea on Tap/ Plain Tea

$3.95

Black tea, fresh peach, complemented with a hint of ginger.

$3.95

Green tea, tart, sweet pomegranate, rich in anti-oxidants

$3.95

Tangy hibiscus herbal tea, with the lush, deep flavor of bluberries

Sides

$5.45

Select a fresh side of rice, dressings extra.

Side/Extra Dressing

$0.95

House made dressing

Side Of Naan

$2.95

TO-GO UTENSILS

Please list the quantity of to-go utensils needed for your order. To-go orders will no longer include utensils, unless requested.

FORKS

Add the quantity of FORKS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

STRAWS

Add the quantity of STRAWS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

KNIVES

Add the quantity of KNIVES needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

SPOONS

Add the quantity of SPOONS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding, CA 96003

