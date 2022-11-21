Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.
Location
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding, CA 96003
Gallery
