Tea Bar & Fusion Kitchen 6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.
Location
6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500, Rocklin, CA 95765
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville - 781 pleasant grove blvd
No Reviews
781 pleasant grove blvd roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rocklin
Icing On The Cupcake - Rocklin - 6839 Lonetree Blvd
4.2 • 461
6839 Lonetree Blvd Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurant
14 Beach Hut Deli - 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
4.1 • 263
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant