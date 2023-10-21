Popular Items

Fusion Wrap
Fusion Wrap
$11.95

Custom build your wrap. We'll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots & baby greens.

Pomegranate Lemonade
Pomegranate Lemonade
$4.45

green tea, tart pomegranate & fresh lemonade.


Feed Me

Fusion Bowl
Fusion Bowl
$13.45

Custom build your bowl. We'll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, & daikon sprouts.

Fusion Wrap
Fusion Wrap
$11.95

Custom build your wrap. We'll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots & baby greens.

Snack Me

Yummus Hummus
Yummus Hummus
$8.95

House made hummus partnered with cucumber & fresh baked naan. Choose from 3 Flavors!

Loaded Avocado Toast
Loaded Avocado Toast
$8.95

Fresh Avo mash & toasted naan, layered with delicious toppings.

Warm Edamame Bowl
Warm Edamame Bowl
$7.45

With Himalayan pink salt.

Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl
$7.95

Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.

Chocolate Chai Churro Donuts
Chocolate Chai Churro Donuts
$5.45

Churro donuts, dusted with chai cinnamon, paired with a chocolate dipping sauce.

Ice Me

Acai Sunrise
Acai Sunrise
$4.45

green tea, acai berry, mango, & sliced oranges.

Honeydew Chill
Honeydew Chill
$4.45

green tea, sweet melon & fresh honeydew.

Peach Palmer*
Peach Palmer*
$4.45

black tea, sweet peach puree & lemonade.

Pomegranate Lemonade
Pomegranate Lemonade
$4.45

green tea, tart pomegranate & fresh lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.45

green tea, succulent strawberry with crisp, tart lemonade.

Tropical Burst*
Tropical Burst*
$4.45

oolong tea, tropical fruit & mango.

Peach Bellini
Peach Bellini
$4.45

oolong tea, sweet peach topped with fresh mint

Sparkle Me

Acai Pomegranate
Acai Pomegranate
$4.45

black tea, acai berry, pomegranate & mango.

Blackberry Lemonade
Blackberry Lemonade
$4.45

back tea, plump blackberries & fresh lemonade.

Ginger Pear
Ginger Pear
$4.45

green tea, sweet pear & candied ginger.

Mystic Mandarin*
Mystic Mandarin*
$4.45

green tea, mandarin orange with a mango twist.

Strawberry Lime*
Strawberry Lime*
$4.45

black tea, strawberry & a whisper of fresh lime.

Tangerine Ginger*
Tangerine Ginger*
$4.45

oolong tea, mandarin & candied ginger.

Raspberry Mojito Sparkler
Raspberry Mojito Sparkler
$4.45

green tea, ruby red raspberry & fresh mint

Cranberry Orange Spark
$4.45

Green tea, tart Cranberry with a tangy orange twist.

Freeze Me

Chocolate Chai Frost
Chocolate Chai Frost
$5.85

black tea, spiced chai, topped with chocolate & cinnamon.

Mango Madness Frost
Mango Madness Frost
$5.85

green tea, succulent diced mango.

Strawberry Almond Frost
Strawberry Almond Frost
$5.85

oolong tea, strawberry & toasted almond.

Lemondrop Freeze
Lemondrop Freeze
$5.85

green tea, lemonade sorbet.

Peach Freeze
Peach Freeze
$5.85

black tea, sweet peach sorbet & fresh mint.

Raspberry Crush Freeze
Raspberry Crush Freeze
$5.85

oolong tea, blended with ripe raspberry sorbet.

Strawberry Mojito Freeze
Strawberry Mojito Freeze
$5.85

green tea, tart strawberry sorbet & fresh mint

Steam Me

Black Tea & Vanilla*
Black Tea & Vanilla*
$5.85

black tea, creamy latte with a vanilla swirl.

Classic Chai
Classic Chai
$5.85

black tea, traditional Chai, rich in spice & cinnamon.

Green Tea & Coconut
Green Tea & Coconut
$5.85

green tea, latte topped with sweet coconut.

Honey Tea Latte
Honey Tea Latte
$5.85

black tea, extra creamy latte with honey & almond.

Matcha Sin*
Matcha Sin*
$5.85

green tea, Matcha latte our house specialty.

Oolong & Caramel Cream*
Oolong & Caramel Cream*
$5.85

oolong tea, latte with a caramel swirl.

Black Tea & Maple Spiced Latte
Black Tea & Maple Spiced Latte
$5.85

Soothing blend of black tea and toasty maple crème

Matcha Mint Mocha
Matcha Mint Mocha
$5.85

green tea, Matcha latte our house specialty.

Tea on Tap/ Plain Tea

Ginger Peach Black Tea
Ginger Peach Black Tea
$3.95

Black tea, fresh peach, complemented with a hint of ginger.

Pomegranate Splash Green Tea
Pomegranate Splash Green Tea
$3.95

Green tea, tart, sweet pomegranate, rich in anti-oxidants

Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea
Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea
$3.95

Tangy hibiscus herbal tea, with the lush, deep flavor of bluberries

Sides

Side of Rice
Side of Rice
$5.45

Select a fresh side of rice, dressings extra.

Side/Extra Dressing
$0.95

House made dressing

Side Of Naan
$2.95

TO-GO UTENSILS

Please list the quantity of to-go utensils needed for your order. To-go orders will no longer include utensils, unless requested.
FORKS

Add the quantity of FORKS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

STRAWS

Add the quantity of STRAWS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

KNIVES

Add the quantity of KNIVES needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

SPOONS

Add the quantity of SPOONS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.