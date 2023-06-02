  • Home
A map showing the location of T.H.I.N.K. CABOT- Quarry T.H.I.N.K. Cabot- QuarryView gallery

T.H.I.N.K. CABOT- Quarry T.H.I.N.K. Cabot- Quarry

No reviews yet

10721 AR-5 South

Cabot, AR 72023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Regular Menu

Espresso

Double Shot

Double Shot

$1.20

Contemplator

$4.80+

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac

$4.80+

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brain Wave

$4.10+

Latte with Flavor

Recollection

$4.10+

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

PhD

$4.20+

Caramel Macchiato

Brain Buzz

$4.20+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Lightbulb

$2.80+

Americano

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee & Cold Brew

Conclusion

$3.70+

Cold Brew

Tea

Earl Grey Crème

$2.60+

Green Pomegranate

$2.60+

Brain Fog

$3.30+

THINK's London Fog!

Matcha

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Tea Latte

Non-Coffee/Kids

Chocolate Milk

$1.80+

Cream Freezer

$3.20+

Cream Shaker

$3.20+

Shaken milk + flavor

Hot Chocolate

$2.60+

Liquid Lightning (Red Bull)

$5.00+

THINK's Red Bull

Steamer

$2.60+

Steamed milk + flavor

Pup Cup :)

Water :)

$0.30

Spring Menu

Spring Drinks

Hotel California

Hotel California

$5.40+

IT'S BACK for its second year! An iced white chocolate + butter pecan latte with caramel cold foam & drizzle!

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks

$4.90+

Back for her third World Tour on our Spring Menu: the Stevie Nicks is a white chocolate cold brew with raspberry cold foam!

KISS

KISS

$5.00+

THINK's old favorite comes back around! Our Orange Cream Cold Brew is back as the KISS: orange and white chocolate in a cold brew, topped with half-n-half!

Fine Line

Fine Line

$5.00+

"Strawberry lipstick state of mind" This is a fruity pebble flavored latte with white chocolate, vanilla, lavender cold foam, and topped with Fruity Pebbles!

Mr. Blue Sky

Mr. Blue Sky

$4.50+

Available hot or iced! This chai with amaretto cold foam is your new favorite!

Free Bird

Free Bird

$4.80+

Good old classic rock: the Free Bird is a shortbread latte with white chocolate cold foam & honey drizzle!

Summer Menu

Summer Drinks

Monet

Monet

$5.00+

An iced latte with white chocolate & cheesecake, topped with strawberry cold foam & graham crackers!

Da Vinci

Da Vinci

$5.20+

An iced latte with caramel & dark chocolate, topped with coconut cold foam!

Van Gogh

Van Gogh

$4.70+

An iced white chocolate latte, topped with blue raspberry cold foam!

Picasso

Picasso

$6.20+

Our Red Bull with cherry & coconut syrups, topped with half-n-half!

Kahlo

Kahlo

$4.45

An ice cold Dr. Pepper with your choice of strawberry or amaretto cold foam!

Michelangelo

Michelangelo

$4.50+

A shaken espresso with brown sugar, butter pecan, & cinnamon–topped with your choice of milk! *Available iced or hot

THINK's Lemonade

THINK's Lemonade

$2.50+

THINK’s classic lemonade! Try it with any flavor!

Featured Menu

Featured Drinks

Day Dream

$4.00+

Cold brew with dark chocolate + salted caramel + vanilla, topped with half-n-half! *available iced

Love Potion #9

$4.00+

White chocolate + raspberry latte! *available iced or hot

Lucky Latte

$4.00+

White chocolate + irish cream latte! *available iced or hot

Mind Reader

$5.00+

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle! *available iced

Theodore Jones

Theodore Jones

$5.00+

Mocha + Butter Pecan + Brown Sugar with Shortbread Cold Foam!

Aunt Bethany

Aunt Bethany

$4.20+

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10721 AR-5 South, Cabot, AR 72023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

