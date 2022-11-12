- Home
T.J. Hooligan's
16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113
Prior Lake, MN 55372
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Plain or tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Classic Bone-In Wings
Plain or tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Broccoli Bacon Cheddar Bites
Crispy nuggets filled with broccoli, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Curds
Cheesy Bread
Served with marinara.
Chicken Strips App
Four chicken strips served with chocie of dipping sauce.
Kickin' Shrimp
Ale battered shrimp, tossed in Boom Boom sauce. Served on a bed of cole slaw.
Nacho Grande
Tortilla chips with melted cheese, flame roasted black beans and corn, lettuce, black olives, pico de gallo, jalapenos and choice of chicken or beef. Shredded pork $3.00 extra.
Cheese Quesadilla
Southwestern Quesadilla
Two lightly grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese, flame roasted black beans and corn, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Chicken or beef $2.99 extra.
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sidewinder Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
Waffle Fries
Served with seasoned sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Full Bread Sticks
Four Bread Sticks
Dipping Sauces
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onion and parmesan cheese.
Thai Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cole slaw, Chinese noodles and peanut sauce.
Burgers
Belly Buster
A full pound patty, topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Black and Bleu Burger
Blackened with Cajun spice and topped with bleu cheese dressing.
California Burger
Topped with mayo, tomato and lettuce.
Hamburger
Thick, juicy ground beef.
Jalapeno Jack Burger
Topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and Boom Boom sauce.
Patty Melt
Swiss and American cheese and grilled onions top this burger. Served on honey nine-grain bread.
Swiss & Schrooms Burger
Burger topped with swiss cheese and smothered in mushrooms.
Texas Smokehouse
Grilled to order with barbecue sauce, caramelized onions, topped with BBQ pulled pork, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Turkey Burger
Fresh char-broiled turkey burger topped with cheddar cheese and guacamole, garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Veggie Burger
Burger Patty
Sandwiches
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Dipped in spicy buffalo sauce. Served with red onions and bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Salad Croissant
A delicious blend of chicken, mayo, celery, craisins and chopped walnuts. Topped with lettuce and tomato on a flaky croissant.
Club House
Double decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Cod Sandwich
Wild Alaskan caught filet served on a French roll.
French Dip
Shaved tender roast beef on a grilled French roll, topped with mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
GC/Bacon, Spinach, Tomato
3 cheese with bacon, spinach and tomato.
GC/Shredded BBQ Pork, Bacon
3 cheese with shredded bbq pork and bacon.
GC/Turkey, Tomato, Bacon, Lettuce
3 cheese with turkey, tomato, bacon and lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Meatloaf Melt
Our famous meatloaf grilled on nine-grain bread with swiss and American cheese.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Tender slices of roast beef piled high on a French roll, topped with peppers, onions and smothered with cheese. Served with au jus.
Rachel
Grilled turkey, sauerkraut and swiss cheese on rye. Thousand Island dressing on the side.
Reuben
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese on rye. Thousand Island dressing on the side.
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
A tender chargrilled chicken breast piled high with garden-fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions and swiss cheese.
Turkey Bacon Croissant
Crisp bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce and tender slices of turkey breast on a flaky croissant.
Mexican
Chimichanga
A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded pork or chicken, then smothered with our zesty chili verde, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Enchilada Trio
Three enchiladas, one pork with brown gravy, one chicken with enchilada sauce and one beef with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and Spanish rice.
Fajitas
Tender marinated strips of steak or chicken breast, grilled onions, red and green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling platter. Served with warm tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream.
Fish Tacos
3 soft shell tacos filled with lightly breaded Alaskan haddock. Topped with red onions, flame roasted black beans, corn, rice and our homemade cole slaw. Drizzled with Boom Boom sauce and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and Spanish rice.
Insane Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, shredded pork or chicken, then smothered with our zesty chili verde, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Shrimp Tacos
3 soft shell tacos filled with battered shrimp. Topped with red onions, flame roasted black beans, corn, rice and our homemade cole slaw. Drizzled with Boom Boom sauce and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and Spanish rice.
Taco
Salads & Soups
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onion.
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, tossed with Caesar dressing. Topped with hard boiled egg, croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
This classic salad begins with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced egg and black olives all placed on a bed of chilled salad greens.
1/2 Cobb Salad
Santa Fe Salad
A bowl of fresh romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, tossed with flame roasted black beans and corn, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, tortilla chips, served with salsa ranch.
1/2 Santa Fe Salad
Taco Salad
A fried tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, black olives, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Side Caesar
Side Salad
#1 Soup
#2 Soup
Cream of chicken wild rice.
Chili
Breadstick
Dinners
Alaskan Haddock
Wild caught Alaskan fillet, hand rolled in an almond crusted breading.
Chicken Strips Dinner
Deep fried, lightly breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mile-High Meatloaf (No Additional Side Choices)
Topped with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy and crispy onion rings. Served open faced on Texas toast with grilled veggies on the side.
Roast Beef Commercial (No Additional Side Choices)
Hot beef sandwich piled high with tender roast beef. Served open faced with homemade garlic mashed potatoes, smothered with beef gravy and grilled veggies on the side.
Pastas
Flatbreads
Balsamic Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, basil, cheese, tomatoes, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Cheese Flatbread
Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Garlic ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and five cheese blend.
Margherita Flatbread
Olive oil, tomatoes, basil leaves and five cheese blend.
Thai Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, Thai peanut sauce, red cabbage and carrots. Topped with slaw mix and Chinese noodles.
Pizzas
8" Build Your Own
Start with our five cheese blend and build your own pizza.
12" Build Your Own
Start with our five cheese blend and build your own pizza.
16" Build Your Own
Start with our five cheese blend and build your own pizza.
8" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, celery, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, topped with a five cheese blend.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, celery, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, topped with a five cheese blend.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, celery, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, topped with a five cheese blend.
8" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh basil, tomatoes and five cheese blend.
12" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh basil, tomatoes and five cheese blend.
16" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh basil, tomatoes and five cheese blend.
8" Super Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, topped with a five cheese blend.
12" Super Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, topped with a five cheese blend.
16" Super Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, topped with a five cheese blend.
8" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, black olives and green olives, topped with a five cheese blend.
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, black olives and green olives, topped with a five cheese blend.
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, black olives and green olives, topped with a five cheese blend.
Side Orders
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Four warm buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, served with scrambled eggs.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, sausage, tomatoes, hash browns, Monterey jack cheese in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa and fruit.
Eggs Benedict
Two English muffin halves, topped with sliced ham, basted eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with American fries or hash browns.
French Toast with Meat
Two pieces of french toast with choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Three Egg Cheese Omelette
Build your own. Served with choice of American fries or hash browns and toast.
Two Eggs, Meat, Potato & Toast
Two eggs cooked to order. Served with choice of American fries or hash browns, sausage, bacon or ham and toast.
Two Pancakes, Eggs & Meat
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs to order and sausage, ham or bacon.
Breakfast Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake, MN 55372