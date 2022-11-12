Restaurant header imageView gallery

T.J. Hooligan's

review star

No reviews yet

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113

Prior Lake, MN 55372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Patty Melt
Chicken Strips Dinner

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Plain or tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Classic Bone-In Wings

Classic Bone-In Wings

$14.99

Plain or tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Broccoli Bacon Cheddar Bites

$11.99

Crispy nuggets filled with broccoli, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

$11.99

Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Served with marinara.

Chicken Strips App

$11.99

Four chicken strips served with chocie of dipping sauce.

Kickin' Shrimp

$12.99

Ale battered shrimp, tossed in Boom Boom sauce. Served on a bed of cole slaw.

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$15.49

Tortilla chips with melted cheese, flame roasted black beans and corn, lettuce, black olives, pico de gallo, jalapenos and choice of chicken or beef. Shredded pork $3.00 extra.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50
Southwestern Quesadilla

Southwestern Quesadilla

$11.99

Two lightly grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese, flame roasted black beans and corn, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Chicken or beef $2.99 extra.

French Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$9.99
Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tator Tots

$6.99

Waffle Fries

$8.99

Served with seasoned sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Full Bread Sticks

$7.99

Four Bread Sticks

Dipping Sauces

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onion and parmesan cheese.

Thai Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cole slaw, Chinese noodles and peanut sauce.

Burgers

Belly Buster

$15.99

A full pound patty, topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.49

Blackened with Cajun spice and topped with bleu cheese dressing.

California Burger

$14.49

Topped with mayo, tomato and lettuce.

Hamburger

$12.99

Thick, juicy ground beef.

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$14.49

Topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and Boom Boom sauce.

Patty Melt

$14.49

Swiss and American cheese and grilled onions top this burger. Served on honey nine-grain bread.

Swiss & Schrooms Burger

Swiss & Schrooms Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with swiss cheese and smothered in mushrooms.

Texas Smokehouse

Texas Smokehouse

$15.49

Grilled to order with barbecue sauce, caramelized onions, topped with BBQ pulled pork, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Turkey Burger

$14.49

Fresh char-broiled turkey burger topped with cheddar cheese and guacamole, garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Burger Patty

$5.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.29
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Dipped in spicy buffalo sauce. Served with red onions and bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.99

A delicious blend of chicken, mayo, celery, craisins and chopped walnuts. Topped with lettuce and tomato on a flaky croissant.

Club House

$13.99

Double decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Cod Sandwich

$14.99

Wild Alaskan caught filet served on a French roll.

French Dip

$14.99

Shaved tender roast beef on a grilled French roll, topped with mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.49

GC/Bacon, Spinach, Tomato

$12.99

3 cheese with bacon, spinach and tomato.

GC/Shredded BBQ Pork, Bacon

$12.99

3 cheese with shredded bbq pork and bacon.

GC/Turkey, Tomato, Bacon, Lettuce

$12.99

3 cheese with turkey, tomato, bacon and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Meatloaf Melt

$13.99

Our famous meatloaf grilled on nine-grain bread with swiss and American cheese.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Tender slices of roast beef piled high on a French roll, topped with peppers, onions and smothered with cheese. Served with au jus.

Rachel

$13.49

Grilled turkey, sauerkraut and swiss cheese on rye. Thousand Island dressing on the side.

Reuben

$13.49

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese on rye. Thousand Island dressing on the side.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$14.79

A tender chargrilled chicken breast piled high with garden-fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions and swiss cheese.

Turkey Bacon Croissant

$13.99

Crisp bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce and tender slices of turkey breast on a flaky croissant.

Mexican

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded pork or chicken, then smothered with our zesty chili verde, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Enchilada Trio

$14.99

Three enchiladas, one pork with brown gravy, one chicken with enchilada sauce and one beef with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and Spanish rice.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.49

Tender marinated strips of steak or chicken breast, grilled onions, red and green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling platter. Served with warm tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 soft shell tacos filled with lightly breaded Alaskan haddock. Topped with red onions, flame roasted black beans, corn, rice and our homemade cole slaw. Drizzled with Boom Boom sauce and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and Spanish rice.

Insane Burrito

$14.89

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, shredded pork or chicken, then smothered with our zesty chili verde, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

3 soft shell tacos filled with battered shrimp. Topped with red onions, flame roasted black beans, corn, rice and our homemade cole slaw. Drizzled with Boom Boom sauce and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and Spanish rice.

Taco

$4.00

Salads & Soups

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onion.

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, tossed with Caesar dressing. Topped with hard boiled egg, croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$14.49

This classic salad begins with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced egg and black olives all placed on a bed of chilled salad greens.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$9.00

Santa Fe Salad

$14.99

A bowl of fresh romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, tossed with flame roasted black beans and corn, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, tortilla chips, served with salsa ranch.

1/2 Santa Fe Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad

$14.29

A fried tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, black olives, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Side Caesar

$6.50

Side Salad

$6.50

#1 Soup

$5.99+

#2 Soup

$5.99+

Cream of chicken wild rice.

Chili

$5.99+

Breadstick

$1.29

Dinners

Alaskan Haddock

$15.99

Wild caught Alaskan fillet, hand rolled in an almond crusted breading.

Chicken Strips Dinner

$14.49

Deep fried, lightly breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mile-High Meatloaf (No Additional Side Choices)

Mile-High Meatloaf (No Additional Side Choices)

$14.99

Topped with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy and crispy onion rings. Served open faced on Texas toast with grilled veggies on the side.

Roast Beef Commercial (No Additional Side Choices)

$14.99

Hot beef sandwich piled high with tender roast beef. Served open faced with homemade garlic mashed potatoes, smothered with beef gravy and grilled veggies on the side.

Pastas

Cajun Chicken Penne

$15.99

Grilled or crispy chicken sauteed with peppers, tomatoes and onions in a Cajun cream sauce.

Pasta Alfredo

$15.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, broccoli, tossed in a creamy white sauce and parmesan cheese.

Flatbreads

Balsamic Chicken Flatbread

$12.49

Grilled chicken, basil, cheese, tomatoes, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Cheese Flatbread

$8.99

Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.49

Garlic ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and five cheese blend.

Margherita Flatbread

$11.49

Olive oil, tomatoes, basil leaves and five cheese blend.

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$12.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, Thai peanut sauce, red cabbage and carrots. Topped with slaw mix and Chinese noodles.

Pizzas

8" Build Your Own

$7.99

Start with our five cheese blend and build your own pizza.

12" Build Your Own

$10.99

Start with our five cheese blend and build your own pizza.

16" Build Your Own

$16.99

Start with our five cheese blend and build your own pizza.

8" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken, celery, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, topped with a five cheese blend.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken, celery, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, topped with a five cheese blend.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Grilled chicken, celery, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, topped with a five cheese blend.

8" Margherita

$11.99

Olive oil, fresh basil, tomatoes and five cheese blend.

12" Margherita

$17.99

Olive oil, fresh basil, tomatoes and five cheese blend.

16" Margherita

$22.99

Olive oil, fresh basil, tomatoes and five cheese blend.

8" Super Supreme

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, topped with a five cheese blend.

12" Super Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, topped with a five cheese blend.

16" Super Supreme

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, topped with a five cheese blend.

8" Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, black olives and green olives, topped with a five cheese blend.

12" Veggie

$17.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, black olives and green olives, topped with a five cheese blend.

16" Veggie

$23.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, black olives and green olives, topped with a five cheese blend.

Side Orders

Baked Potato

$3.49

Beans

$3.89

Broccoli

$3.29

Celery

$1.59

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chips

$1.59

Cole Slaw

$4.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Extra Breadstick

$1.29

Fruit

$3.29

Gravy

$0.90

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Jalapenos

$1.59

Mashed Potatoes

$5.49

Rice

$3.89

Salsa

$4.29

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kiddie Burger

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Sundae

$8.50
Deep Fried Ice Cream

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.49

Four warm buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, served with scrambled eggs.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Eggs, sausage, tomatoes, hash browns, Monterey jack cheese in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa and fruit.

Eggs Benedict

$11.89

Two English muffin halves, topped with sliced ham, basted eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with American fries or hash browns.

French Toast with Meat

$10.49

Two pieces of french toast with choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Three Egg Cheese Omelette

$10.49

Build your own. Served with choice of American fries or hash browns and toast.

Two Eggs, Meat, Potato & Toast

$12.49

Two eggs cooked to order. Served with choice of American fries or hash browns, sausage, bacon or ham and toast.

Two Pancakes, Eggs & Meat

$12.49

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs to order and sausage, ham or bacon.

Breakfast Sides

Pancake

$1.69

French Toast

$1.99

Bacon

$2.49

Cheese

Sub French Toast

$1.00

Toast

$1.89

Hash Browns

$2.59

Hash Browns w/ Cheese

$3.09

Hash Browns w/ Onions

$2.59

Hash Browns w/ Cheese & Onions

$3.09

Crispy Hash Browns

$2.59

American Fries

$2.59

Fruit

$2.59

Egg

$1.09

Sausage

$2.49

Ham

$2.49

Sausage Gravy

$0.90

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.90

Breakfast: Kids

Kids Breakfast Pick 3

$7.49

Vikings Purple Shot Pitchers

Purple Shot Pitcher

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ze's Diner - Prior Lake
orange starNo Reviews
16731 State Hwy 13 Prior Lake, MN 55372
View restaurantnext
Charlie’s On Prior
orange starNo Reviews
3950 Green Heights Trail SW Prior Lake, MN 55372
View restaurantnext
DO NOT USE - The Windmill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5367 Hwy 13 W Savage, MN 55378
View restaurantnext
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
15400 Buck Hill Rd Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
orange starNo Reviews
18404 Kenrick Ave Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
orange starNo Reviews
14351 Nicollet court Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Prior Lake
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston