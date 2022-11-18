Restaurant header imageView gallery

T.K.’s at the Craig Inn

review star

No reviews yet

403 Water St. 496

Craig, AK 99921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable Spring Rolls
French Dip
Slice Cake or Pie or cinnamon roll

Appetizer

4pc Chicken Strip

4pc Chicken Strip

$14.95

4 pieces of deep fried chicken strips & French fries.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$12.95

8 cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.95

French fries & cheddar cheese topped with our home made chili.

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$14.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese and our homemade chili.

Fries -or- Tater Barrels

Fries -or- Tater Barrels

$6.95

Large basket of french fries.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$14.95

8 fiesta poppers served with sweet and sour sauce.

Loaded Potato Wedges

Loaded Potato Wedges

$14.95

Potato wedges, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onions and sour cream.

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$18.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, onions, black olives, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream & chicken or beef.

Onion Rings -or- Potato Wedges

Onion Rings -or- Potato Wedges

$10.95

Large basket a deep fried onion rings.

Potstickers

Potstickers

$12.95

8 deep-fried potstickers served with sweet-and-sour sauce.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$14.95

12-14 deep fried shrimp served with sweet-and-sour sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.95

8 veggie spring rolls served with sweet-and-sour sauce.

Wings, Hot

$16.95

8 Chicken wings tossed in Frank’s red hot sauce.

Wings, Teriyaki

Wings, Teriyaki

$16.95

8 chicken wings tossed in teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Chips and Salsa -or- Chips & Cheese

Chips and Salsa -or- Chips & Cheese

$7.95

Basket of tortilla chips served with pico de gallo.

Chips and Cheese

Chips and Cheese

$7.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.

Mac & Cheese Triangle Squares

Mac & Cheese Triangle Squares

$10.95

Deep fried macaroni and cheese triangles -aka- “triangle squares” as young Henley would call them.

Truffle Frys

Truffle Frys

$12.95
Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$10.95
Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$18.95

PLATTER Party Platter

$34.95
Wings BBQ

Wings BBQ

$16.95

Fried Ravioli

$14.95

Salads

SALAD -Grilled Chicken Oriental

SALAD -Grilled Chicken Oriental

$15.95

Salad greens, grilled chicken, almomds, cheddar cheese, oriental dressing

SALAD- Mandarin Orange Chicken

SALAD- Mandarin Orange Chicken

$15.95

Salad greens, grilled chicken, mandarin orange silces, orange vinaigrette dressing & cashews

SALAD -Chef

$15.95

Salad greens, sliced ham, turkey & roast beef, swiss & cheddar cheese, tomato & onions

SALAD-Aimee's

SALAD-Aimee's

$13.95

Salad greens, sliced turkey, swiss & cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, tomato & onion

SALAD- Teriyaki Chicken

SALAD- Teriyaki Chicken

$15.95

Salad greens, grilled chicken in teriyaki sauce, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, black olives, bell peppers

SALAD - House

SALAD - House

$7.95

Salad greens, chedder cheese, tomato, cucumber, onions & salad dressing

Soup & house salad

Soup & house salad

$12.95

Cup of soup with a green salad.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Soup

Daily Soup Cup

$4.25

Delicious homemade soup by Tammy

Daily Soup Bowl

$6.25

Delicious homemade soup by Tammy

Chili Cup

$5.25

Homemade Chili

Chili Bowl

$6.25

Homemade Chili

Cater, Sub & Soup

$16.95

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$15.95

Grilled roast beef topped with bbq sauce on a toasted French roll.

Deckload

$13.95

Turkey, ham, swiss & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

French Dip

French Dip

$14.95

Roast beef, on grilled french roll served with au jus

Ham & Chedder Melt hoagie

Ham & Chedder Melt hoagie

$13.95

Ham & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

Highliner

Highliner

$14.95

Roast beef, turkey & ham, swiss & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

Karl's Favorite

Karl's Favorite

$14.95

Ham, jalepeno, chedder cheese, spinach, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

New York Bleu

$15.95

Roast beef, grilled onion & bleu cheese crumbles on grilled french roll with bleu cheese dressing

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

Roast beef, swiss cheese, sauteed bell pepper & onion on grilled french roll

Roast Beef & Roasted Red Pepper

Roast Beef & Roasted Red Pepper

$16.95

Roast beef, grilled red pepper & onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted hoagie with sriracha mayo

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

$15.95

Chicken sauteed in teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled onion & bell peppee on grilled french roll

Turkey Sunflower

Turkey Sunflower

$13.95

Turkey, chedder, sunflower seeds, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

Turkey Melt

$13.95

Turkey & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

Turkey, Bacon, Pepperoncini

Turkey, Bacon, Pepperoncini

$15.95

Turkey, bacon, pepperoncini, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie

SPECIAL Spicy Chicken Aioli

$14.95
Chicken Ceasar Sandwich

Chicken Ceasar Sandwich

$16.95

Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing on a toasted French roll.

Cold Sandwiches

Kicker ( This one is Legendary)

$14.95

Genoa & itailian salami, pepperoni, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, cherry pepper, onion & our secret itailian sauce

Big Bird ( Vegetarian Choice)

$13.95

Swiss & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper & cherry pepper on a hoagie

B.L.T.

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread

Club House

Club House

$16.95

Triple decker, bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread

Wraps

Wrap Turkey, Bacon & Peperoncini

$15.95

Turkey, bacon, pepperoncini, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion in a 12 inch Herb wrap.

Wrap Karl's Favorite

$14.95

Ham, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato & onion in a 12 inch herb wrap.

Wrap Teriyaki Chicken

Wrap Teriyaki Chicken

$16.95

Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheddar cheese in a 12 inch herb wrap.

Wrap Aimee's

$13.95

Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, sunflower seeds topped with ranch in a 12 inch herb wrap.

Wrap B.L.T.

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato in a 12 inch herb wrap.

Wrap Club House

$16.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato in a 12 inch herb wrap.

Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chicken tossed in franks red hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese & topped with ranch or blue cheese in a 12 inch wrap.

Wrap Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Wrap BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Hand Pressed Burgers

Hamburger

$14.95

Hand pressed burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

Smash Burger

$14.95

Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard on a toasted bun.

Cheese Burger

$15.95

Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

DOUBLE Cheese Burger

$18.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.95

Hand pressed burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

DOUBLE Bacon Cheese Burger

DOUBLE Bacon Cheese Burger

$20.95

Two hand pressed burgers, 2 x the bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

Chili Burger

$16.95

Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, toasted bun topped with our homemade chili.

Jalapeno Swiss Burger

Jalapeno Swiss Burger

$16.95

Hand pressed burger, jalapeño, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

McKinley Mac

McKinley Mac

$14.95

Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, 1000 island dressing on a triple layer toasted bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.95

Hand pressed burger, sauté mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger

$16.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch on a toasted bun.

BACON MCKINLY MAC

$17.95

Had pressed burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles & 1000 island on a triple layer toasted bun.

RODEO BURGER

$18.95

Hand pressed burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, onion rings, bbq sauce & Mayo on a toasted bun.

Spicy Chicken Aioli Burger

$16.95

Crispy chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Sriracha Mayo on a toasted bun.

Crispy Chicken HAWAIIAN BURGER

$15.95

Crispy chicken, ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island on a toasted bun.

Burger Melt w aujus

$16.95

Hand pressed burger, Swiss cheese, grilled onions on toasted white bread w/ au jus.

BBQ Crispy Chicken Bacon Burger

$16.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, bbq sauce on a toasted bun.

Single DOG PATTY (for mans best friend)

$4.75

Hand pressed seasoned beef patty.

Double Rodeo Burger

$22.95

Siren burger

$16.95

Teriyaki burger

$16.95

Stuffed Potato

Basic Stuffed Potato

$9.95

Sour cream, chedder cheese & onion

Grilled Chicken Potato

$13.95

Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, sour cream, chedder cheese & onion

Taco Stuffed potato

Taco Stuffed potato

$14.95
Fresh Veggie Potato

Fresh Veggie Potato

$14.95

Slightly seasoned zucchini, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, topped with tomato and sour cream

Chicken Veggie Potato

Chicken Veggie Potato

$14.95

Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, zuccihini, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, topped with tomato and sour cream

Broccoli, Chicken & Chedder Potato

Broccoli, Chicken & Chedder Potato

$14.95

Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, broccoli, chedder cheese & onion

Chili & Cheese Potato

Chili & Cheese Potato

$14.95

Homemade chili, cheese, onion, topped with tomato & sour cream

Meat & Cheese Potato

$14.95

Ham or turkey, chedder cheese & onion

Teriyaki Chicken Potato

$14.95

Kids & Lite Eaters

2 PC chicken strip

$8.95

2 chicken strips with a side ranch dressing

Dino Nuggets

$8.95

Six Dino nuggets with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Grilled white bread & chedder cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.95

Grilled white bread, ham & chedder cheese

Jalapeño, bacon grilled cheese

$13.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon & jalapeño on toasted white bread.

Kid smash burger

$10.95

Kid size hand pressed burger, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.

Meat & cheese Rollup

$9.95

Ham, turkey, roast beef rolled with swiss & cheeder cheese

Slider

Slider

$10.95

1/4 sub sandwich with ham or turkey, chedder cheese, lettuce and tomato

PB&J Uncrustable

$9.95

Dessert

Slice Cake or Pie or cinnamon roll

$7.95

Small Cookie

$2.25

Large Cookie

$3.89

Whole Strawberry or Orange coconut cake

$37.00

Polish Dogs

The Siren

The Siren

$12.95

A Polish dog in a French roll topped w/ spicy mayo, cheddar cheese, jalapeño, pickles, onions & Pico De Gallo

Loaded Dog

Loaded Dog

$12.95

Polish Dog topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion & sour cream

Chili & Cheese Dog

$12.95

Polish Dog in a French roll topped w/ homemade chili, cheese & onions

Stadium

Stadium

$10.95

Polish Dog in a French roll topped w/ ketchup, mustard, pickles & onions

New York Dog

$12.95

A polish dog in a toasted French roll topped with mustard, onion & sourcrout

Nacho Dog

$12.95

A polish dog in a toasted French roll topped with nacho cheese, jalapeño, onions, & Pico de Gallo

Memphis Dog

$12.95

A polish dog in a toasted French roll topped with. bacon bits, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & green onions

Beverages

Coffee- Fresh Ground

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

CHILD milk

$2.25

SMALL milk

$3.50

LARGE milk

$4.50

CHILD juice

$2.25

SMALL juice

$3.50

LARGE juice

$4.50

Body Armor

$6.25

Authentic Mexican Tacos

Slow cooked pork sholder topped with pico de gallo in a corn tortilla.

2 Taco

$8.00

4 Tacos

$16.00

6 Tacos

$24.00

8 Tacos

$32.00

10 Tacos

$40.00

Party Nachos

Party Nachos

$19.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

403 Water St. 496, Craig, AK 99921

Directions

Gallery
T.K.'s at the Craig Inn image
Map
More near Craig
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston