T.K.’s at the Craig Inn
403 Water St. 496
Craig, AK 99921
Appetizer
4pc Chicken Strip
4 pieces of deep fried chicken strips & French fries.
Cheese Sticks
8 cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries & cheddar cheese topped with our home made chili.
Chili Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese and our homemade chili.
Fries -or- Tater Barrels
Large basket of french fries.
Jalapeno Poppers
8 fiesta poppers served with sweet and sour sauce.
Loaded Potato Wedges
Potato wedges, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onions and sour cream.
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, onions, black olives, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream & chicken or beef.
Onion Rings -or- Potato Wedges
Large basket a deep fried onion rings.
Potstickers
8 deep-fried potstickers served with sweet-and-sour sauce.
Shrimp
12-14 deep fried shrimp served with sweet-and-sour sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
8 veggie spring rolls served with sweet-and-sour sauce.
Wings, Hot
8 Chicken wings tossed in Frank’s red hot sauce.
Wings, Teriyaki
8 chicken wings tossed in teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
Chips and Salsa -or- Chips & Cheese
Basket of tortilla chips served with pico de gallo.
Chips and Cheese
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.
Mac & Cheese Triangle Squares
Deep fried macaroni and cheese triangles -aka- “triangle squares” as young Henley would call them.
Truffle Frys
Mini Taco
Nacho Fries
PLATTER Party Platter
Wings BBQ
Fried Ravioli
Salads
SALAD -Grilled Chicken Oriental
Salad greens, grilled chicken, almomds, cheddar cheese, oriental dressing
SALAD- Mandarin Orange Chicken
Salad greens, grilled chicken, mandarin orange silces, orange vinaigrette dressing & cashews
SALAD -Chef
Salad greens, sliced ham, turkey & roast beef, swiss & cheddar cheese, tomato & onions
SALAD-Aimee's
Salad greens, sliced turkey, swiss & cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, tomato & onion
SALAD- Teriyaki Chicken
Salad greens, grilled chicken in teriyaki sauce, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, black olives, bell peppers
SALAD - House
Salad greens, chedder cheese, tomato, cucumber, onions & salad dressing
Soup & house salad
Cup of soup with a green salad.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Soup
Hot Sandwiches
BBQ Beef
Grilled roast beef topped with bbq sauce on a toasted French roll.
Deckload
Turkey, ham, swiss & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
French Dip
Roast beef, on grilled french roll served with au jus
Ham & Chedder Melt hoagie
Ham & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
Highliner
Roast beef, turkey & ham, swiss & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
Karl's Favorite
Ham, jalepeno, chedder cheese, spinach, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
New York Bleu
Roast beef, grilled onion & bleu cheese crumbles on grilled french roll with bleu cheese dressing
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast beef, swiss cheese, sauteed bell pepper & onion on grilled french roll
Roast Beef & Roasted Red Pepper
Roast beef, grilled red pepper & onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted hoagie with sriracha mayo
Teriyaki Chicken Sub
Chicken sauteed in teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled onion & bell peppee on grilled french roll
Turkey Sunflower
Turkey, chedder, sunflower seeds, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
Turkey Melt
Turkey & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
Turkey, Bacon, Pepperoncini
Turkey, bacon, pepperoncini, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted hoagie
SPECIAL Spicy Chicken Aioli
Chicken Ceasar Sandwich
Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing on a toasted French roll.
Cold Sandwiches
Kicker ( This one is Legendary)
Genoa & itailian salami, pepperoni, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, cherry pepper, onion & our secret itailian sauce
Big Bird ( Vegetarian Choice)
Swiss & chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper & cherry pepper on a hoagie
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread
Club House
Triple decker, bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread
Wraps
Wrap Turkey, Bacon & Peperoncini
Turkey, bacon, pepperoncini, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion in a 12 inch Herb wrap.
Wrap Karl's Favorite
Ham, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato & onion in a 12 inch herb wrap.
Wrap Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheddar cheese in a 12 inch herb wrap.
Wrap Aimee's
Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, sunflower seeds topped with ranch in a 12 inch herb wrap.
Wrap B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato in a 12 inch herb wrap.
Wrap Club House
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato in a 12 inch herb wrap.
Wrap Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in franks red hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese & topped with ranch or blue cheese in a 12 inch wrap.
Wrap Chicken Bacon Ranch
Wrap BBQ Chicken
Hand Pressed Burgers
Hamburger
Hand pressed burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
Smash Burger
Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard on a toasted bun.
Cheese Burger
Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
DOUBLE Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Hand pressed burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
DOUBLE Bacon Cheese Burger
Two hand pressed burgers, 2 x the bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
Chili Burger
Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, toasted bun topped with our homemade chili.
Jalapeno Swiss Burger
Hand pressed burger, jalapeño, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
McKinley Mac
Hand pressed burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, 1000 island dressing on a triple layer toasted bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hand pressed burger, sauté mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger
Crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch on a toasted bun.
BACON MCKINLY MAC
Had pressed burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles & 1000 island on a triple layer toasted bun.
RODEO BURGER
Hand pressed burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, onion rings, bbq sauce & Mayo on a toasted bun.
Spicy Chicken Aioli Burger
Crispy chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Sriracha Mayo on a toasted bun.
Crispy Chicken HAWAIIAN BURGER
Crispy chicken, ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island on a toasted bun.
Burger Melt w aujus
Hand pressed burger, Swiss cheese, grilled onions on toasted white bread w/ au jus.
BBQ Crispy Chicken Bacon Burger
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, bbq sauce on a toasted bun.
Single DOG PATTY (for mans best friend)
Hand pressed seasoned beef patty.
Double Rodeo Burger
Siren burger
Teriyaki burger
Stuffed Potato
Basic Stuffed Potato
Sour cream, chedder cheese & onion
Grilled Chicken Potato
Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, sour cream, chedder cheese & onion
Taco Stuffed potato
Fresh Veggie Potato
Slightly seasoned zucchini, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, topped with tomato and sour cream
Chicken Veggie Potato
Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, zuccihini, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, topped with tomato and sour cream
Broccoli, Chicken & Chedder Potato
Slightly seasoned grilled chicken, broccoli, chedder cheese & onion
Chili & Cheese Potato
Homemade chili, cheese, onion, topped with tomato & sour cream
Meat & Cheese Potato
Ham or turkey, chedder cheese & onion
Teriyaki Chicken Potato
Kids & Lite Eaters
2 PC chicken strip
2 chicken strips with a side ranch dressing
Dino Nuggets
Six Dino nuggets with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread & chedder cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled white bread, ham & chedder cheese
Jalapeño, bacon grilled cheese
Cheddar cheese, bacon & jalapeño on toasted white bread.
Kid smash burger
Kid size hand pressed burger, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard on a toasted bun.
Meat & cheese Rollup
Ham, turkey, roast beef rolled with swiss & cheeder cheese
Slider
1/4 sub sandwich with ham or turkey, chedder cheese, lettuce and tomato
PB&J Uncrustable
Dessert
Polish Dogs
The Siren
A Polish dog in a French roll topped w/ spicy mayo, cheddar cheese, jalapeño, pickles, onions & Pico De Gallo
Loaded Dog
Polish Dog topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion & sour cream
Chili & Cheese Dog
Polish Dog in a French roll topped w/ homemade chili, cheese & onions
Stadium
Polish Dog in a French roll topped w/ ketchup, mustard, pickles & onions
New York Dog
A polish dog in a toasted French roll topped with mustard, onion & sourcrout
Nacho Dog
A polish dog in a toasted French roll topped with nacho cheese, jalapeño, onions, & Pico de Gallo
Memphis Dog
A polish dog in a toasted French roll topped with. bacon bits, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & green onions
Authentic Mexican Tacos
Party Nachos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
403 Water St. 496, Craig, AK 99921