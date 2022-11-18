t o a s t LLC imageView gallery

7 Shapleigh Rd

Kittery, ME 03904

Order Again

Popular Items

The Romaine Calm
The Classic
Better with (s)age

sandwiches

Better with (s)age

Better with (s)age

$15.50

t o a s t, cashew 'cheese', honey crisp apples, caramelized onion, arugula, fresh sage (panini pressed sandwich)

The O.G. Toastie

The O.G. Toastie

$15.50

Not your typical grilled 'cheese'. t o a s t - planted. pesto - cashew 'cheese' - black berries- arugula - basil

The Classic

The Classic

$14.00

t o a s t - avocado - evoo - hemp hearts - black sesame seeds - micro greens - sea salt

The Stelly Belly

The Stelly Belly

$16.00

t o a s t - herbed chickpea smash - arugula - cucumber - carrot - black radish - avocado - plant-based mayo - micro greens

CINNAMON t o a s t CRUNCH

CINNAMON t o a s t CRUNCH

$15.00

t o a s t, organic almond butter, crisp apple compote, maple cardamom and cinnamon tahini drizzle, cinnamon vanilla grain-less 'nola'

The Romaine Calm

The Romaine Calm

$15.00

House-made spinach, garlic and chive cashew 'cheese' · crisp romaine · organic heirloom tomatoes · cucumbers · carrots · pickled red onion · avocado · pea shoots · dairy free, house-made ranch drizzle. (And of course...made on our very own, gluten free sourdough bread.)

The A-Town

The A-Town

$14.00

t o a s t - peanut butter - fresh berry smash - pepitas - black sesame seeds

The TT

The TT

$14.00

t o a s t - nut butter - planted. chia jam - banana - signature nut blend - chia seeds - local honey

tiny t o a s t

The Willow Bee

The Willow Bee

$10.00

tiny t o a s t - nut butter - planted. 'nutella' chocolate spread - choice of banana or strawberry - topped with bee pollen sprinkles

tiny 'cado

tiny 'cado

$10.00

tiny t o a s t, avocado and sea salt.

snacks

honey mamas chocolate

honey mamas chocolate

$6.00
elemental superfood seedbar

elemental superfood seedbar

$3.99
Joolies dates

Joolies dates

$2.00
YES bar SALE 50% OFF

YES bar SALE 50% OFF

$1.50
Lesser Evil Avocado-licious popcorn

Lesser Evil Avocado-licious popcorn

$4.00Out of stock
Lesser Evil popcorn

Lesser Evil popcorn

$1.00Out of stock
Lesser Evil puffs

Lesser Evil puffs

$2.50
Siete Chips RANCH

Siete Chips RANCH

$3.00
Siete Chips NACHO

Siete Chips NACHO

$3.00
Lesser Evil PEA NOTS

Lesser Evil PEA NOTS

$5.25Out of stock
Siete Chips FUEGO

Siete Chips FUEGO

$3.00
t o a s t CROUTONS

t o a s t CROUTONS

$6.00Out of stock
Lesser Evil NACHO Sun Poppers

Lesser Evil NACHO Sun Poppers

$5.50
Lesser Evil Sun Poppers pink salt

Lesser Evil Sun Poppers pink salt

$5.50Out of stock
Lesser Evil Sun Poppers (vegan)sour cream+onion

Lesser Evil Sun Poppers (vegan)sour cream+onion

$5.50

drinks

organic COFFEE 12 oz

organic COFFEE 12 oz

$3.00
BLACK COLD BREW

BLACK COLD BREW

$6.00Out of stock
boxed water

boxed water

$2.50Out of stock
CACAO OAT MILK COLD BREW

CACAO OAT MILK COLD BREW

$6.00Out of stock
Coconut water

Coconut water

$3.50
MATCHA OAT MILK LATTE

MATCHA OAT MILK LATTE

$6.00Out of stock
OLIPOP

OLIPOP

$3.95
DRAM lavender lemon

DRAM lavender lemon

$4.00
SOUND sparking rose tea

SOUND sparking rose tea

$4.50Out of stock
DRAM cardamom black tea

DRAM cardamom black tea

$4.00
DRAM citrus blossom

DRAM citrus blossom

$4.00Out of stock
Hot herbal tea

Hot herbal tea

$2.50
SOUND sparkling tea

SOUND sparkling tea

$4.00
spindrift grapefruit

spindrift grapefruit

$2.50
spindrift lemon

spindrift lemon

$2.50
spindrift lime

spindrift lime

$2.50Out of stock
SLINGSHOT Nitro flash brew coffee

SLINGSHOT Nitro flash brew coffee

$3.95
SLINGSHOT Coffee soda

SLINGSHOT Coffee soda

$3.00
SLINGSHOT Cold brew

SLINGSHOT Cold brew

$3.95
EVERYDAY BOOST cold-pressed juice

EVERYDAY BOOST cold-pressed juice

$9.50
spindrift mango orange

spindrift mango orange

$3.00
Poland Spring water

Poland Spring water

$1.75
SUMMER WATER watermelon lemon

SUMMER WATER watermelon lemon

$9.00Out of stock
TURMERIC OAT MILK LATTE

TURMERIC OAT MILK LATTE

$6.00Out of stock
spindrift half tea & half lemon

spindrift half tea & half lemon

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
A to-go style atmosphere, were I make and sell gluten free, whole-food, nutrient-dense sandwiches.

7 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME 03904

