T-Ravs 3582 E Jackson Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3582 E Jackson Blvd

Jackson, MO 63755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

T-Raditional Ravioli
Four Cheese Ravioli
12" Pizza

Bundles OO

Dinner for Two

$30.00

(1) 12" one topping pizza (1) order of ravioli (1) house salad

Deluxe Dinner for Two

$36.00

(1) 12" specialty pizza (1) order of ravioli (1) Caesar or Antipasto salad

Pasta for Two

$40.00

(1) Garlic Bread (1) House Salad (1) Fettuccini Alfredo (1) Spaghetti Marinara

Deluxe Pasta for Two

$50.00

(1) Garlic Cheese Bread (1) Caesar or Antipasto Salad (1) Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo (1) Spaghetti and Meatballs

Family Pizza Bundle

$62.00

(1) 16" one topping pizza (1) 16" specialty pizza (1) order ravioli (1) house salad

Family Party Pack

$95.00

(1) 16" one topping pizza (1) 16" specialty pizza (1) garlic cheese bread (2) orders ravioli (1) house or caesar salad (2) orders dessert ravioli

Appetizers OO

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Bites

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Bites

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Garlic oil, Parmesan cheese, served with Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, garlic, parmesan, tossed in buffalo. served with ranch

Caprese Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$9.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella Fondue, Crisp Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

French bread with house garlic butter, marinara

Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.00

French bread with house garlic butter, T-Ravs cheese blend, marinara

Loaded Cheese Bread

$9.00

French bread with house garlic butter, T-Ravs cheese blend, sausage, bell peppers, marinara

Big Bella

Big Bella

$8.00

T-Raditional ravioli filling stuffed portobello mushroom, T-Ravs cheese blend, lemon breadcrumbs

Shrimp Flatbread

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, butter, lemon, toast points

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Loaded Fries

$6.00

T-Ravs OO

T-Raditional Ravioli

T-Raditional Ravioli

$10.00

Beef, Pork, Parmesan, Soffrito

Four Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Ricotta, Provolone, Mozzarella, Romano

BBQ Ravioli

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork steak & taters

Buffalo Ravioli

Buffalo Ravioli

$10.00

Ground Chicken, mozzarella, hot sauce

Jalapeno Popper Ravioli

$10.00Out of stock

Jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon

Sandwiches OO

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, T-Ravs cheese blend, marinara

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Beef and pork meatballs, T-ravs cheese blend, marinara

Italian Beef and Peppers

Italian Beef and Peppers

$15.00

Braised Beef, sauteed onions and sweet peppers, T-Ravs cheese blend

Grinder Sandwich

$13.00

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$14.00

Pasta OO

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.00

Beef, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, T-ravs cheese blend, herb whipped ricotta

White Lasagna

White Lasagna

$15.00

Spinach, artichoke, T-Ravs cheese blend

Lemon Linguini

Lemon Linguini

$18.00

Lemon, garlic, cream, parmesan, shrimp, lemon breadcrumbs

Penne con Broccoli

$13.00

Broccoli, mushroom, garlic cream, roasted tomato

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Linguini Alfredo

Linguini Alfredo

$12.00

Salad OO

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, T-Ravs cheese blend, house Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, lemon breadcrumbs, house Caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, salami, crisp pepperoni, artichoke hearts, tomato, mozzarella, house Italian dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Antipasto Salad

$7.00

Dessert OO

Gooey Cheesecake T-Rav

$9.00

Cheesecake filling, Strawberry Dipping Sauce

Red Velvet T-Rav

Red Velvet T-Rav

$9.00

Gooey Butter Cake Filling, Blueberry Dipping Sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

ladyfingers, mascarpone, coffee, whipped cream

Cannoli

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie Ravs

$9.00

Kids OO

Kids T-Rav

$6.00

Three T-Ravs of your Choice, French Fries

Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Bites, French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread, American cheese, French fries

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Spaghetti, choice of marinara or butter sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, House Cheese Blend

16" Pizza

$16.00

Pizza Sauce, House Cheese Blend

Cauliflour Crust

$12.00

Online Specialty Pizza

12" House Special

$16.00

Sausage, onion, mushroom, roasted garlic

12" Deluxe

$16.00

Sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon

12" Meat

12" Meat

$16.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, onion

12" BBQ pork

$16.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, tomato, bell pepper

16" House Special

16" House Special

$25.00

Sausage, mushroom, onion, roasted garlic

16" Deluxe

$25.00

Sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, bacon

16" Meat

$25.00

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, bacon

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, onion

16" BBQ pork

$25.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, tomato, bell paper

Cauliflower House Special

$16.00

Cauliflower Meat

$16.00

Cauliflower Deluxe

$16.00

Cauliflower BBQ pork

$16.00

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Fitz’s Root Beer

$3.50

Fitz’s Orange Soda

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Bottle Sparkling Wine

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$30.00

BTL Lambrusco

$30.00

BTL Champagne

$55.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fueled by a passion for specialty Ravioli and supported with world class culinary experience we're proud to be Southeast Missouri's newest Italian eatery!

3582 E Jackson Blvd, Jackson, MO 63755

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

