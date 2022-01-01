- Home
T's Rockin Roadhouse Columbus, MI
1,174 Reviews
$$
8826 Gratiot Ave
Columbus, MI 48063
Popular Items
Soups
Appetizers
1 Lb Boneless Wings
Fresh Hand Cut chicken lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
1/2 Lb Boneless Wings
Fresh Hand Cut chicken lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Brussel Sprouts
Cheese Balls
Served with Ranch dressing.
Chicken Nacho Supreme
House fried tortilla chips, Chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Strips App
Hand-cut Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Ranch dressing.
Chips & Salsa
Our House Made Fresh Tortilla Chips served with Salsa.
Chips & Salsa w/Nacho Cheese
Our House Made Fresh Tortilla Chips served with Salsa, and Nacho Cheese.
Fried Shrimp
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Ranch dressing.
Nacho Supreme
House fried tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Pickle Fries
Potato Skins
Housemade potato skins loaded with blended cheeses, and topped with bacon & chives. Served with your choice of sour cream or ranch.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Spin Artichoke Dip
Made with fresh Garlic and a blend of cheese & spices, then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with your choice of grilled pita or tortilla chips.
Steak Bites
Tender chunks of steak dusted with Cajun spices and topped with our House Zip Sauce, Bleu Cheese crumbles and green onions. Served with Pita Bread.
Warm Pretzels
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Pulled Pork
1 LB Traditional Wings
1 LB of Jumbo fresh Bone-In Wings. Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown. Hand spun in your choice of Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Frank's Red Hot, Stinging Honey Garlic or Asian Ginger sauce.
Salads
Chicken Salad
A bed of fresh lettuce topped with your choice of seasoned char-grilled or crispy chicken, with bacon, shredded cheese, cucumber, tomato and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our House Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with crouton's and fresh seasoned char-grilled Chicken Breast.
Steak Caesar Salad
Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our House Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with crouton's and tender seasoned Steak.
Blackened Steak Salad
Blackened Chicken Breast, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with crouton's.
Spinach Salad
Burgers
T's Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a fresh Kaiser Roll. Add cheese for .75 cents.
T's House Burger
Topped with shredded lettuce, diced white onion, pickle chips, American cheese and thousand island dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with American cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with grilled Mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Rockin Rodeo Burger
Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Ragin Cajun Burger
Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sliced jalapeno peppers, Cajun seasoning and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
The Queen (Patty Melt)
Topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled Rye bread.
Signaure Sliders (2)
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato topped with mayo. Served on your choice of bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fresh grilled or crispy Chicken, shredded cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion and House Made Buffalo Ranch Sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fresh grilled or crispy Chicken, bacon, shredded cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and Housemade ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Fresh boneless, skinless marinated Chicken Breast Char-grilled with shredded Parmesan, Romaine lettuce and our House Caesar dressing.
Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled or crispy Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of sauce.
Cod Filet Sandwich
Wild caught North Pacific Alaskan Cod fillets. Lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato and served with lemon and tartar sauce.
Cuban Press
House Smoked Pork, grilled Ham, Salami, Swiss cheese, pickles and garlic mayo on naan bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Fresh sliced ham and american cheese grilled on Texas Toast.
Havana
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
The Rexford Sandwich
Fresh sliced ham, salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on naan bread.
Veggie Wrap
Chicken
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Boneless, skinless hand trimmed juicy Chicken Breasts marinated in our House recipe marinade and Char-grilled to perfection.
Chicken Tenders
Hand cut juicy Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Chicken Parm Dinner
Smothered Chicken Dinner
Steaks & Prime
House Specialties
Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese
Topped with our House Smoked Pulled Pork, frazzled onions and your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ Sauce.
Brisket Mac-N-Cheese
Topped with our House Smoked Brisket with your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ Sauce.
T's Pulled Pork Plate
Slow Smoked In-House for 12 hours! Tender and juicy pulled Pork served with your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Dinner (Pick 2)
Pulled Pork Tacos (3)
T's Rockin Chicken Bowl
Fish And Seafood
Sides
Kid's Meals
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Hand Cut and juicy marinated Chicken Breast lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with House Made French Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Cheeseburger
2 Beef Sliders topped with American cheese and pickle chips. Served with House Made French Fries.
Kid's Mac-N-Cheese
Our House Made Mac-N-Cheese served with House Made French Fries.
Kid's Fish & Chips
Wild caught North Pacific Alaskan Cod fillets. Lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with our House Made French Fries.
Kid's Sizzling Sirloin
A 6 Oz Cut of our certified Choice Sirloin. Served with your choice of 1 side.
Desserts
Extra Sauce
Bottled Beer
Bud Lite
Budwiser
Coors Lite
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Busch Light
Angry Orchard
Bell's Two Hearted
Blakes Blueberry Lemonade
Blakes Caramel Apple
Blakes Strawberry Lemonade
Blakes Triple Jam
Bud Select
Chug Lite
Corona
Corona Premier
Guiness
Labatts
Labatts Light
Labatts NA
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller High Life
Modelo
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Redd's Apple Ale
Select 55
Smirnoff Ice
Stella
Summer Shandy
Twisted Tea
w/Frosted Glass
Bud Zero
Bckt Bud
Bckt Bud Light
Bckt Busch Light
Bckt Miller Lite
Bckt Coors Light
Bckt Labatt
Bckt Labatt Light
Len Bucket
Mixed Drinks
Alabama Slammer
Almond Joy
Apple Jack
B-52
Bacardi& Coke
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Ceasar
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Top Shelf
Blowjob
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Mother
Blueberry Fizz
Blueberry Lemon Drop
Bruised P#@!#
Buttercrown
Captain &. Coke
Cherry Bomb
Cinnimon Toast Crunch
Colorado Bulldog
CoronaRita
Cosmopolitan
Frozen Coke
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach
Gimlet
Gin & Tonic
Gin Fizz
Good & Plenty
Green Tea
Hotty Toddy
Hummer
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jack & Coke
Jager Bomb
Jim Beam & Coke
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Kamikazee
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Lisa Drink
Long Island Bowl
Long Island Pint
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Miami Vice
Mini Beer
Mojito'
Momosa
Mudslide
Oatmeal Cookie
Old Fashion
Orange Crush
PB & J
Peach Bourbon Arnold Palmer
Pickleback
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside down
Prem Bowl Long Island
Prem Pint Long Island
Premium Bloody
Purple Rain
Raspberry Fizz
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Red Headed Slut
Ruby Relaxer
Rum &. Coke
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Seven & Seven
Sex On The Beach
Slippery Nipple
Sloe Comfortable Screw
Sloe Screw
Snake Bite
Spanish Coffee
Sriracha Bloody Mary
Straw Bourbon Tea
Strawberry Daiquiri
Superman
Sweet T's Punch
T's Blueberry Lemonade
T's Lemonade
T's Raspberry Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Three Wise Men
Toasted Almond Coffee
Tom Collins
Tootsie Roll Shooter
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Tea
White Claw
High Noon
Margaritas
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8826 Gratiot Ave, Columbus, MI 48063