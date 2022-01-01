Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

T's Rockin Roadhouse Columbus, MI

1,174 Reviews

$$

8826 Gratiot Ave

Columbus, MI 48063

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fish and Chips
Pickle Fries

Soups

All Soups are House Made

Bowl of Daily Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili Supreme

$6.00

Appetizers

1 Lb Boneless Wings

1 Lb Boneless Wings

$23.00

Fresh Hand Cut chicken lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

1/2 Lb Boneless Wings

1/2 Lb Boneless Wings

$13.00

Fresh Hand Cut chicken lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Cheese Balls

$10.00

Served with Ranch dressing.

Chicken Nacho Supreme

$17.00

House fried tortilla chips, Chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Strips App

Chicken Strips App

$13.00

Hand-cut Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Ranch dressing.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Our House Made Fresh Tortilla Chips served with Salsa.

Chips & Salsa w/Nacho Cheese

$8.00

Our House Made Fresh Tortilla Chips served with Salsa, and Nacho Cheese.

Fried Shrimp

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with Ranch dressing.

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$16.00

House fried tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Pickle Fries

$9.00
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Housemade potato skins loaded with blended cheeses, and topped with bacon & chives. Served with your choice of sour cream or ranch.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00
Spin Artichoke Dip

Spin Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Made with fresh Garlic and a blend of cheese & spices, then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with your choice of grilled pita or tortilla chips.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$16.00

Tender chunks of steak dusted with Cajun spices and topped with our House Zip Sauce, Bleu Cheese crumbles and green onions. Served with Pita Bread.

Warm Pretzels

$9.00

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.00

Quesadilla Pulled Pork

$13.00
1 LB Traditional Wings

1 LB Traditional Wings

$19.00

1 LB of Jumbo fresh Bone-In Wings. Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown. Hand spun in your choice of Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Frank's Red Hot, Stinging Honey Garlic or Asian Ginger sauce.

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00

A bed of fresh lettuce topped with your choice of seasoned char-grilled or crispy chicken, with bacon, shredded cheese, cucumber, tomato and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our House Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with crouton's and fresh seasoned char-grilled Chicken Breast.

Steak Caesar Salad

$16.00

Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our House Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with crouton's and tender seasoned Steak.

Blackened Steak Salad

Blackened Steak Salad

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with crouton's.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Burgers

T's Gourmet Burgers Are Made From The Highest USDA Grade Of Beef. Fresh Ground, Never Frozen And Char-Grilled to Perfection. (All Sliders Are Served In Groups Of Three) Served With Our House Made French Fries.

T's Burger

$10.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a fresh Kaiser Roll. Add cheese for .75 cents.

T's House Burger

$12.00

Topped with shredded lettuce, diced white onion, pickle chips, American cheese and thousand island dressing.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Topped with American cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Topped with grilled Mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Rockin Rodeo Burger

Rockin Rodeo Burger

$14.00

Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Ragin Cajun Burger

Ragin Cajun Burger

$15.00

Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sliced jalapeno peppers, Cajun seasoning and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

The Queen (Patty Melt)

The Queen (Patty Melt)

$12.00

Topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled Rye bread.

Signaure Sliders (2)

$8.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Our Hand Crafted Signature Sandwiches & Wraps Are Made With The Freshest Ingredients. All Are Served With Our House Made French Fries.

BLT

$11.00

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato topped with mayo. Served on your choice of bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fresh grilled or crispy Chicken, shredded cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion and House Made Buffalo Ranch Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Fresh grilled or crispy Chicken, bacon, shredded cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and Housemade ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Fresh boneless, skinless marinated Chicken Breast Char-grilled with shredded Parmesan, Romaine lettuce and our House Caesar dressing.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh grilled or crispy Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of sauce.

Cod Filet Sandwich

$18.00

Wild caught North Pacific Alaskan Cod fillets. Lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato and served with lemon and tartar sauce.

Cuban Press

$16.00

House Smoked Pork, grilled Ham, Salami, Swiss cheese, pickles and garlic mayo on naan bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Fresh sliced ham and american cheese grilled on Texas Toast.

Havana

$13.00

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$13.00
The Rexford Sandwich

The Rexford Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham, salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on naan bread.

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Chicken

We Serve Only The Highest Quality Hand Trimmed Chicken That Is Fresh And Never Frozen. Marinated In Our House Recipe Marinade, Chef Seasoned And Cooked To Perfection. All Dinners Come With Your Choice Of Two Sides. (Unless Otherwise Noted)

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Boneless, skinless hand trimmed juicy Chicken Breasts marinated in our House recipe marinade and Char-grilled to perfection.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Hand cut juicy Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.00

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Steaks & Prime

At T's We Serve Fresh, Never Frozen, USDA Aged Top Choice Hand Cut Steaks. Chef Seasoned With Our House Blend Seasonings And Char-Grilled To Your Specification. Served With Our House Recipe Zip Sauce. All Dinners Include Your Choice Of Two Sides. (Unless Otherwise Noted)

Sizzling Sirloin

$25.00

A 12 Oz hand cut certified Choice Sirloin. A steak lover's steak.

House Specialties

T's House Made Creamy Mac-N-Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese

$16.00

Topped with our House Smoked Pulled Pork, frazzled onions and your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ Sauce.

Brisket Mac-N-Cheese

$17.00

Topped with our House Smoked Brisket with your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ Sauce.

T's Pulled Pork Plate

T's Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Slow Smoked In-House for 12 hours! Tender and juicy pulled Pork served with your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Dinner (Pick 2)

$21.00

Pulled Pork Tacos (3)

$11.00

T's Rockin Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Fish And Seafood

All Dinners Are Served With Your Choice Of Two Sides. (Unless Otherwise Noted)
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Wild caught North Pacific Alaskan Cod fillets. Lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with our House Made French Fries and your choice of Soup, Salad, or Coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.00
Perch

Perch

$26.00

Perch fillets lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

House Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Nacho Cheese (3.25oz)

$1.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Corn

$3.00

Baby Carrots

$4.00

Kid's Meals

12 and Under Only Please

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Hand Cut and juicy marinated Chicken Breast lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with House Made French Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

2 Beef Sliders topped with American cheese and pickle chips. Served with House Made French Fries.

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Our House Made Mac-N-Cheese served with House Made French Fries.

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$11.00

Wild caught North Pacific Alaskan Cod fillets. Lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with our House Made French Fries.

Kid's Sizzling Sirloin

Kid's Sizzling Sirloin

$14.00Out of stock

A 6 Oz Cut of our certified Choice Sirloin. Served with your choice of 1 side.

Desserts

Donuts (15) Cin/Sugar

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Bottled Beer

Bud Lite

$3.50

Budwiser

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Busch Light

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.50

Blakes Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Blakes Caramel Apple

$3.00

Blakes Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Blakes Triple Jam

$3.00Out of stock

Bud Select

$3.75

Chug Lite

$2.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$6.00

Guiness

$5.00

Labatts

$3.75

Labatts Light

$3.75

Labatts NA

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.25

Modelo

$5.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Redd's Apple Ale

$5.00

Select 55

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$5.00

w/Frosted Glass

Bud Zero

$4.00

Bckt Bud

$16.00

Bckt Bud Light

$16.00

Bckt Busch Light

$16.00

Bckt Miller Lite

$16.00

Bckt Coors Light

$16.00

Bckt Labatt

$16.00

Bckt Labatt Light

$16.00

Len Bucket

$12.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

Almond Joy

$4.00

Apple Jack

$4.00

B-52

$6.00

Bacardi& Coke

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$4.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Ceasar

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$8.00

Blowjob

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blue Mother

$15.00

Blueberry Fizz

$7.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

Bruised P#@!#

$6.00

Buttercrown

$6.50

Captain &. Coke

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Cinnimon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

CoronaRita

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Frozen Coke

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Georgia Peach

$7.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Gin & Tonic

$3.75

Gin Fizz

$4.00

Good & Plenty

$4.50

Green Tea

$6.00

Hotty Toddy

$5.00

Hummer

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jack & Coke

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jim Beam & Coke

$5.00

Johnny Vegas

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikazee

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Lisa Drink

$2.00

Long Island Bowl

$16.00

Long Island Pint

$9.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Miami Vice

$7.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Mojito'

$8.00

Momosa

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50

Old Fashion

$8.00

Orange Crush

$7.00

PB & J

$7.00

Peach Bourbon Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Pickleback

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple Upside down

$4.00

Prem Bowl Long Island

$20.00

Prem Pint Long Island

$13.00

Premium Bloody

$6.00

Purple Rain

$9.00

Raspberry Fizz

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Ruby Relaxer

$5.00

Rum &. Coke

$4.50

Rum Runner

$7.50

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Salty Dog

Screwdriver

$4.25

Seabreeze

$4.00

Seven & Seven

$4.25

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$4.50

Sloe Comfortable Screw

$5.00

Sloe Screw

$4.00

Snake Bite

$4.00

Spanish Coffee

$7.00

Sriracha Bloody Mary

$5.50

Straw Bourbon Tea

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Superman

$5.00

Sweet T's Punch

$7.00

T's Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

T's Lemonade

$7.00

T's Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Three Wise Men

$5.00

Toasted Almond Coffee

$7.00

Tom Collins

$4.50

Tootsie Roll Shooter

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$4.50

White Russian

$6.50

White Tea

$6.00

White Claw

12oz WC Raspberry

$5.00

12 oz WC Black Cherry

$5.00

12oz WC Blackberry

$5.00Out of stock

12oz WC Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

12oz WC Lime

$5.00Out of stock

12oz WC Pineapple

$5.00Out of stock

12oz WC Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

12oz WC Tangerine

$5.00Out of stock

16oz WC Mango

$5.00

High Noon

Black Cherry

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Lemon

$6.00

Lime

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Passsion Fruit

$6.00Out of stock

Peach

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Nutrl

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Nutrl Mango

$6.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$6.00Out of stock

Nutrl Pineapple

$6.00

Rum Buckets

Cruzan Punch Bucket

$12.00

Santa Cruz Delight

$13.00

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Raspberry Margarita

$8.00

Hawaiian Margarita

$10.00

Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Lemonade Margarita

$10.00

Fall Drinks

Apple Pie Mule

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Shirts

L T-Shirt

$15.00

Small Long Sleeve

$20.00

Med Long Sleeve

$20.00

Large Long Sleeve

$20.00

Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Jackets

Small Jackets

$40.00

Med Jackets

$40.00

Large Jackets

$40.00

XL Jackets

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8826 Gratiot Ave, Columbus, MI 48063

Directions

Gallery
T's Rockin Roadhouse image
T's Rockin Roadhouse image
T's Rockin Roadhouse image

