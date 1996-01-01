Restaurant header imageView gallery

T's Wine Bar & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

529 Pacific St

Stamford, CT 06902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Clams (6)

$15.00

Parmesan, breadcrumbs, topped with chopped garlic, parsley leaves with white sauce.

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Calamari Arrabbiata

$18.00

Fried calamari sauteed with vinegar pepper and San Marzano tomatoes.

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Order Of Garlic Rolls

$8.00

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with spicy tomato sauce, lemon wedge.

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Panko breaded fresh mozzarella in a bed of tomato sauce garnished with Parmesan Reggiano.

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.95

Mozzarella Tomato Caprese

$12.95

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Mussels sauteed with San Marzano, tomatoes, crushed red pepper served in a bread bowl.

Sausage Pepper App

$16.95

Served in a bed of sauce with Parmigiana garnished, fresh parsley.

Steamed Clams Sauted (12)

$17.00

T's Special Cold Antipasto (For 2)

$39.00

For 2. Prosciutto, capicola, soppressata, ham, burrata, roasted bell peppers, olives, feta cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano.

T's Special Hot Antipasto (For 2)

$49.00

For 2. Baked clams oreganata, sauteed mussels oreganata, fried mozzarella, eggplant rollatini.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$15.00

Clam Casino

$1.95

Calamari Fradivolo

$12.95

Oreganata Platter For 2

$75.00

Baked Dishes

Baked Ravioli

$17.95

Cheese ravioli with shaved Parmesan.

Baked Ziti

$18.00

With ricotta and mozzarella.

Baked Ziti Bolognese

$22.95

With meat sauce.

Baked Zitti Siciliano

$18.00

With eggplant, ziti noodle with marinara.

Cannelloni

$18.00

Lasagna (Cheese)

$15.00

Layered pasta with ricotta and cheese.

Manicotti

$18.00

Pasta rolled with ricotta and Buffalo mozzarella.

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Layered semolina pasta sheets with ground sirloin, ground veal and chopped meat with ricotta and mozzarella.

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella.

Vegie Lasagna

$16.95

Specials

Alfredo Cream Sauce

$12.95

Arrabiatta

$13.95

Brunch

$63.95

Clam Sauce (Red)

$18.95

Clam Sauce (White)

$21.95

Filetto Di Pomodoro

$15.95

Marinara

$15.95

Meat

$16.00

Puttanesca

$15.95

Vodka

$12.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.

Burger A La Bishmok

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.

Chicken Avocado Burger

$15.95

Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.

Hamburger

$10.95

Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.

Infused Blue Cheese Burger

$14.95

Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.

Pizza Burger

$11.95

Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Calzones & Rolls

Broccoli Roll

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.00

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Chicken Parm Roll

$12.95

Eggplant Parm Roll

$8.00

Meat Calzone

$13.00

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$12.00

Spinach Roll

$8.00

Stromboli Roll

$8.00

Peperoni Rool

$7.00

Desserts

Amaretto Truffle

$12.00

Brownie

$11.00

Cake Service

$5.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Cheese Cake Sampler

$25.00

Cheese Plate

$9.95

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Shell Mini Cannoli

$3.95

Cream Puff

$5.95

Dessert Platter

$29.95

Italian Cheesecake

$8.95

Lava Cake

$11.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Ny Cheesecake

$9.95

Pistachio

$9.95

Pistachio Truffle

$12.00

Profiterole

$6.25

T's Zeppoles

$9.95

Tartufo

$12.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Zeppoles

$3.95

Zuppa Inglese

$7.95

Rum Punch

$10.00

Dinner Entrees

Sole Almondine

$29.00

1/2 Tray Parm

$75.95

Branzino

$29.00

Chicken And Poscuitto Rollintini

$29.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$18.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$29.95

Chicken Cordon Blue

$27.00

Chicken Florentino

$19.95

Chicken Francese

$21.00

3 egg battered chicken fillets with lemon, butter white wine sauce and garnished with roasted potato bites.

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Panko breaded chicken fillet topped with chopped arugula, diced red onion and tomato.

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Chicken Picata

$17.95

Chicken Piccatta With Broccoli Rape

$19.95

Chicken Scarpariello

$29.00

Chicken Sorrentino

$26.00

2 lightly battered chicken breast seared with a layer of prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a white wine sauce, breaded eggplant, garnished with roasted potato bites.

Chicken Special

$18.95

Chickenflorentino

$19.95

Curry Goat

$35.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$25.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Panko breaded eggplant with homemade tomato sauce, baked with fresh mozzarella cheese and served with side of angel hair.

Family Style Chicken Dinner

$29.95

Filet Sole

$20.95

Fish Bowl

$32.95

Fritatta

$15.95

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Dog

$4.95

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Wild caught salmon, grilled medium with lemon and olive oil, served with spinach and roasted potatoes.

Grilled Shell Steak

$26.95

Grilled Veggie Plater

$15.95

Grilled Veggie Platter

$16.00

Jalapeno Chicken

$19.95

Linguini Clams Pancetta

$25.95

Lobster Plate And Shrimp

$35.95

Mixed Seafood Plate

$34.95

Pannapenele Plate

$13.95

Polennta Plater

$25.95

Pork Chop Scarpariello

$26.95

Pork Chop Special

$22.95

Rib Eye Steak

$32.95

Rissoto Bolognesse

$21.95

Sausage And Pepper Special

$18.95

Sausage Peppers

$12.95

Sauteed Zucchinni

$35.00

Seafood Marinaria

$39.95

Shellfish Platter

$39.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

6 butterflied shrimp in a San Marzano tomato sauce with crushed red pepper and served with fettuccini.

Shrimp Marinara

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$29.95

Slice Steak 8 Oz

$25.00

Sliced Steak 16 Oz

$35.95

Snapper

$26.00

Snapper Alla Fiero

$29.95

Snapper Plater

$32.95

Steamed Veggie Platter

$15.95

Suppa Di Pesce

$32.95

T Bone Special

$29.00

T Bone Steak

$36.00

T's Eggplant

$18.95

T's Shrimp

$26.00

6 butterfly shrimp in a tomato basil cream sauce, served with roasted potatoes.

T's Steak Diana Ny Cut

$39.95

Tomato Basil Cream Rissotto

$22.95

Veal Francese

$26.00

Veal Marsala

$32.50

Veal Milanese

$32.50

Veal Osso Bucco

$29.95

Veal Paillard

$26.00

Veal Parmigiana

$32.95

Veal Proscuitto Burrata

$32.95

Veal Sorrentino

$32.95

Veal Special

$39.00

Catering

$35.95

Hot & Cold Heros

Broccoli Rabe Hero

$9.95

With sausage and mozzarella.

Chicken Italiano

$18.00

With lettuce and mayo.

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Chicken Milanese Hero

$8.95

With lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Parm Hero

$14.00

With mozzarella.

Eggplant Parm Hero

$16.00

With mozzarella.

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ham & Cheese

$13.95

Italian Combo

$8.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$9.95

Pepper & Egg

$7.95

Potato & Egg Hero

$7.95

Sausage Parm Hero

$9.95

Sausage Pepper Hero

$15.95

Shrimp Parm Hero

$12.95

Steak & Peppers Hero

$19.95

T's Famous Sicilian Godfather

$10.95

Veal Parm Hero

$9.95

With mozzarella.

Pasta Dinners

Angel Hair

$25.00

Sauteed pasta with fresh arugula, tomatoes, 3 shrimp in a light sauce.

Angel Hair Marinara

$17.95

Bogatini Con Sardi

$21.50

Family Style Pasta

$19.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.50

With fresh made cream sauce.

Fettuccini With Broccoli Rape

$17.00

Fettucini Marinara

$17.00

Fettuccini, roasted garlic, crushed San Marzano tomatoes and fresh basil.

Gorgonzola Orecchiete

$17.95

Kid'spasta

$7.95

Linguini Carbonara

$28.00

Linguini Clam Sauce

$18.95

With fresh clam sauce. Red Sauce or White Sauce.

Linguini With Vegetables

$14.95

Lobster For 2

$49.95

Lobster Ravioli

$32.95

Lobster Special

$39.95

Orecchiete

$19.00

Paglia & Fieno Alla Papalina

$22.00

Prosciutto, peas mushroom sauce, egg noodle with spinach.

Pasta Ala Nonna

$22.00

Pasta Fagoli Meat Sauce

$21.95

Pasta Special

$17.95

Penne & Broccoli

$19.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Handmade noodles with shallots, pancetta, prosciutto and bacon with tomato cream sauce.

Pennew/shrimp &broc

$22.95

With shrimp, broccoli, garlic and aioli.

Rib Ravioli

$16.95

Shrimp Garlic And Oil

$16.95

Side Of Pasta

$6.95

Side Order Fresh Pasta

$12.95

Spaghetti

$12.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.95

With meat sauce.

Substitute Pasta

Pin Wheels

Bacon & Cheese Pin Wheel

$6.00

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$8.50

Sausage

$6.00

Spinach

$8.50

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Prosciutto di parma, sopressata, provolone, olives, roasted peppers and sliced vine ripe tomatoes.

Arrugula Salad

$13.95

Arrugula Salad Special

$19.95

Chopped Sicilian Tossed Salad

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, provolone, ham, olives with house dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with our Caesar dressing and croutons.

Classic Spinach Salad

$14.00

Spinach with sliced mushrooms and hot bacon dressing, red wine vinegar.

Family Style

$15.95

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine, tomatoes, white onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, diced zucchini, house dressing.

Mozz Tomato Basil Prochitio Strawberry

$17.95

Salmon Salad(6-8 Oz)

$15.95

Greens, tomatoes, olives, poached fresh salmon and capers with Italian dressing.

Special Salad

$11.95

Steak And Egg

$21.00

T's Cobb Salad

$18.00

Chopped greens, kernel corn, avocado, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs, Kalamata olives, Gorgonzola cheese with vinaigrette dressing.

Tomato Basil Salad

$8.95

Fresh vine ripe tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.

Tossed Italian Salad

$10.95

Tuna Fish Salad

$9.95

Full Tray Greek Salad

$79.95

1/2 Caesar Salad

$35.00

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$39.95

1/2 Tray Tossed Italian Salad

$45.95

Side Orders

Avocado Side

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.95

Broccoli Rabe Side Order

$10.00

Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$11.00

Chicken Cuttlet

$2.95

Escarole & Beans

$9.00

French Fries

$8.00

Grill Chicken Side

$6.95

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.95

Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Quart Of Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Sausage (2)

$9.00

Sausage And Meat Balls

$9.95

Side Mixed Veggies

$9.00

Side Of Pasta

$6.95

Spinach, Garlic & Oil

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Sauted Spinach

$9.95

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Escarole & Beans. Soup

$8.00

Lentil

$10.00

Minestrone

$9.95

Peppers, zucchini, celery, carrots, garlic, onion, broccoli and mushrooms in a tomato broth with noodles.

Pasta E Fagioli

$11.00

Red and white beans in a tomato broth with noodles.

Spicy Chicken Noodle

$12.95

Straciatella Florentina

$12.00

Egg drop soup served with sauteed spinach topped with Parmigiano Romano.

Straciatella Alla Romana

$8.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Catering

$65.00

Qt Penne Vodka

$19.50

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Sierra Mist 2 Litter

$5.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

Schewpps Sparkling

$3.00

Pure Leaf

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$10.50

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Red Bull

$6.50

Small Pelegrino

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Cappucino

$6.50

Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Chochlate

$5.00

Alcohol

$6 Shots

$6.00

1800

$12.00+

3 Part Monday

$6.00

Absolut

$13.00+

Altos

$12.00+

Aperol

$15.00

Armeretto

$10.50

Irish Shot

$11.00+

Grappa

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00+

Bowl

$35.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00+

Frangelico

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00+

Captain Morgan

$11.00+

Casa Migos Blanco

$14.00+

Casa Migos Repesado

$15.00+

Casa Shot

$12.00

Champagne

$30.00

Clasa Azul

$39.00

Mojito

$14.00

Don Julio

$13.00+

Wedsday Termana

$5.00

Espolon

$12.00

Expreso Promo

$6.00

Negroni

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Margarita

$15.50

Long Island

$18.00

Expresso Martini

$16.50

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Hennesy

$14.50

Henny Shot

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.50+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00

Beefeater

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00+

Ketal One

$14.00+

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00+

Malfy

$12.00+

Malibu

$13.50+

Milagro

$11.00

$5\Margrita

$5.00

Patron

$13.00+

Promo Martini

$6.00

Promo Mojito

$6.00

Red Sangria

$12.00+

Redemption Bourbon

$11.00+

Redemption Rye

$11.00+

Espolan Shot

$5.00

Remmy

$15.00

Ron And Coca Cola

$12.00

Run And Coca Cola

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Salignac (Well Henny)

$11.50

Shot

$10.00

Stoli

$11.00

Tanquery

$14.00

Teramana

$13.00

Titos

$11.00+

Vocka Limonade

$12.00

Well Gin

$9.00+

Well Rum

$9.00+

Well Tequila

$9.00+

Well Vodka

$9.00+

Well Whiskey

$9.00+

White Sangria

$12.00+

Woodford

$13.00

Covousieer

$15.00

6 Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Kettel

$15.00

Monday Shot

$2.00

Gt Shot

$6.00

5 Beer Bucket Promo Thurday

$25.00

Green Tea Drink

$9.50

Ciroc

$11.75

BOGO

Mocktail

$9.00

Wray And Nephew

$10.75

Mount Gay

$11.00

Blow Job Shot

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Monday Drink

$4.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Myers's Rum

$13.00

Fireball

$10.00

Champwgne

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Irish Shot

$7.00

Moscow Mule Promo

$7.00

Spicy Marg Promo

$7.00

Frenc Martini

$15.00

Knobbs Creek

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Pimk Whitney

$11.50

Promo Rum Punch

$10.00

French Martini

$15.00

Pitcher Of Sangria

$39.95

Sex On The Beach

$14.00

Brunch Shot

$7.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Jungle Juice

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Promo Mules

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$16.50

Saturday Mojito

$8.00

Baileys

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Cincoro

$35.00

Blue Hawian

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Monday Double

$4.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Sex On Beach Promo

$7.00

Oban 14

$19.00

Bacardi

$12.50

Heradura

$16.00

Teramana Promo

$5.00

Tuesday Casa Shot Sp

$5.00

Signature Drinks

Blue Mango

$13.00

Cafe Italiano

$13.00

Coconut Trash Can

$12.00

Desire

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Italian Sidecar

$14.00

Jolly Rancher

$13.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Orange-tini

$15.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$13.00

Rose Fragolla

$13.00

Sour Punch

$12.00

T's Negroni

$14.00

T's Reese's

$13.00

Dark And Stormy

$13.00

Malibu Breeze

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00<