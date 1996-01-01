T's Wine Bar & Restaurant
529 Pacific St
Stamford, CT 06902
Appetizers
Baked Clams (6)
Parmesan, breadcrumbs, topped with chopped garlic, parsley leaves with white sauce.
Buffalo Wings
Calamari Arrabbiata
Fried calamari sauteed with vinegar pepper and San Marzano tomatoes.
Chicken Fingers
Order Of Garlic Rolls
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Calamari
Served with spicy tomato sauce, lemon wedge.
Fried Mozzarella
Panko breaded fresh mozzarella in a bed of tomato sauce garnished with Parmesan Reggiano.
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella Tomato Caprese
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Mussels sauteed with San Marzano, tomatoes, crushed red pepper served in a bread bowl.
Sausage Pepper App
Served in a bed of sauce with Parmigiana garnished, fresh parsley.
Steamed Clams Sauted (12)
T's Special Cold Antipasto (For 2)
For 2. Prosciutto, capicola, soppressata, ham, burrata, roasted bell peppers, olives, feta cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano.
T's Special Hot Antipasto (For 2)
For 2. Baked clams oreganata, sauteed mussels oreganata, fried mozzarella, eggplant rollatini.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Clam Casino
Calamari Fradivolo
Oreganata Platter For 2
Baked Dishes
Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with shaved Parmesan.
Baked Ziti
With ricotta and mozzarella.
Baked Ziti Bolognese
With meat sauce.
Baked Zitti Siciliano
With eggplant, ziti noodle with marinara.
Cannelloni
Lasagna (Cheese)
Layered pasta with ricotta and cheese.
Manicotti
Pasta rolled with ricotta and Buffalo mozzarella.
Meat Lasagna
Layered semolina pasta sheets with ground sirloin, ground veal and chopped meat with ricotta and mozzarella.
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella.
Vegie Lasagna
Specials
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.
Burger A La Bishmok
Cheeseburger
Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.
Chicken Avocado Burger
Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.
Hamburger
Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.
Infused Blue Cheese Burger
Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.
Pizza Burger
Fresh ground prime chuck only. Served with fries, burgers made on premises, freshly made to order.
Veggie Burger
Calzones & Rolls
Desserts
Amaretto Truffle
Brownie
Cake Service
Cannoli
Carrot Cake
Cheese Cake Sampler
Cheese Plate
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Shell Mini Cannoli
Cream Puff
Dessert Platter
Italian Cheesecake
Lava Cake
Ny Cheesecake
Pistachio
Pistachio Truffle
Profiterole
T's Zeppoles
Tartufo
Tiramisu
Zeppoles
Zuppa Inglese
Rum Punch
Dinner Entrees
Sole Almondine
1/2 Tray Parm
Branzino
Chicken And Poscuitto Rollintini
Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Cordon Blue
Chicken Florentino
Chicken Francese
3 egg battered chicken fillets with lemon, butter white wine sauce and garnished with roasted potato bites.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Milanese
Panko breaded chicken fillet topped with chopped arugula, diced red onion and tomato.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Picata
Chicken Piccatta With Broccoli Rape
Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken Sorrentino
2 lightly battered chicken breast seared with a layer of prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a white wine sauce, breaded eggplant, garnished with roasted potato bites.
Chicken Special
Chickenflorentino
Curry Goat
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant Parmigiana
Panko breaded eggplant with homemade tomato sauce, baked with fresh mozzarella cheese and served with side of angel hair.
Family Style Chicken Dinner
Filet Sole
Fish Bowl
Fritatta
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Dog
Grilled Salmon
Wild caught salmon, grilled medium with lemon and olive oil, served with spinach and roasted potatoes.
Grilled Shell Steak
Grilled Veggie Plater
Grilled Veggie Platter
Jalapeno Chicken
Linguini Clams Pancetta
Lobster Plate And Shrimp
Mixed Seafood Plate
Pannapenele Plate
Polennta Plater
Pork Chop Scarpariello
Pork Chop Special
Rib Eye Steak
Rissoto Bolognesse
Sausage And Pepper Special
Sausage Peppers
Sauteed Zucchinni
Seafood Marinaria
Shellfish Platter
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
6 butterflied shrimp in a San Marzano tomato sauce with crushed red pepper and served with fettuccini.
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Scampi
Slice Steak 8 Oz
Sliced Steak 16 Oz
Snapper
Snapper Alla Fiero
Snapper Plater
Steamed Veggie Platter
Suppa Di Pesce
T Bone Special
T Bone Steak
T's Eggplant
T's Shrimp
6 butterfly shrimp in a tomato basil cream sauce, served with roasted potatoes.
T's Steak Diana Ny Cut
Tomato Basil Cream Rissotto
Veal Francese
Veal Marsala
Veal Milanese
Veal Osso Bucco
Veal Paillard
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Proscuitto Burrata
Veal Sorrentino
Veal Special
Catering
Hot & Cold Heros
Broccoli Rabe Hero
With sausage and mozzarella.
Chicken Italiano
With lettuce and mayo.
Chicken Melt
Chicken Milanese Hero
With lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Parm Hero
With mozzarella.
Eggplant Parm Hero
With mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken Hero
With lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Ham & Cheese
Italian Combo
Meatball Parm Hero
Pepper & Egg
Potato & Egg Hero
Sausage Parm Hero
Sausage Pepper Hero
Shrimp Parm Hero
Steak & Peppers Hero
T's Famous Sicilian Godfather
Veal Parm Hero
With mozzarella.
Pasta Dinners
Angel Hair
Sauteed pasta with fresh arugula, tomatoes, 3 shrimp in a light sauce.
Angel Hair Marinara
Bogatini Con Sardi
Family Style Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
With fresh made cream sauce.
Fettuccini With Broccoli Rape
Fettucini Marinara
Fettuccini, roasted garlic, crushed San Marzano tomatoes and fresh basil.
Gorgonzola Orecchiete
Kid'spasta
Linguini Carbonara
Linguini Clam Sauce
With fresh clam sauce. Red Sauce or White Sauce.
Linguini With Vegetables
Lobster For 2
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Special
Orecchiete
Paglia & Fieno Alla Papalina
Prosciutto, peas mushroom sauce, egg noodle with spinach.
Pasta Ala Nonna
Pasta Fagoli Meat Sauce
Pasta Special
Penne & Broccoli
Penne Alla Vodka
Handmade noodles with shallots, pancetta, prosciutto and bacon with tomato cream sauce.
Pennew/shrimp &broc
With shrimp, broccoli, garlic and aioli.
Rib Ravioli
Shrimp Garlic And Oil
Side Of Pasta
Side Order Fresh Pasta
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Bolognese
With meat sauce.
Substitute Pasta
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto di parma, sopressata, provolone, olives, roasted peppers and sliced vine ripe tomatoes.
Arrugula Salad
Arrugula Salad Special
Chopped Sicilian Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, provolone, ham, olives with house dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with our Caesar dressing and croutons.
Classic Spinach Salad
Spinach with sliced mushrooms and hot bacon dressing, red wine vinegar.
Family Style
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, white onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, diced zucchini, house dressing.
Mozz Tomato Basil Prochitio Strawberry
Salmon Salad(6-8 Oz)
Greens, tomatoes, olives, poached fresh salmon and capers with Italian dressing.
Special Salad
Steak And Egg
T's Cobb Salad
Chopped greens, kernel corn, avocado, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs, Kalamata olives, Gorgonzola cheese with vinaigrette dressing.
Tomato Basil Salad
Fresh vine ripe tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
Tossed Italian Salad
Tuna Fish Salad
Full Tray Greek Salad
1/2 Caesar Salad
1/2 Tray Greek Salad
1/2 Tray Tossed Italian Salad
Side Orders
Avocado Side
Baked Potato
Broccoli Rabe Side Order
Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Chicken Cuttlet
Escarole & Beans
French Fries
Grill Chicken Side
Homemade Onion Rings
Meatballs (2)
Quart Of Tomato Sauce
Roasted Potatoes
Sausage (2)
Sausage And Meat Balls
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Of Pasta
Spinach, Garlic & Oil
Chicken Cutlet
Sauted Spinach
Soups
Chicken Noodle
Escarole & Beans. Soup
Lentil
Minestrone
Peppers, zucchini, celery, carrots, garlic, onion, broccoli and mushrooms in a tomato broth with noodles.
Pasta E Fagioli
Red and white beans in a tomato broth with noodles.
Spicy Chicken Noodle
Straciatella Florentina
Egg drop soup served with sauteed spinach topped with Parmigiano Romano.