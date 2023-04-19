Restaurant header imageView gallery

T-Swirl Crepe Gluten Free 1714 Murray Avenue

1714 Murray Avenue

Squirrel Hill, PA 15217

Popular Items

Angus Short Ribs
Egg White Mushroom Truffle
Lychee Romantic

Crepes

Sweet Crepes

Banana Chocolate

Banana Chocolate

$9.95

Sliced bananas, chocolate truffles, chocolate custard cream, whipped yogurt, chocolate sauce, granola

Mango Raspberries

Mango Raspberries

$9.95

Fresh mango, raspberries, custard cream, whipped yogurt, chocolate pearls, chocolate sauce, almonds

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$9.95

Sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, custard cream, whipped yogurt, Chocolate pearls, Crushed pistachio

Fuji Caramel Apple

Fuji Caramel Apple

$9.95

Caramelized Fuji Apple, custard cream, whipped yogurt, raisins, granola, caramel sauce.

Matcha Chocolate Truffles

Matcha Chocolate Truffles

$10.75

Sliced strawberries, chocolate truffles, Matcha custard cream, Whipped yogurt, Chocolate sauce, crushed pistachio

Wild Berries

Wild Berries

$10.75

Sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, Custard cream, Whipped yogurt, Chocolate pearls, granola

Lychee Romantic

Lychee Romantic

$10.75

Lychees, raspberries, Custard cream, Whipped yogurt, crushed pistachio

Matcha Azuki Bean

Matcha Azuki Bean

$11.75

Sliced strawberries, red bean, matcha custard cream, whipped yogurt, matcha ice cream (gelato), Almonds, Chocolate pocky sticks

Blueberry NY Cheesecake

Blueberry NY Cheesecake

$11.75

Blueberries, blueberry reduction, whipped cream cheese, custard cream, whipped yogurt, vanilla (gelato), Almonds, Chocolate pocky sticks

Chocolate Nut Party

Chocolate Nut Party

$11.75

Almonds, chocolate truffles, Whipped yogurt, Chocolate custard cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate (gelato), crushed pistachio, chocolate pearls, chocolate pocky sticks

T-swirl Fruits Cocktail

T-swirl Fruits Cocktail

$11.95

Sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, blueberries, raspberries, Mango, Custard cream, whipped yogurt, Crushed pistachio, chocolate pearls

Mango Deluxe

Mango Deluxe

$11.75

Fresh mango, Dry mango, mango compote, Vanilla gelato, whipped yogurt, custard cream

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$8.75

Sliced bananas, Nutella

Strawberry Nutella

Strawberry Nutella

$8.75

Sliced strawberry, Nutella

Strawberry Banana Nutella

$8.95

Sliced Banana, Sliced Strawberries, Nutella

Nutella Crepe

$7.50

Plain Crepe

$6.00

Mini Sweet Crepes

Mini Banana Chocolate

Mini Banana Chocolate

$7.00

Sliced bananas, chocolate truffles, chocolate custard cream, whipped yogurt, chocolate sauce, granola

Mini Mango Raspberries

Mini Mango Raspberries

$7.00

Fresh mango, raspberries, custard cream, whipped yogurt, chocolate pearls, chocolate sauce, almonds

Mini Strawberry Banana

Mini Strawberry Banana

$7.00

Sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, custard cream, whipped yogurt, Chocolate pearls, Crushed pistachio

Mini Fuji Caramel Apple

Mini Fuji Caramel Apple

$7.00

Caramelized Fuji Apple, custard cream, whipped yogurt, raisins, granola, caramel sauce.

Mini Matcha Chocolate Truffles

Mini Matcha Chocolate Truffles

$7.00

Sliced strawberries, chocolate truffles, Matcha custard cream, Whipped yogurt, Chocolate sauce, crushed pistachio

Mini Wild berries

Mini Wild berries

$7.00

Sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, Custard cream, Whipped yogurt, Chocolate pearls, granola

Mini Lychee Romantic

Mini Lychee Romantic

$7.00

Lychees, raspberries, Custard cream, Whipped yogurt, crushed pistachio

Create Your Own Sweet Crepe

Create Your Own Sweet Crepe

$11.50

Savory Crepes

Spicy Crabmeat

Spicy Crabmeat

$11.75

Crabmeat sticks, Spinach, Avocado, seaweed salad, cucumbers, edamame (soybeans), crunchy shallots, sesame seed, spicy mayo, sesame dressing

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.75

Regular (440 cal). Sliced chicken breast, baby spinach. Julienned carrots, corn, red onions, boiled eggs, crunchy shallots, sesame seed, sesame dressing, teriyaki sauce

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$11.75

Sliced chicken breast, Spinach, red pepper, cucumbers, julienned carrots, asparagus, Thai dressing. Wasabi tofu sauce, sesame seeds

T-swirl BLT

T-swirl BLT

$11.75

Regular (650 cal). Smoked bacon, chopped iceberg lettuce, boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, fresh avocados, crunchy shallots, chipotle aioli, sesame dressing

Shrimp Avocado Crepe

Shrimp Avocado Crepe

$11.95

Regular (350 cal). Shrimp, fresh avocados, baby spinach, julienned carrots, red peppers, shelled edamame (soybeans), chili thai sauce, wasabi tofu sauce

Smoked Salmon Crepe

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$11.95

Regular (520 cal). Smoked salmon, cream cheese, baby spinach, capers, red onions, string beans

Angus Short Ribs

Angus Short Ribs

$12.75

Regular (670 cal). Angus has short ribs, chopped iceberg lettuce, julienned carrots, red onions, red peppers, and crunchy shallots, string beans, sesame seeds, chipotle aioli, tofu sauce

Double Eggs Crepe

Double Eggs Crepe

$10.95

Regular (500 cal). Two scrambled eggs, chopped iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, kosher salt, and tofu sauce

Egg White Mushroom Truffle

Egg White Mushroom Truffle

$11.95

Regular (390 cal). Egg white, fresh shiitake mushrooms, baby spinach, truffle oil, cheddar cheese, and tofu sauce

Vegetarian Lover

Vegetarian Lover

$10.95

Regular (390 cal). Baby spinach, fresh avocado, julienned carrot, shelled edamame [soy bears), cucumbers, boiled asparagus, string beans, com, raisins, tofu sauce, and sesame dressing

Philly Cheesesteak Crepe

$12.50

Regular (630 cal). Philly cheesesteak, iceberg lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese, shitake mushroom, chipotle aioli

Ham & Cheese Crepe

$11.50

Regular. Ham, provolone cheese, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes

Super Crunchy Shrimp Tempura Crepe

Super Crunchy Shrimp Tempura Crepe

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, spinach, avocado, cucumber, crispy shallots, spicy mayo, tonkatsu sauce

Gelato (Ice Cream)

Chocolate Gelato

$3.95

Tiramisu Gelato

$3.95

Salty Caramel

$3.95

Vanilla

$3.95

Matcha

$3.95

Tea & Slushes

Tea Latte

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$4.95

Made with fresh milk, sugar

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Make With Whole Milk and Sugar

Earl Grey Black Tea Latte

$4.95

Make With Whole Milk and Sugar

High Mountain Oolong Tea Latte

$4.95

Make With Whole Milk and Sugar

Rose-Tie-Guanyin Latte

$4.95

Make With Whole Milk and Sugar

Toffee Black Tea Latte

$4.95

Make With Whole Milk and Sugar

Slush

Mango T-Slush

$5.75

16 oz

Strawberry Banana T-Slush

$5.75

Berry T Slush

$5.75

Lychee Slush

$5.75

Fruit Tea

Peach Paradise Fruit Tea

$4.95

Iced 16 oz. A refreshing fruit taste

Raspberry Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.95

Mango Green Tea

$4.95

Wild berry Green Tea

$4.95

Honey Cucumber iced Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Cucumber Iced Tea

$4.95

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.95

Lychee Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Soft Drink

PoP

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gluten Free Crepe Come in and enjoy!

Location

1714 Murray Avenue, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217

Directions

