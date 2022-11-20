- Home
Trails To Ales Brewery
1270 Liberty Street
Franklin, PA 16323
Specials
Rustic Tavern Melt
Pot roast beef, crispy onions, swiss, provolone, garlic aioli, on grilled Texas toast
Cod Po' Boy
Puff Battered Cod Nuggets, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, on a toasted hoagie bun, with a side of remoulade sauce.
Genoa Love a Calzone
Huge Calzone stuffed with Ricotta, Provo, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses, Genoa Salami, Banana peppers, and red onions. Marinara sauce on the side for dipping.
Appetizers
Wood Fire Pretzel
Our signature dough perfectly shaped by hand, topped with a scratch caramel glaze & fired to perfection. Includes 2 dipping sauces
Cheddar Bacon Trail Bites
Panko breaded cheese bites filled with a mixture of whipped cream cheese, cheddar, gouda, crumbled bacon, and fresh jalapenos fried to perfection.
Brew Pub Pickle Chips
Our signature pickle chips battered, lightly breaded, & deep fried
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served in a mini bread boule with tortilla chips on the side, our made-from-scratch spinach dip is topped with cheddar & mozzarella then oven-fired to perfection.
Fried Pretzels
Trail Dust Wings Half Dozen
Beer Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with beer cheese, jalapenos, salsa, & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Meatball App
A house blend of beef & pork, fire roasted & simmered in marinara sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Salads
Pittsburgh Salad
Fresh spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, french fries, croutons & grilled chicken.
Blackened Chicken Avocado Salad
Blackened chicken grilled to perfection on a bed of fresh chopped romaine & spring mix, topped with cherry tomatoes, egg, bacon, scallions, goat cheese, & sliced avocado.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, Caesar dressing
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
A bed of fresh baby spinach, sliced beets, soft goat cheese, & candied pecans. Served with our house stout molasses vinaigrette.
Build Your Own Salad
Soups
Sandwiches
Trail Boss Burger
A 1/2 lb. of our signature burger blend, locally prepared, USDA choice beef & bacon which is cooked through and served on a lightly buttered & toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Thinly sliced sirloin beef grilled to perfection then topped with roasted peppers, caramelized onions & provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll & a side of au jus.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, spring mix, tomato, red onion, provolone, cheddar, & ranch.
Brewhouse Cuban
Smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, salami, IPA mustard, spicy pickles, gruyere cheese toasted on butcher block bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted, juicy, pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese, coleslaw, & signature BBQ sauce on a roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, spring mix, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & spicy ranch.
Italian Meats Hoagie
Sliced ham, pepperoni, hard salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, & banana peppers on a hoagie roll topped with a mozzarella cheese blend & toasted to perfection. Served with sweet Italian dressing.
Liberty Street Burger
Our 1/2 lb. burger blend topped with bacon, BBQ, cheddar, pepperjack & an onion ring served on a lightly buttered & toasted brioche roll.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken chopped & sautéed with a blend of peppers & onions, then topped with provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll. 11.5
Meatball Hoagie
House-made meatballs on a hoagie roll topped with a mozzarella cheese blend toasted to perfection.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, & garlic aioli.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo crab cake baked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche roll. Served with pickle & remoulade on the side.
Veggie Burger
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic olive oil & fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Dill Pickle Pizza
Ranch, dill pickles, bacon crumbles, cheddar & mozzarella cheese blend.
Build Your Own Pizza
Order your favorite pizza your way! Start off with our traditional cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings for $1.50 each.
Italian Meats Pizza
Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese blend.
Wild Mushroom Pizza
Our signature beer cheese sauce, lager braised local wild mushrooms, bacon crumbles, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch drizzle
Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bacon crumbles, gouda & mozzarella cheese blend
Hawaiian Pizza
Our signature BBQ sauce topped with pineapple, bacon crumbles, ham, red onion & mozzarella cheese blend.
Plain Cheese Pizza
Entrees
Kickin' Honey Chicken Mac
Hand-breaded homestyle chicken tenders tossed in a honey garlic sauce with just a slight kick. Served on top of a bed of our classic gouda mac
Classic Gouda Mac
The perfect combination of our made-from-scratch cheese sauce & pasta shells, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs & baked to perfection
Chicken Tenders
Breaded tenders, fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Honey Garlic Salmon
A 6 oz grilled salmon filet , glazed with a house-made sweet & spicy honey garlic sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Served with glazed sweet baby carrots & our made-from-scratch rice pilaf. perfection
Chicken Bacon Mac
Classic gouda mac with grilled chicken & crumbled bacon
Half Rack of Ribs
Dry rubbed and slow roasted. Glazed with BBQ and finished in our wood fire oven.
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Classic gouda mac with grilled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce
Crab Cakes
Two jumbo lump blue crab cakes perfectly seasoned & baked to perfection. Served with our made-from-scratch rice pilaf, coleslaw, & remoulade
Crab Cake Lite Portion
Kids Menu
Dessert
Caramel Apple Pie Ala Mode
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh Granny Smith apples piled high in a melt-in-the-mouth shortbread crust. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with a caramel drizzle.
Chocolate Lava Cake
A soft, warm, velvety chocolate cake outside giving way to a smooth & gooey molten chocolaty center
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel
Our classic wood fired pretzel cooked to perfection then brushed with butter & finished in a cinnamon sugar blend. Served with house-made cream cheese icing
Raspberry White Chocolate
White chocolate blueberry brûlée cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Moist cake loaded w/shredded carrots, pecan pieces & crushed pineapple topped w/cream cheese butter frosting & walnuts
Chocolate PB Thunder
Lemon Cream Cake
Blueberry Cheesecake
Sides & Add-Ons
Fries Basket
Trail Chips Basket
Garlic Bread
Tortilla Chips
Salmon Side
Crab Cake Side
Shrimp Side
6 grilled shrimp
House Made Chips
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Diced Red Potatoes
Garlic & Butter Steamed Broccoli
Rice Pilaf
Honey Glazed Carrots
Coleslaw
Seasonal Vegetable
Small House Salad
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Gouda Mac & Cheese Side
Side Ceasar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
16 Craft Brews on tap with Artisan Pizza, Sandwiches and more.
1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323