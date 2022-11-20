Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Trails To Ales Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

1270 Liberty Street

Franklin, PA 16323

Specials

Rustic Tavern Melt

$16.00

Pot roast beef, crispy onions, swiss, provolone, garlic aioli, on grilled Texas toast

Cod Po' Boy

$10.00

Puff Battered Cod Nuggets, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, on a toasted hoagie bun, with a side of remoulade sauce.

Genoa Love a Calzone

$19.00

Huge Calzone stuffed with Ricotta, Provo, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses, Genoa Salami, Banana peppers, and red onions. Marinara sauce on the side for dipping.

Appetizers

Our signature dough perfectly shaped by hand, topped with a scratch caramel glaze & fired to perfection.
Wood Fire Pretzel

Wood Fire Pretzel

$10.00

Our signature dough perfectly shaped by hand, topped with a scratch caramel glaze & fired to perfection. Includes 2 dipping sauces

Cheddar Bacon Trail Bites

Cheddar Bacon Trail Bites

$11.00

Panko breaded cheese bites filled with a mixture of whipped cream cheese, cheddar, gouda, crumbled bacon, and fresh jalapenos fried to perfection.

Brew Pub Pickle Chips

Brew Pub Pickle Chips

$8.00

Our signature pickle chips battered, lightly breaded, & deep fried

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.50

Served in a mini bread boule with tortilla chips on the side, our made-from-scratch spinach dip is topped with cheddar & mozzarella then oven-fired to perfection.

Fried Pretzels

Fried Pretzels

$10.00
Trail Dust Wings Half Dozen

Trail Dust Wings Half Dozen

$11.50
Beer Cheese Nachos

Beer Cheese Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla chips layered with beer cheese, jalapenos, salsa, & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Meatball App

Meatball App

$13.50

A house blend of beef & pork, fire roasted & simmered in marinara sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Salads

Pittsburgh Salad

Pittsburgh Salad

$14.00

Fresh spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, french fries, croutons & grilled chicken.

Blackened Chicken Avocado Salad

Blackened Chicken Avocado Salad

$17.25

Blackened chicken grilled to perfection on a bed of fresh chopped romaine & spring mix, topped with cherry tomatoes, egg, bacon, scallions, goat cheese, & sliced avocado.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, Caesar dressing

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh baby spinach, sliced beets, soft goat cheese, & candied pecans. Served with our house stout molasses vinaigrette.

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00

Soups

French Onion Cup

French Onion Cup

$5.00

French Onion Bowl

$7.00

Beef broth, caramelized Spanish onions topped with seasoned french baguette, gruyere, provolone & parmesan cheese. Oven baked to perfection.

Sandwiches

Trail Boss Burger

Trail Boss Burger

$15.50

A 1/2 lb. of our signature burger blend, locally prepared, USDA choice beef & bacon which is cooked through and served on a lightly buttered & toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.50

Thinly sliced sirloin beef grilled to perfection then topped with roasted peppers, caramelized onions & provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll & a side of au jus.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, spring mix, tomato, red onion, provolone, cheddar, & ranch.

Brewhouse Cuban

Brewhouse Cuban

$14.50

Smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, salami, IPA mustard, spicy pickles, gruyere cheese toasted on butcher block bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Slow roasted, juicy, pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese, coleslaw, & signature BBQ sauce on a roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, spring mix, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & spicy ranch.

Italian Meats Hoagie

Italian Meats Hoagie

$11.25

Sliced ham, pepperoni, hard salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, & banana peppers on a hoagie roll topped with a mozzarella cheese blend & toasted to perfection. Served with sweet Italian dressing.

Liberty Street Burger

Liberty Street Burger

$17.50

Our 1/2 lb. burger blend topped with bacon, BBQ, cheddar, pepperjack & an onion ring served on a lightly buttered & toasted brioche roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken chopped & sautéed with a blend of peppers & onions, then topped with provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll. 11.5

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$11.00

House-made meatballs on a hoagie roll topped with a mozzarella cheese blend toasted to perfection.

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.50

Turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, & garlic aioli.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Jumbo crab cake baked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche roll. Served with pickle & remoulade on the side.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic olive oil & fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00
Dill Pickle Pizza

Dill Pickle Pizza

$12.00

Ranch, dill pickles, bacon crumbles, cheddar & mozzarella cheese blend.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Order your favorite pizza your way! Start off with our traditional cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings for $1.50 each.

Italian Meats Pizza

Italian Meats Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese blend.

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$13.50

Our signature beer cheese sauce, lager braised local wild mushrooms, bacon crumbles, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.50

Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch drizzle

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bacon crumbles, gouda & mozzarella cheese blend

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Our signature BBQ sauce topped with pineapple, bacon crumbles, ham, red onion & mozzarella cheese blend.

Plain Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Entrees

Kickin' Honey Chicken Mac

Kickin' Honey Chicken Mac

$17.00

Hand-breaded homestyle chicken tenders tossed in a honey garlic sauce with just a slight kick. Served on top of a bed of our classic gouda mac

Classic Gouda Mac

Classic Gouda Mac

$12.50

The perfect combination of our made-from-scratch cheese sauce & pasta shells, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs & baked to perfection

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Breaded tenders, fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Honey Garlic Salmon

Honey Garlic Salmon

$19.00

A 6 oz grilled salmon filet , glazed with a house-made sweet & spicy honey garlic sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Served with glazed sweet baby carrots & our made-from-scratch rice pilaf. perfection

Chicken Bacon Mac

Chicken Bacon Mac

$17.00

Classic gouda mac with grilled chicken & crumbled bacon

Half Rack of Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs

$22.00

Dry rubbed and slow roasted. Glazed with BBQ and finished in our wood fire oven.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.25

Classic gouda mac with grilled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$25.50

Two jumbo lump blue crab cakes perfectly seasoned & baked to perfection. Served with our made-from-scratch rice pilaf, coleslaw, & remoulade

Crab Cake Lite Portion

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Burgers

$9.50

Dessert

Caramel Apple Pie Ala Mode

Caramel Apple Pie Ala Mode

$7.50

Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh Granny Smith apples piled high in a melt-in-the-mouth shortbread crust. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

A soft, warm, velvety chocolate cake outside giving way to a smooth & gooey molten chocolaty center

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$9.00

Our classic wood fired pretzel cooked to perfection then brushed with butter & finished in a cinnamon sugar blend. Served with house-made cream cheese icing

Raspberry White Chocolate

$7.50Out of stock

White chocolate blueberry brûlée cheesecake

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Moist cake loaded w/shredded carrots, pecan pieces & crushed pineapple topped w/cream cheese butter frosting & walnuts

Chocolate PB Thunder

$9.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$10.50

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.99

Sides & Add-Ons

Fries Basket

$5.00

Trail Chips Basket

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Salmon Side

$8.00

Crab Cake Side

$10.00

Shrimp Side

$6.00

6 grilled shrimp

House Made Chips

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Diced Red Potatoes

$2.50

Garlic & Butter Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Honey Glazed Carrots

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Seasonal Vegetable

$2.50

Small House Salad

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Gouda Mac & Cheese Side

$3.50

Side Ceasar

$4.00

NA Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Flavored Tea

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

16 Craft Brews on tap with Artisan Pizza, Sandwiches and more.

Website

Location

1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Directions

