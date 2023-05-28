Main picView gallery

T5 Eatery

243 Edgewood Ave S.

Jacksonville, FL 32254

BRUNCH MENU

Full Platters

Breakfast Platter

$13.00

Your choice of Bacon or Sausage served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Fried Golden Chicken and a Belgian Waffle topped with powder sugar, whipped cream and mint

Cinnamon Roll Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Fried Golden Chicken and Cinnamon Roll Waffles topped with cream cheese icing, whipped cream and mint

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Creamy grits with your choice of sautéed shrimp or fried shrimp served with onion bacon gravy or butter served with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Fish & Grits

$10.00

Creamy grits with your choice of Tilapia, Whiting or Salmon served with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Steak Breakfast

$22.00

Steak served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Crab Cake Breakfast

$22.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Salmon Croquettes

$22.00

2 Salmon Croquettes served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Pork Chop Breakfast

$16.00

Fried Pork Chop served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon or Sausage with egg and American cheese on white bread

Croissant Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon or Sausage with egg and American cheese on a croissant

Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon or Sausage with egg and American cheese on a bagel

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon or Sausage with egg and American cheese on a biscuit

Pancakes

$15.00

2 pancakes served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way. Add Bacon or Sausage for $3

Waffle Breakfast

$15.00

Belgian Waffle served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way. Add Bacon or Sausage for $3

French Toast

$15.00

8 French Toast sticks served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way. Add Bacon or Sausage for $3

Corned Beef Hash Platter

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Salmon & Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Salmon & Shrimp served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Crab & Shrimp Cake

$25.00

2 Crab & Shrimp Cakes served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Lobster & Shrimp

$26.00

Lobster & Shrimp served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Seafood Trio

$35.00

Your choice of 3 seafoods. Lobster, Salmon, Shrimp or a Crab Cake served with served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Lobster & Steak

$32.00

Lobster & Steak served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Half Platters

Salmon Croquette Half Platter

$9.00

1 Salmon Croquette served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Bacon Half Platter

$6.00

Bacon served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Turkey Bacon Half Platter

$7.00

Turkey Bacon served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Sausage Half Platter

$6.00

Sausage served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Turkey Sausage Half Platter

$7.00

Turkey Sausage served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Shrimp Half Platter

$10.00

Shrimp served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Crab Cake Half Platter

$12.00

1 Crab Cake served with grits and scrambled eggs in a bowl. Add cheese for .60

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Omelet stuffed with red peppers, green peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms and cheese served with salsa

Jamaican Me Crazy Omelet

$15.00

Omelet stuffed with blacken chicken, red peppers, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers served with salsa

Loaded Jamaican Me Crazy Omelet

$18.00

Omelet stuffed with blacken chicken, red peppers, green peppers, onions, jalapeno peppers and shrimp served with salsa

Under the Sea Omelet

$18.00

Omelet stuffed with crab meat, shrimp, cream cheese, spinach, onions, red peppers served with salsa

Meat Lovers Omelet

$15.00

Omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage and ham served with salsa

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Crab Cake

$7.00

Salmon Croquette

$7.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Salmon

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

LUNCH MENU

Sandwiches & Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, lettuce and tomato served on bun with fries

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Pork Chop, lettuce and tomato served on bun with fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Grilled sirloin steak, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms and jalapeno peppers topped with melted provolone cheese on hoagie roll with fries

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chicken, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms and jalapeno peppers topped with melted provolone cheese on hoagie roll with fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Crab Cake, lettuce, tomato, Remoulade sauce served on a croissant with fries

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of Fried Tilapia or Whiting, lettuce and tomato served on white bread with fries

Baskets & Fries

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

10 Fried Shrimp served with fries and coleslaw

Chicken & Shrimp Basket

$20.00

5 Chicken Wings & 8 Fried Shrimp served with fries and coleslaw

Philly & Chicken Basket

$20.00

Philly Cheesesteak & 5 Chicken Wings served with fries

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$20.00

2 pieces of Whiting & 8 Fried Shrimp served with fries and coleslaw

Chicken & Fries

6 Wings & Fries

$10.00

12 Wings & Fries

$20.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

3 Tenders & Fries

$8.00

6 Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Burger & Fries

Classic Burger

$12.00

Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served on a bun with fries

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, green peppers, red peppers, cucumbers, onions and cheddar cheese

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Shrimp, green peppers, red peppers, cucumbers, onions and cheddar cheese

Steak Salad

$18.00

Steak, green peppers, red peppers, cucumbers, onions and cheddar cheese

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$5.00

French fries topped with bacon, cheese and green onion

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Meals

Kiddy Platter

$6.00

Your choice of Bacon or Sausage served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 1 egg cooked your way

Mickey Pancake

$5.00

Mickey shape pancake. Add Bacon or Sausage served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 1 egg cooked your way for $8

French Toast

$5.00

6 French Toast sticks. Add Bacon or Sausage served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 1 egg cooked your way for $8

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 Tenders served with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

American cheese grilled between 2 pieces of white bread

Mickey Chicken & Waffle

$10.00

Fried Golden Chicken and a Mickey Shape Waffle

DRINKS

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

House Punch

$3.00

Jumbo House Punch

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

WEEKEND MENU

Full Platters

Oxtails & Grits

$27.00

Oxtails with gravy served with creamy grits with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

Lamb Chop Breakfast

$25.00

3 Lamb Chops served with grits, hash browns or home fries with 2 eggs cooked your way and toast

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

243 Edgewood Ave S., Jacksonville, FL 32254

