Ta Co. Lawrence
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Experience the fun on Mass St. at Ta Co.! We've got the best tacos in Lawrence, KS and even better margaritas to pair up with. Up for a challenge? We've also got a monstrous 2 LB behemoth of a taco, The King Kong Taco!
801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
