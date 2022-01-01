Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ta Co. Lawrence

801 Massachusetts St

Lawrence, KS 66044

Crack Dip
Chicken Fajita Taco
Double Decker Taco

Beverage

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00
Bottled Coca Cola

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda

Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Guava Soda

Jarritos Guava Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Lime Soda

Jarritos Lime Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin Orange Soda

Jarritos Mandarin Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Mango Soda

Jarritos Mango Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Pineapple Soda

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Strawberry Soda

Jarritos Strawberry Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Tamarind Soda

Jarritos Tamarind Soda

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Pibb Xtra

Pibb Xtra

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

Served with chips or chicharrones

Fresh Queso & Chips

Fresh Queso & Chips

$6.00

Served with chips or chicharrones

Crack Dip

Crack Dip

$6.00

Queso with ground beef and pico served with chips or chicharrones

7 Layer Dip

7 Layer Dip

$8.00

Refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, black olives, cheese and pico served with chips or chicharrones

Papas Royale

Papas Royale

$9.00

Seasoned fries & ground beef smothered in housemade queso, topped with pickled jalapeños, pico, romaine, and chive sour cream (Substitute ground beef with short rib, Korean chicken or al pastor for $2)

Soup / Salads

TaCo Salad

TaCo Salad

$8.00

Tortilla chips covered with beef, mixed greens, blended cheeses, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, black beans, roasted corn, and red onions with avocado dressing

Esquites Salad

Esquites Salad

$8.00

Roasted corn, peppers, red & green onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado, and spring mix tossed in chipotle lime dressing, and topped with queso fresco

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Chicken breast, black beans, tomato, corn, poblano peppers, onion, and garlic soup topped with crispy tortilla strips and queso

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla

$7.00

Chicken breast, black beans, tomato, corn, poblano peppers, onion, and garlic soup topped with crispy tortilla strips and queso

Cup of Stuffed Pepper Soup

Cup of Stuffed Pepper Soup

$3.50

Poblano peppers, bell peppers, rice, onion, garlic, and tomato

Bowl of Stuffed Pepper Soup

Bowl of Stuffed Pepper Soup

$6.00

Poblano peppers, bell peppers, rice, onion, garlic, and tomato

Salsas & Sides

Mild Salsa

$3.00
Hot Salsa

Hot Salsa

$3.00
Flaming Salsa

Flaming Salsa

$3.00
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$3.00
Salsa Aguacate

Salsa Aguacate

$3.50
Mango Salsa

Mango Salsa

$3.50
Tomatillo Pineapple Salsa

Tomatillo Pineapple Salsa

$3.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$3.00
Avocado Salsa

Avocado Salsa

$3.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00
Queso

Queso

$4.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.00
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.00
Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$2.00

Tacos

Short Rib Taco

Short Rib Taco

$6.00

Braised and topped with chimichurri slaw, and queso fresco

Shrimp Pork Belly Taco

Shrimp Pork Belly Taco

$6.50

Topped with pickled scallions, pico de gallo, and black sesame seeds

Korean Chicken Taco

Korean Chicken Taco

$4.50

Topped with pickled scallions, soy vinaigrette, and black sesame seeds

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Pork topped with pineapple salsa and queso fresco

Double Decker Taco

Double Decker Taco

$5.50

Hard shell wrapped in a queso-filled flour tortilla with ground beef topped with blended cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and aguacate

El Cheapo Taco

El Cheapo Taco

$3.00

Hard or soft taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and blended cheeses choice of chipotle lime or aguacate dressing

Falafel Taco

Falafel Taco

$4.50

Fried Garbanzo-bean patties seasoned with fresh herbs, onion and garlic, served with cucumber and pico, then drizzled with cucumber-dill crema

BBQ Pork Taco

BBQ Pork Taco

$4.50

BBQ pulled pork topped with our coleslaw mix, crispy onion straws

Mahi Mahi Taco

Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.50

Fried and topped with mango salsa and fresh avocado

Shrimp Avocado Taco

Shrimp Avocado Taco

$6.00

Battered shrimp topped with coleslaw mix, fresh avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy chipotle lime dressing

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, and avocado jalapeno ranch

Chicken Fajita Taco

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.50

Shredded chicken topped with sauteed peppers and onions with chipotle lime dressing

Chicken Avocado BLT Ranch Taco

Chicken Avocado BLT Ranch Taco

$5.50

Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and our avocado ranch dressing

Fried Chicken Taco

Fried Chicken Taco

$4.50

Breaded chicken breast fried to a golden crisp on top of our honey mustard coleslaw, and smothered with chipotle aioli

Chipotle Steak Taco

Chipotle Steak Taco

$6.00

Chipotle-marinated and grilled skirt steak, topped with chipotle aioli and red onions

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Taco

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Taco

$4.50

Cauliflower florets tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with coleslaw and black sesame seeds

Creole Shrimp Taco

Creole Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Blackened shrimp and pork belly lardons smothered in tangy crema, served on chilled street corn and topped with green onion

Spanish Taco

$4.00

Pork Belly Spanish Taco

$5.00

Steak Spanish Taco

$6.00

Veggie & Egg Taco

$3.00

Pork Belly & Egg Taco

$4.00

Steak & Egg Taco

$6.00

Entrees

Wet Burrito

$10.00
Ta Co. Rice Bowl

Ta Co. Rice Bowl

$13.00

Your choice of pork or Korean chicken with Spanish rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn, and sour cream

Barbacoa Beef Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro-lime slaw, cilantro, smoky chipotle aioli, tortilla strips

Al Pastor Pork Rice Bowl

Al Pastor Pork Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice, black beans, pulled pork, pineapple salsa, cilantro, crema, tortilla strips

Korean Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice, black beans, spicy chicken, roasted corn, cilantro, roasted pablano aioli, tortilla strips

Mini Burrito

Mini Burrito

$5.00

Two mini chicken burritos with cilantro, lime, and chipotle lime sauce served with a pico slaw

Al Pastor Pork Quesadillas

$8.00

Beef Short Rib Quesadillas

$8.00

Korean Chicken Quesadillas

$8.00

Seasoned Taco Ground Beef Quesadillas

$8.00

Veggie Quesadillas

$8.00

Korean Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Nachos

$9.00

Al Pastor Pork Nachos

$9.00

Breakfast Tostada

$4.00

Pork Belly Breakfast Tostada

$5.00

Steak Breakfast Tostada

$6.00

Desserts

Tres Leches Donut

$6.00Out of stock

Cake donut served with tres Leche cream and chocolate sauce

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

A scoop of ice cream rolled in crunchy topping and deep fried until golden brown and served with caramel sauce

Raspberry Chimichanga

Raspberry Chimichanga

$6.00

Raspberry cheesecake-filled chimichangas served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$3.00
Kid's El Cheapo Taco

Kid's El Cheapo Taco

$3.00
Kid's Hamburger Dip

Kid's Hamburger Dip

$3.00
Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$2.00
Kid's Queso

Kid's Queso

$3.00

Cocktails

Blue Margarita

$7.00

Michelada

$6.00
32oz Banana Margarita

32oz Banana Margarita

$20.00

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

32oz Classic Margarita

32oz Classic Margarita

$20.00

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

32oz Mango Margarita

32oz Mango Margarita

$20.00

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

32oz Peach Margarita

32oz Peach Margarita

$20.00

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

32oz Raspberry Margarita

32oz Raspberry Margarita

$20.00Out of stock

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

32oz Strawberry Margarita

32oz Strawberry Margarita

$20.00

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

32oz Wildberry Margarita

32oz Wildberry Margarita

$20.00

Must present valid ID showing age 21 or older. Margarita will not be made until age requirement is proven.

Banana Milkshake Shot

$2.00

Mango Milkshake Shot

$2.00

Peach Milkshake Shot

$2.00

Raspberry Milkshake Shot

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milkshake Shot

$2.00

Wildberry Milkshake Shot

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Experience the fun on Mass St. at Ta Co.! We've got the best tacos in Lawrence, KS and even better margaritas to pair up with. Up for a challenge? We've also got a monstrous 2 LB behemoth of a taco, The King Kong Taco!

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044

