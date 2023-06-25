Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ta Contento - Food Truck 11620 US Highway 15 501 North

No reviews yet

11620 US Highway 15 501 North

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Food

Appetizers

Chips with Fresh Guacamole

$6.50
Chips & Queso dip

$5.50
Chips & Chorizo dip

$5.99
Chips & Soy Chorizo Dip

$5.99
Chips & Salsa

$5.99
Chips & Corntento Dip

$5.99

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$5.50

Queso Dip No Chips

$5.00

Guacamole No Chips

$5.00

Chorizo Dip No Chips

$5.00

Soy Chorizo Dip No Chips

$5.00

Corntento Dip No Chips

$4.50

Salsa No Chips

$4.50

Pico de Gallo no Chips

$4.50

Chips

$2.00

Rice Bowls

Arroz con pollo • ACP

$13.99

Arroz con carne • ACC

$13.99
Arroz con camaron • ACS

$15.99
Arroz con Chori • Pollo

$13.99

Arroz con Veggies • ACV

$13.99

Fajitas

Fajita Bowl

$13.99
Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99
Fajita Nachos

$13.99
Fajita Salad

$13.99

Tacos

Street Tacos (3)

$12.99
Ta Contento Tacos (3)

$13.99
Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.99
Tacos Birria (3)

$13.99

Burritos

Burrito

$13.99

Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Plain Quesadilla

$10.00

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.99

Corntento Salad

$11.99

Sides

Rice

$2.50
Beans

$2.50

Guacamole

$5.00

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Salsa Roja

$1.25
Flour Tortilla

$1.50
Corn Tortilla

$1.50
Salsa para chips

$4.50
Chips

$2.50

Rice/Beans

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sandwiches and Wraps

Torta • Mexican Sandwich

$13.99
Mexican Cheese - Steak

$13.99

Beverages

Truck Beverages

Can Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Inca Cola

$2.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Mango Jarrito

$2.50

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sidral Mundet (Apple)

$2.50

Mexican Coke Small

$3.00

Mexican Coke Half Liter

$3.50

Mexican Sodas

Pina (pineapple)

$2.50

Mandarina

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Pina

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Sidral Mundet (Apple)

$2.50

Squirt

$3.00

Mexican Coke Small

$3.00

Mexican Coke Half litter

$3.50

Topo Chico Water

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Can Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Zero coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Desserts

All Desserts

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Single Items

Street Tacos

Single Street Taco

$4.00

Tacontento Tacos

Single Tacontento taco

$4.75

Shrimp Taco

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Taco Birria

Single Taco Birria

$4.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Delicious, fresh Mexican food

11620 US Highway 15 501 North, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

