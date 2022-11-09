  • Home
  • /
  • Gilbert
  • /
  • Thai
  • /
  • Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd 1493 S. Higley Rd

1,872 Reviews

$$

1493 S Higley Rd

Suite 102

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Ta Lew Rolls

Appetizer

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$9.00
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.00
Ta Lew Rolls

Ta Lew Rolls

$7.00
Steamed Dumpling

Steamed Dumpling

$7.00
Deep Fried Dumpling

Deep Fried Dumpling

$7.00

SOUP

Bowl Wonton Soup

Bowl Wonton Soup

$14.00
Bowl Tom Yum

Bowl Tom Yum

$14.00
Bowl Tom Kha

Bowl Tom Kha

$14.00

SALAD

Rama Salad

$12.00
Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$14.00
Yum Nua

Yum Nua

$16.00

RICE

Ta Lew Fried Rice

Ta Lew Fried Rice

$14.00
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00
Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

NOODLE

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00
Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.00
Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00
Pad Kee Mao (drunken noodle)

Pad Kee Mao (drunken noodle)

$14.00
Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$14.00

CURRY

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.00
Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.00
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00
Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.00
Mussamun Curry

Mussamun Curry

$14.00

SIDE ORDER

White Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Sweet and sour sauce

$0.50

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

5 Steamed Shrimp

$4.00

Dumpling sauce

$0.50

Fresh chili

$0.50

Fresh chili + fish sauce

$0.50

Orange Chicken sauce

$0.50

WOK

Basil

Basil

$14.00
Cashew

Cashew

$14.00
Eggplant

Eggplant

$14.00
Ginger

Ginger

$14.00
Garlic

Garlic

$14.00
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$14.00
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$14.00

SIGNATURE

Hawaiian Delight

Hawaiian Delight

$15.00
Evil Jungle Princess

Evil Jungle Princess

$17.00
Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$21.00
Pineapple Shrimp Curry

Pineapple Shrimp Curry

$18.00
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Includes Broccoli and jasmine rice.

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$8.00

Extra Coconut Milk

$1.00

Drinkable

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.20

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Energy Drink

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Soda (can)

$1.50

Japanese tea

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!....

Location

1493 S Higley Rd, Suite 102, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Ta Lew Thai Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Chili 2 Go -- South East Mesa
orange star4.1 • 661
4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101 Mesa, AZ 85212
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Gilbert (City Gate)
orange star4.9 • 517
1495 N Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- South Gilbert
orange star3.9 • 507
6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105 Gilbert, AZ 85298
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Tempe
orange star4.6 • 985
2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104 Tempe, AZ 85284
View restaurantnext
Thai Basil - Chandler
orange star4.2 • 404
4929 W Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Union Grill and Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,369
1686 N Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston