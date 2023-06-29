Ta Que #2 Ta Que #2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2 Watertown Road, East Morris, CT 06763
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar Tenth Acre Farmstead
4.4 • 899
810 Bantam Rd Bantam, CT 06750
View restaurant
Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive
No Reviews
18 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurant
More near East Morris