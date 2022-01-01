- Home
Taaza Mart
365 Reviews
$$
6260 Commerce Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Order Again
Popular Items
Daily Menu
Vegetable Samosa 2 pc
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas and seasoned with spices
Cocktail Corn Samosa (5 Pcs)
Cut Mirchi Bhajji
Battered deep fried long chillies
Vegetable Puff 1 pc
Puff pastry filled with potatoes, peas and seasoned with spices
Egg Puff 1 pc
Puff pastry filled with egg, onion and seasoned with spices
Chicken Puff 1 pc
Puff pastry filled with aromaticly seasoned ground chicken
Potato Bhajji
Veg Pakora
Chilly EggPlant
Egg Plant stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce
Spinach Dal
Toor lentil cooked with spinach and spices
Bhindi Fry
Curt fried okra sauteed with onion and spices
Sorakaya Tomato Curry
Diced dudhi(sorakaya) and tomatoe pieces cooked with onions and spices
Sambar 16 oz
Yellow lentil cooked with lots of vegetables and blend of spices into aromatic soupy consistancy
Sambar 32 oz
Yellow lentil cooked with lots of vegetables and blend of spices into aromatic soupy consistancy
Mutter Paneer
Green peas and cottage cheese (paneer) chunks sautéed in a rich onion and tomato cream sauce
Dal Makhani
Various black lentils cooked with fine herbs, onions tomoates and cream
chicken 555
Telangana Chicken Curry (Bone ln)
Chicken curry made with south indian telangana style flavor
Kadai Chicken Curry (Boneless)
Boneless chicken cooked with methi (fenugreek)leaves, tomatoes and cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala(Boneless)
Skewered chicken cubes cooked in rich gravy
Andhra Goat Curry
Tender goat cooked with Telangana a region of South India style spices.
Combos
Vegetable Curry Combo
Dal curry with any choice of vegetable curry or paneer curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati
Chicken Bone In Curry Combo
Dal curry with any choice of chicken bone in curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati
Chicken Boneless Curry Combo
Dal curry with any choice of chicken boneless curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati
Mutton Curry Combo
Dal curry with any choice of mutton curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati
Rices
White Rice (Small)
Plain basmati rice
White Rice (Large)
Plain Basmati Rice
Vegetable Dum Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated vegetables, spices and cooked in a hyderabadi style
Paneer Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated paneer(cottage cheese) and cooked in a hyderabadi style
Chicken Dum Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice slow cooked with chicken marinated in special house made spices in a hyderabadi style
Chicken Boneless Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice slow cooked with chicken boneless marinated in special house made spices in a hyderabadi style
Indo Chinese
Gobi 65
Deep fried cauliflower stir fried with spiced yogurt sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Deep fried cauliflower stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce, served dry or gravy
Chilli Gobi
Deep fried cauliflower stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
Baby Corn Manchurian
Deep fried baby corn stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce, served dry or gravy
Chilli Baby Corn
Deep fried baby corn stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
Chili Paneer
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
Paneer Manchurian
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) over tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or with gravy
Schezwan Chili Paneer
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy schezwan glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
Chicken 65
Fried boneless chicken cubes stir fried with spiced yogurt sauce and other indo chinese sauces garlic and spring onion
Chili Chicken
Chicken sauteed with spices, chilies & herbs, served dry or gravy
Chicken Manchurian
Battered chicken over tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or gravy
Schezwan Chicken
Boneless chicken deep fried and stir fried schezwan sauce.
Honey Garlic Spicy Chicken
Honey & spicy garlic sauce toasted with chicken
Chili Fish
Boneless and skinless fish, marinated in spices and deep fried, then tossed in chilli sauce, capsicum and onion,
Fish Manchurian
Boneless and skinless fish, marinated in spices and deep fried, then tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or with gravy
Schezwan Fish
Boneless and skinless fish, marinated in spices and deep fried, then tossed in schezwan, served dry or with gravy
Shrimp 65
Shrimp stir fried with spiced yogurt and other indo chinese sauces garlic and spring onion
Shrimp Manchurian
Battered shrimp over tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or gravy
Schezwan Shrimp
Shrimp deep fried and stir fried schezwan sauce
Veg Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with mix vegetables
Egg Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with Egg
Chicken Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with Chicken
Veg Hyderabadi Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and mix vegetables
Egg Hyderabadi Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and egg
Chicken Hyderabadi Fried RIce
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and chicken
Veg Hakka Noodles
Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with mix vegetables
Egg Hakka Noodles
Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with egg and mix vegetables
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with chicken and mix vegetables
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice with mix vegetables cooked in szechwan sauce
Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Indo chinese style egg fried rice cooked in a szechwan sauce
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
Indo chinese style chicken fried rice cooked in a szechwan sauce
Veg Schezwan Noodles
Indo chinese style noodles with mix vegetables cooked in szechwan sauce
Egg Schezwan Noodles
Indo chinese style egg noodles cooked in a szechwan sauce
Chicken Schezwan Noodles
Indo chinese style chicken noodles cooked in a szechwan sauce
Veg Curry Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and mix of vegetables
Egg Curry Fried Rice
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and egg
Chicken Curry Fried RIce
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and chicken
Veg Curry Noodles
Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and mix of vegetables
Egg Curry Noodles
Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and egg
Chicken Curry Noodles
Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and chicken
South Indian
Idly 3Pc
Steamed rice and lentil patties served with sambar and chutneys
Idly Sambar 2 pc
Steamed rice and lentil patties soaked in sambar
Plain Dosa
A thin rice crepe served with sambar and chutneys
Paper Dosa
Thin crispy rice crepe served with sambar and chutneys
Paper Masala Dosa
Thin crispy rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar and chutneys
Onion Dosa
A thin rice crepe stuffed with onions served with sambar and chutneys
Masala Dosa
Thin rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar and chutneys
Mysore Masala Dosa
Thin rice crepe layered with a thin spread of spiced lentil chutney served with sambar and chutneys
Guntur Kara Dosa
Thin rice crepe layered with a thin spread of special chilly powder served with sambar and chutneys
Podi Dosa
Thin rice crepe coated in special powder served with sambar and chutneys
Ghee Dosa
Thin rice crepe roasted and topped with ghee served with sambar and chutneys
Cheese Dosa
Thin rice crepe roasted and topped with cheese served with sambar and chutneys
Spring Dosa
Thin rice tweaked crepe stuffed with delicious medley of vegetables served with sambar and chutneys
Paneer Dosa
Thin rice crepe stuffed with Indian cottage cheese served with sambar and chutneys
Paneer Tikka Dosa
Thin rice crepe stuffed with cottage cheese creamy sauce served with sambar and chutneys
Rava Plain Dosa
Crispy crepe made with semolina flour served with sambar and chutneys
Rava Onion Dosa
Crispy crepe made with semolina flour with onions served with sambar and chutneys
Rava Masala Dosa
Crispy crepe made with semolina flour stuffed with potato masala served with sambar and chutneys
Plain Uthappam
A thick pancake made with rice flour cooked plain and served with sambar and chutneys
Chilli Uthappam
A thick pancake made with rice flour stuffed with onions and chillies served with sambar and chutneys
Onion Uthappam (Chili+Onion)
A thick pancake made with rice flour stuffed with onions served with sambar and chutneys
Special Veg Uthappam
A thick pancake made with rice flour stuffed with onions, tomatoes and chilies served with samabr and chutneys
Cone Dosa
A thin rice crepe shaped into cone and served with Jam
Chocolate Dosa
A thin rice crepe is spread with Nutella
Mickey Dosa
A thin rice crepe made into Mickey shape served with Jam
Bread
Plain Naan
Unleavened bread flatted and cooked in tandoor oven
Butter Naan
Unleavened bread baked in tandoor and brushed with butter
Garlic Naan
Unleavened bread baked in tandoor and brushed with garlic and butter
Chili Naan
Unleavened bread baked in tandoor and brushed with chilis and butter
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat dough stuffed with Potato, spices, flattened and fried on tawa with ghee
Paneer Paratha
Whole wheat dough stuffed with grated paneer, spices, flattened and fried on tawa with ghee
Onion Kulcha
Unleavened bread flatted and spread with onion and cooked in tandoor oven
Chapati 10 pc
A type of unleavened traditional flat bread of india made with whole wheat chapati flour (atta)
Methi Chapati 8 pc
A type of unleavened traditional flat bread of india made with whole wheat chapati flour (atta) , fenugreek leaves and turmeric powder
Multigrain Chapathi 8 pc
A type of unleavened traditional flat bread of india made with multi grain chapati flour (atta)
Tandoori Roti
It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor (cylindrical clay oven).
Pastries
Pineapple
Pineapple flavored indian style pastry
Pineapple (Eggless)
Pineapple flavored eggless indian style pastry
Mango
Mango flavored indian style pastry
Mango (Eggless)
Mango flavored eggless indian style pastry
Strawberry
Strawberry flavored indian style pastry
Strawberry (Eggless)
Strawberry flavored eggless indian style pastry
Red Velvet
Red velvet flavored indian style pastry
Red Velvet (Eggless)
Red velvet flavored eggless indian style pastry
Butterscotch
Butterscotch flavored indian style pastry
Butterscotch (Eggless)
Butterscotch flavored eggless indian style pastry
Chocolate
Chocolate flavored indian style pastry
Chocolate (Eggless)
Chocolate flavored eggless indian style pastry
Blackforest
Black forest flavored indian style pastry
Blackforest (Eggless)
Black forest flavored eggless indian style pastry
Rasmalai
Rasmalai flavored indian style pastry
Rasmalai (Eggless)
Rasmalai flavored eggless indian style pastry
White Forest
White forest flavored indian style pastry
White Forest (Eggless)
White forest flavored eggless indian style pastry
Coffee Pastry
Coffee flavored indian style pastry
Coffee Pastry (Eggless)
Coffee flavored eggless indian style pastry
Honey Cake
Honey flavored indian style pastry
Cream Caramel
Creme caramel, flan, caramel pudding or caramel custard is a custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.
Tiramisu
It is made of ladyfingers (savoiardi) dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.
Mango Mousse
Strawberry Mousse
Street Food
Drinks
Thumsup
Indian carbonated soda
Limca
Indian carbonated lime soda
Fanta
Indian carbonated orange flavored soda
Pepsi
Carbonated soda
Coke
Carbonated soda
Sprite
Carbonated lime soda
Sunkist
Carbonated soda
Mountain Dew
Carbonated soda
Rosemilk
Milk based drink made with rose syrup
Mango Lassi
Mango pulp blended with yogurt
Custurdapple Shake
Custard apple fruit blended with milk and sugar into a shake
Chikoo Shake
Chikoo fruit blended with milk and sugar into a shake
Guava Shake
Guava fruit blended with milk and sugar into a shake
Jaamun Shake
Jaamun blended with milk and sugar into a shake
Badam Milk
Badam milk is an Indian milk beverage flavored with almonds, cardamom & saffron.
Water bottle
Water bottle
Tea/Chai
A beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa, FL 33647