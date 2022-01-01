Taaza Mart imageView gallery
Indian

Taaza Mart

365 Reviews

$$

6260 Commerce Palms Dr

Tampa, FL 33647

Popular Items

Chapati 10 pc
Idly 3Pc
Chicken Boneless Biryani

Daily Menu

Vegetable Samosa 2 pc

$3.99

Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas and seasoned with spices

Cocktail Corn Samosa (5 Pcs)

$6.99

Cut Mirchi Bhajji

$6.99

Battered deep fried long chillies

Vegetable Puff 1 pc

$2.99

Puff pastry filled with potatoes, peas and seasoned with spices

Egg Puff 1 pc

$2.99

Puff pastry filled with egg, onion and seasoned with spices

Chicken Puff 1 pc

$3.49

Puff pastry filled with aromaticly seasoned ground chicken

Potato Bhajji

$6.99

Veg Pakora

$6.99

Chilly EggPlant

$9.99

Egg Plant stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce

Spinach Dal

$8.99

Toor lentil cooked with spinach and spices

Bhindi Fry

$11.99

Curt fried okra sauteed with onion and spices

Sorakaya Tomato Curry

$10.99

Diced dudhi(sorakaya) and tomatoe pieces cooked with onions and spices

Sambar 16 oz

$5.99

Yellow lentil cooked with lots of vegetables and blend of spices into aromatic soupy consistancy

Sambar 32 oz

$7.99

Yellow lentil cooked with lots of vegetables and blend of spices into aromatic soupy consistancy

Mutter Paneer

$11.99

Green peas and cottage cheese (paneer) chunks sautéed in a rich onion and tomato cream sauce

Dal Makhani

$10.99

Various black lentils cooked with fine herbs, onions tomoates and cream

chicken 555

$12.99

Telangana Chicken Curry (Bone ln)

$11.99

Chicken curry made with south indian telangana style flavor

Kadai Chicken Curry (Boneless)

$12.99

Boneless chicken cooked with methi (fenugreek)leaves, tomatoes and cream sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala(Boneless)

$12.99

Skewered chicken cubes cooked in rich gravy

Andhra Goat Curry

$16.99

Tender goat cooked with Telangana a region of South India style spices.

Combos

Vegetable Curry Combo

$8.99

Dal curry with any choice of vegetable curry or paneer curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati

Chicken Bone In Curry Combo

$9.99

Dal curry with any choice of chicken bone in curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati

Chicken Boneless Curry Combo

$10.99

Dal curry with any choice of chicken boneless curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati

Mutton Curry Combo

$13.99

Dal curry with any choice of mutton curry from daily menu with white rice and 2 pc chapati

Rices

White Rice (Small)

$2.99

Plain basmati rice

White Rice (Large)

$5.99

Plain Basmati Rice

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$12.99

Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated vegetables, spices and cooked in a hyderabadi style

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated paneer(cottage cheese) and cooked in a hyderabadi style

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Saffron flavored basmati rice slow cooked with chicken marinated in special house made spices in a hyderabadi style

Chicken Boneless Biryani

$15.99

Saffron flavored basmati rice slow cooked with chicken boneless marinated in special house made spices in a hyderabadi style

Indo Chinese

Gobi 65

$10.99

Deep fried cauliflower stir fried with spiced yogurt sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Deep fried cauliflower stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce, served dry or gravy

Chilli Gobi

$10.99

Deep fried cauliflower stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy

Baby Corn Manchurian

$10.99

Deep fried baby corn stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce, served dry or gravy

Chilli Baby Corn

$10.99

Deep fried baby corn stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy

Chili Paneer

$11.99

Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy

Paneer Manchurian

$11.99

Paneer (indian cottage cheese) over tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or with gravy

Schezwan Chili Paneer

$11.99

Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy schezwan glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy

Chicken 65

$13.99

Fried boneless chicken cubes stir fried with spiced yogurt sauce and other indo chinese sauces garlic and spring onion

Chili Chicken

$13.99

Chicken sauteed with spices, chilies & herbs, served dry or gravy

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Battered chicken over tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or gravy

Schezwan Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken deep fried and stir fried schezwan sauce.

Honey Garlic Spicy Chicken

$13.99

Honey & spicy garlic sauce toasted with chicken

Chili Fish

$13.99

Boneless and skinless fish, marinated in spices and deep fried, then tossed in chilli sauce, capsicum and onion,

Fish Manchurian

$13.99

Boneless and skinless fish, marinated in spices and deep fried, then tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or with gravy

Schezwan Fish

$15.99

Boneless and skinless fish, marinated in spices and deep fried, then tossed in schezwan, served dry or with gravy

Shrimp 65

$15.99

Shrimp stir fried with spiced yogurt and other indo chinese sauces garlic and spring onion

Shrimp Manchurian

$15.99

Battered shrimp over tossed with manchurian sauce, served dry or gravy

Schezwan Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp deep fried and stir fried schezwan sauce

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with mix vegetables

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with Egg

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with Chicken

Veg Hyderabadi Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and mix vegetables

Egg Hyderabadi Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and egg

Chicken Hyderabadi Fried RIce

$13.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and chicken

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with mix vegetables

Egg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with egg and mix vegetables

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with chicken and mix vegetables

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice with mix vegetables cooked in szechwan sauce

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style egg fried rice cooked in a szechwan sauce

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Indo chinese style chicken fried rice cooked in a szechwan sauce

Veg Schezwan Noodles

$12.99

Indo chinese style noodles with mix vegetables cooked in szechwan sauce

Egg Schezwan Noodles

$12.99

Indo chinese style egg noodles cooked in a szechwan sauce

Chicken Schezwan Noodles

$13.99

Indo chinese style chicken noodles cooked in a szechwan sauce

Veg Curry Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and mix of vegetables

Egg Curry Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and egg

Chicken Curry Fried RIce

$13.99

Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and chicken

Veg Curry Noodles

$12.99

Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and mix of vegetables

Egg Curry Noodles

$12.99

Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and egg

Chicken Curry Noodles

$13.99

Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and chicken

South Indian

Idly 3Pc

$6.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties served with sambar and chutneys

Idly Sambar 2 pc

$5.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties soaked in sambar

Plain Dosa

$7.99

A thin rice crepe served with sambar and chutneys

Paper Dosa

$8.99

Thin crispy rice crepe served with sambar and chutneys

Paper Masala Dosa

$9.99

Thin crispy rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar and chutneys

Onion Dosa

$8.99

A thin rice crepe stuffed with onions served with sambar and chutneys

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar and chutneys

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Thin rice crepe layered with a thin spread of spiced lentil chutney served with sambar and chutneys

Guntur Kara Dosa

$10.99

Thin rice crepe layered with a thin spread of special chilly powder served with sambar and chutneys

Podi Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice crepe coated in special powder served with sambar and chutneys

Ghee Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice crepe roasted and topped with ghee served with sambar and chutneys

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice crepe roasted and topped with cheese served with sambar and chutneys

Spring Dosa

$11.99

Thin rice tweaked crepe stuffed with delicious medley of vegetables served with sambar and chutneys

Paneer Dosa

$12.99

Thin rice crepe stuffed with Indian cottage cheese served with sambar and chutneys

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$12.99

Thin rice crepe stuffed with cottage cheese creamy sauce served with sambar and chutneys

Rava Plain Dosa

$11.99

Crispy crepe made with semolina flour served with sambar and chutneys

Rava Onion Dosa

$12.49

Crispy crepe made with semolina flour with onions served with sambar and chutneys

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.99

Crispy crepe made with semolina flour stuffed with potato masala served with sambar and chutneys

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

A thick pancake made with rice flour cooked plain and served with sambar and chutneys

Chilli Uthappam

$10.99

A thick pancake made with rice flour stuffed with onions and chillies served with sambar and chutneys

Onion Uthappam (Chili+Onion)

$10.99

A thick pancake made with rice flour stuffed with onions served with sambar and chutneys

Special Veg Uthappam

$11.99

A thick pancake made with rice flour stuffed with onions, tomatoes and chilies served with samabr and chutneys

Cone Dosa

$5.99

A thin rice crepe shaped into cone and served with Jam

Chocolate Dosa

$5.99

A thin rice crepe is spread with Nutella

Mickey Dosa

$5.99

A thin rice crepe made into Mickey shape served with Jam

Bread

Plain Naan

$2.49

Unleavened bread flatted and cooked in tandoor oven

Butter Naan

$2.99

Unleavened bread baked in tandoor and brushed with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Unleavened bread baked in tandoor and brushed with garlic and butter

Chili Naan

$3.49Out of stock

Unleavened bread baked in tandoor and brushed with chilis and butter

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Whole wheat dough stuffed with Potato, spices, flattened and fried on tawa with ghee

Paneer Paratha

$3.99

Whole wheat dough stuffed with grated paneer, spices, flattened and fried on tawa with ghee

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Unleavened bread flatted and spread with onion and cooked in tandoor oven

Chapati 10 pc

$3.99

A type of unleavened traditional flat bread of india made with whole wheat chapati flour (atta)

Methi Chapati 8 pc

$3.99

A type of unleavened traditional flat bread of india made with whole wheat chapati flour (atta) , fenugreek leaves and turmeric powder

Multigrain Chapathi 8 pc

$3.99

A type of unleavened traditional flat bread of india made with multi grain chapati flour (atta)

Tandoori Roti

$3.49

It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor (cylindrical clay oven).

Pastries

Pineapple

$2.99

Pineapple flavored indian style pastry

Pineapple (Eggless)

$3.49

Pineapple flavored eggless indian style pastry

Mango

$2.99

Mango flavored indian style pastry

Mango (Eggless)

$3.49

Mango flavored eggless indian style pastry

Strawberry

$2.99

Strawberry flavored indian style pastry

Strawberry (Eggless)

$3.49Out of stock

Strawberry flavored eggless indian style pastry

Red Velvet

$3.99

Red velvet flavored indian style pastry

Red Velvet (Eggless)

$4.49Out of stock

Red velvet flavored eggless indian style pastry

Butterscotch

$3.99

Butterscotch flavored indian style pastry

Butterscotch (Eggless)

$4.49

Butterscotch flavored eggless indian style pastry

Chocolate

$3.99

Chocolate flavored indian style pastry

Chocolate (Eggless)

$4.49

Chocolate flavored eggless indian style pastry

Blackforest

$3.99

Black forest flavored indian style pastry

Blackforest (Eggless)

$4.49

Black forest flavored eggless indian style pastry

Rasmalai

$3.99

Rasmalai flavored indian style pastry

Rasmalai (Eggless)

$4.49Out of stock

Rasmalai flavored eggless indian style pastry

White Forest

$3.99

White forest flavored indian style pastry

White Forest (Eggless)

$4.49

White forest flavored eggless indian style pastry

Coffee Pastry

$3.99

Coffee flavored indian style pastry

Coffee Pastry (Eggless)

$4.49

Coffee flavored eggless indian style pastry

Honey Cake

$2.99

Honey flavored indian style pastry

Cream Caramel

$2.99

Creme caramel, flan, caramel pudding or caramel custard is a custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Tiramisu

$3.49

It is made of ladyfingers (savoiardi) dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.

Mango Mousse

$3.99

Strawberry Mousse

$3.99

Street Food

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Indian street food made with samosa chick pea curry and sweet tangy spicy sauces

Papdi Chat

$6.99

Indian street food made with papdis spices boiled potatoes and sweet tangy spicy sauces

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Indian street food made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and a tangy spicy sauce

Drinks

Thumsup

$1.29

Indian carbonated soda

Limca

$1.29

Indian carbonated lime soda

Fanta

$1.29

Indian carbonated orange flavored soda

Pepsi

$0.99

Carbonated soda

Coke

$0.99

Carbonated soda

Sprite

$0.99

Carbonated lime soda

Sunkist

$0.99

Carbonated soda

Mountain Dew

$0.99

Carbonated soda

Rosemilk

$1.99

Milk based drink made with rose syrup

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Mango pulp blended with yogurt

Custurdapple Shake

$2.99Out of stock

Custard apple fruit blended with milk and sugar into a shake

Chikoo Shake

$2.99

Chikoo fruit blended with milk and sugar into a shake

Guava Shake

$2.99Out of stock

Guava fruit blended with milk and sugar into a shake

Jaamun Shake

$3.99Out of stock

Jaamun blended with milk and sugar into a shake

Badam Milk

$3.49Out of stock

Badam milk is an Indian milk beverage flavored with almonds, cardamom & saffron.

Water bottle

$0.79

Water bottle

Tea/Chai

$2.49

A beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

Directions

