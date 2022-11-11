Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tabby D's Family Restaurant

1421 DR MLK JR EXPY

Andalusia, AL 36420

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Entree w/ Two Sides
1 Entree w/ Three Sides
House Salad with Meat

Take-out Entrees

1 Entree w/ Two Sides

$8.99

Kids Entree

$7.99

1 Entree w/ Three Sides

$9.99

Vegetable Plate

$7.99

CLUB ORDER (For Local Club Members ONLY)

$12.50

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$8.99

Sides

XTRA Bread

$0.50

XTRA Sauces

$0.25

Roast Beef (w/ Entree Only)

$4.49

Chicken Tenders (3) (w/ Entree Only)

$4.49

Customer Trip to the Salad Bar

$4.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Turnips

$2.49

Field Peas

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Cabbage

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Salads

House Salad with Meat

$7.99

House Salad with No Meat

$6.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Icing

$2.49

Lemon Chess Bar

$2.49

Beverages

Coffee Regular

$1.49

Coffee Decaf

$1.49

Water

Small Coke

$1.99

Small Coke Zero

$1.99

Small Sweet Tea

$1.99

Small Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Small Dr Pepper

$1.99

Small Fanta Orange

$1.99

Small Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Small Hi C Fruit Punch

$1.99

Small Lemonade

$1.99

Small Sprite

$1.99

Small Half & Half Tea

$1.99

Small Water

ADD LEMON

No Ice

Light Ice

XTRA Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$5.99

Bag of Ice

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tabby D's is a Southern Comfort Buffet. We serve all types of deep south home- cooked foods.

